Take a stroll through the streets, discover design shops, visit quirky cafés, and head to a sculpture park for postcard-perfect photographs.

For those wanting to enjoy a stunning view of Graz and get a sense of the city, the Schlossberg is the ideal starting point. A climb of 260 steps or a ride on the Schlossberg funicular takes you from the Old Town to this popular viewpoint. From here, the city's iconic clock tower watches over Graz, offering breathtaking views of the charming city below.

Start your day in the Austria's culinary capital with a relaxed breakfast at restaurant "aiola upstairs". Then, take a stroll through the city, where you can admire the rooftops of the Old Town, the intricate façades of beautiful buildings, and discover hidden courtyards away from the main streets. Kaiser-Josef-Platz is a popular spot to enjoy a glass of wine or sample fresh local dishes from the market.