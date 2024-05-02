The most Beautiful Wine Hikes in Austria

Always following the vines - in the Burgenland vineyards, along the Danube, through Lower Austria's cellar lanes, over the Styrian hills or around Vienna.

A hike through sun-kissed vineyards, the scent of ripe grapes in the air, and waiting for you at the finish line: A glass of wine, and a hearty Brettljause, loaded with regional specialities.

In Austria, you can easily combine hiking in the fresh air with culinary delights. Stroll along scenic trails through renowned wine regions, stopping at local winemakers who serve their finest drops in cosy and traditional wine taverns.