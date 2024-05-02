Graz in Summer
A creative and culinary city
For those wanting to enjoy a stunning view of Graz and get a sense of the city, the Schlossberg is the ideal starting point. A climb of 260 steps or a ride on the Schlossberg funicular takes you from the Old Town to this popular viewpoint. From here, the city's iconic clock tower watches over Graz, offering breathtaking views of the charming city below.
Start your day in the Austria's culinary capital with a relaxed breakfast at restaurant "aiola upstairs". Then, take a stroll through the city, where you can admire the rooftops of the Old Town, the intricate façades of beautiful buildings, and discover hidden courtyards away from the main streets. Kaiser-Josef-Platz is a popular spot to enjoy a glass of wine or sample fresh local dishes from the market.
On the 6th floor of the Kastner & Öhler department store, the café-lounge "Das Freiblick" offers the best view of Graz’s Old Town from its rooftop terrace.
Graz in all its facets
Top highlights
Tours
"The friendly Alien"
Graz' locals affectionately refer to the Kunsthaus Graz as "The friendly Alien." Like a giant droplet, it landed in the city in 2003, when Graz was the European Capital of Culture. This strikingly modern building has since become a symbol of the university city, dazzling visitors with both its controversial exterior and the thought-provoking exhibitions inside. Through one of the so-called "nozzles" – the building’s trunk-like openings – visitors are treated to a view of the Clock Tower. In this way, the architects have deliberately created a link between two of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The light façade facing the city centre allows artists and curators to communicate and interact with the urban space.
The Kunsthaus Café is a popular gathering spot for Graz’s creative crowd, students, and, of course, lovers of contemporary art.
From traditional to avant-garde: A fascinating journey through the museums.
Sights in Styria
Top events
Experience culinary delights in Styria.
Eating and drinking in Graz
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Experience culture, travel with ease
The Graz Card includes public transport and access to cultural highlights both in one. Travel easily by train, tram, or bus to museums and attractions – perfect for a family city trip! Available for 24, 48, or 72 hours.
Highlights:
Free travel in fare zone 101, including to and from the airport
Free travel on the Schlossbergbahn and Schlossberg lift
Free admission to many museums
Free tour of the old town
Discounts in and around Graz
Two tickets for children up to 15 years per adult ticket included
FAQ
