With its Golden Roof, fortified buildings, and avant-garde cable car stations, the city on the Inn river surprises and delights - including in winter.

The Old Town of Innsbruck has a unique charm thanks to its medieval alleys and buildings, enhanced by atmospheric lighting and the scent of mulled wine and roasted almonds wafting from the Christmas markets.

Innsbruck is a place where history comes alive – like the Golden Roof, its 2,657 gilded copper tiles shining above Herzog-Friedrich-Straße. The city also hosts major winter events such as the Hahnenkamm Race and the Four Hills Tournament, attracting fans from around the world each year.

Art and culture are equally present: Ambras Castle, with its coffered ceilings and works by Rubens and Velázquez, offers tranquillity amid the winter landscape. The baroque splendour of the Imperial Palace (Hofburg), surrounded by modern life, makes the capital of Tirol a place where past and present blend together in a magical way.