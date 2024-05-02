With its Golden Roof, fortified buildings, and avant-garde cable car stations, the city on the Inn river surprises and delights.

The rugged cliffs around Innsbruck create a stunning backdrop, while the historic buildings along the Inn add to its charm. Innsbruck’s Old Town feels like stepping back in time, with the famous Golden Roof shining over Herzog-Friedrich-Straße. Built by Emperor Maximilian I, its 2,657 gilded copper tiles make it a city icon.

Innsbruck is a place where history comes alive. Ambras Castle impresses with its detailed ceilings and paintings by Rubens, Van Dyck, and Velázquez.

The Gothic Ottoburg tower, once part of the old city walls, now sits among Innsbruck’s lively streets. Not far away, the Hofburg palace, built in the 1400s, boasts a grand baroque style thanks to Maria Theresa, and is surrounded by the beautiful Court Garden and Theatre.