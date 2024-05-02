Innsbruck in Winter
The Alpine city

With its Golden Roof, fortified buildings, and avant-garde cable car stations, the city on the Inn river surprises and delights - including in winter.

The Old Town of Innsbruck has a unique charm thanks to its medieval alleys and buildings, enhanced by atmospheric lighting and the scent of mulled wine and roasted almonds wafting from the Christmas markets.

Innsbruck is a place where history comes alive – like the Golden Roof, its 2,657 gilded copper tiles shining above Herzog-Friedrich-Straße. The city also hosts major winter events such as the Hahnenkamm Race and the Four Hills Tournament, attracting fans from around the world each year.

Art and culture are equally present: Ambras Castle, with its coffered ceilings and works by Rubens and Velázquez, offers tranquillity amid the winter landscape. The baroque splendour of the Imperial Palace (Hofburg), surrounded by modern life, makes the capital of Tirol a place where past and present blend together in a magical way.

Quick facts about Innsbruck
Population:approx. 132,200 (as of 2024)
Province:Tirol
Area: 104.81 km²
Altitude: 574 m
Favourite viewpoint: Nordkette mountain
Local mountain:Patscherkofel

The Innsbruck Alpine Zoo is one of the highest zoos in Europe: It is located 750 m above sea level.

Meet Innsbruck

Top highlights

Bergisel Ski Jump: a striking architectural landmark

Alpine Zoo: discover the wildlife of the Alps

Nordkettenbahn cable car: Connecting city and mountains

Imperial Court Church: history, pomp, and splendour

Maria-Theresien-Straße: a stroll with a mountain view

Golden Roof: iconic gold shingles since 1420

Activities in and around Innsbruck

Tours

Themed walking tours

Innsbruck history tour

Architecture tour

Brewery tour

Guided tour of the old town

Night watchman tour

Top events

Christmas Market Old Town

Herzog-Friedrich-Straße 15, 6020 Innsbruck
Learn more

Christmas Market at Marktplatz

Marktplatz Innrain, 6020 Innsbruck
Learn more

Kaiserweihnacht Bergisel

Bergisel 1, 6020 Innsbruck
Learn more

LUMAGICA Innsbruck

Hofgarten Rennweg 6, 6020 Innsbruck
Learn more

Four Hills Tournament

1/3/2026 - 1/4/2026
Bergisel Schanze, 6020 Innsbruck
Learn more

Classic specialties and innovative creations

Experience Culinary Tirol

Eating and drinking in Innsbruck

Oniriq

The sleek, modern atmosphere at Oniriq provides the perfect setting for an outstanding culinary experience. Make sure to ask the sommelier for their wine recommendation.

Arkadenhof

On hot summer days, take refuge at Arkadenhof restaurant with its shady courtyard and its varied food menu.

Sitzwohl

At centrally located Sitzwohl restaurant, award-winning international cuisine is on offer in modern surroundings.

Goldener Adler

Goldener Adler (Golden Eagle) restaurant stands for excellent Tirolean cuisine. With its cosy wooden furnishings and attentive service, you'll immediately feel at home.

Recipes

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

Show recipe

Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Hotel Schwarzer Adler

The Innsbruck

NALA Individual Hotel

Bus, train, bike

How to travel sustainably in Innsbruck

Public transport including IVB's buses and trams will take you to your Innsbruck destination, including all the most famous sights.

You can also hire a bicycle with "Stadtrad" city bikes, available at many stations, and explore the city via its 90 km of well-developed cycle paths.

Museums, attractions, cable cars

Innsbruck Card

The Innsbruck Card gives you the freedom to explore Innsbruck's sights in your own time while saving money. It includes entry to 22 museums and attractions, one ascent and descent on selected cable cars in the region, as well as free travel on public transport and the Sightseer hop-on hop-off bus. Available as 24, 48 and 72-hour cards.

Discover the Innsbruck Card

FAQs

Nestled in the stunning landscape of the Alps, Innsbruck offers a wealth of unique sights. These are among the city's top attractions:

  • Bergisel Ski Jump: This impressive ski jump combines sporting history with modern architecture. The viewing platform offers breathtaking views over Innsbruck and the Alps.

  • Ambras Castle: Set amidst beautiful gardens, this Renaissance castle is a historic gem, featuring unique art collections and exhibitions.

  • Nordkette Cable Car: This cable car takes you straight from the heart of Innsbruck up Nordkette mountain, where you can enjoy spectacular views and hiking opportunities.

  • Golden Roof (Goldenes Dachl): With its 2,657 gilded copper tiles, this is one of the most admired landmarks in Innsbruck’s Old Town.

  • Alpine Zoo Innsbruck: Europe’s highest zoo with a focus on alpine species.

  • Hofburg Palace: A magnificent baroque palace that once served as the residence of the Habsburgs.

Innsbruck is located in the west of Austria and is the capital of the state of Tirol. Situated in the Inn Valley and surrounded by the Alps, it is a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

  • Skiing and snowboarding: Innsbruck offers access to several ski resorts, including Nordkette, Axamer Lizum, and the Stubai Valley. Altogether, the region boasts nine ski areas with over 300 kilometres of slopes.

  • Cross-country skiing: The area around Innsbruck features numerous cross-country trails, particularly in Seefeld and the Stubai Valley, suitable for both classic and skating techniques.

  • Snowshoeing: Snowshoe hikes are a great way to experience the winter landscapes, perfect for nature lovers.

  • Ice skating: There are several ice rinks in the city. At Olympiaworld, visitors can enjoy ice skating themselves or watch ice hockey matches.

  • Winter hiking: Many hiking trails are cleared in winter, allowing for scenic winter walks through the snow-covered landscapes.

