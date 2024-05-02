Klagenfurt in Winter
City, mountain, and lake in one holiday
Klagenfurt exudes a special charm in the cold season. Sometimes called the "Renaissance Gem", the city enchants visitors with its magnificently restored palaces, courtyards and squares, which appear even more magical under a fine layer of snow. Crafted by Italian master builders more than 800 years ago, the old town has an unmistakable character.
Start your stroll through the city centre at Neuer Platz (New Square), where the city's most famous landmark awaits you - the Lindwurm Fountain, guarded by a dragon-like animal that is the stuff of local legends.
From late autumn onwards, the city's squares are transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring numerous festively decorated advent markets, where you can buy handmade gifts and sample Christmas delicacies and fragrant punch.
Vanillekipferl Biscuits
Enjoy the Austrian Christmas atmosphere at home with these wonderfully light biscuits.
For green travellers
Want to explore Klagenfurt whilst being kind to the environment? For short distances within the city, rent a bicycle at one of ten Nextbike stations via their app. If you plan to venture further afield, you can rent both bicycles and e-bikes at stations throughout the region.
Get the Wörthersee Plus Card to use regional "S-Bahn" trains and buses free of charge and explore Lake Wörthersee or the nearby mountains.
If arriving by train, the local shuttle service will take you straight to your accommodation.
The Kärnten Card allows you to visit more than 100 points of interest within the province of Carinthia, including mountain railways, panoramic roads and museums.
With the free Wörthersee Plus Card, you'll get discounts and free admission at a number of attractions within the Wörthersee region and Klagenfurt.
You'll receive your guest card upon check-in at your accommodation.
