Graz in Winter
A creative and culinary city
In winter, and especially during the Christmas season, Graz transforms into a magical winter wonderland. Twinkling lights illuminate every corner and the city’s historic squares shimmer in festive splendour. The enchanting Christmas markets beckon with the irresistible aromas of punch and gingerbread, while soft music and the sound of joyous laughter fill the air, creating an atmosphere of warmth and cheer.
For those wishing to take in the beauty of Graz from above and get their bearings, there is no better spot than the Schlossberg. A climb of 260 steps or a ride on the Schlossberg funicular will take you from the Old Town to this beloved lookout point. Here, the iconic clock tower, the city’s proud symbol, stands watch over Graz, offering breathtaking views of the city below.
On a tour, you’ll not only admire the facades of beautiful houses and the rooftops of the old town from above but also discover hidden courtyards.
Graz from every perspective
Top highlights
Tours
"The friendly alien"
The people of Graz affectionately refer to the Kunsthaus Graz as "The friendly alien." Like a giant droplet, it landed in the city in 2003, when Graz was the European Capital of Culture. This strikingly modern building has since become a symbol of the university city, dazzling visitors with both its controversial exterior and the thought-provoking exhibitions it houses. Through one of the so-called "nozzles" – the building’s trunk-like openings – visitors are treated to a view of the clock tower. In this way, the architects have deliberately created a link between two of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The light façade facing the city centre allows artists and curators to communicate and interact with the urban space.
The Kunsthaus Café is a popular gathering spot for Graz’s creative crowd, students, and, of course, lovers of contemporary art.
From traditional to Avant-Garde: A fascinating journey through the museums.
Sights in Styria
Top events
Christmas in Graz
Enjoy the highlights of Advent in Graz and Styria. Let yourself be enchanted by the romantic lights, the gleaming ice crib, the giant Rathaus Advent calendar, and more.
Experience culinary delights in Styria.
Eating and drinking in Graz
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Explore culture: Mobile on the road
With the Graz Card, you can enjoy full mobility and cultural highlights all in one. Travel comfortably by train, tram or bus to museums and sights - ideal for exploring with the whole family! Available for 24, 48 or 72 hours.
Highlights:
Free travel in fare zone 101, including the airport
Free travel on the Schlossbergbahn and Schlossberg lift
Free admission to many museums
Free tour of the old town
Discounts in and around Graz
2 children's tickets up to 15 years per adult ticket included
FAQs
This might also be interesting
