Klagenfurt in Summer
City, mountain and lake in one holiday
Located on the turquoise Lake Wörthersee, the small city of Klagenfurt is sometimes called the "Renaissance Gem". Italian master builders have left their mark on the 800-year-old city with excellently restored palaces, courtyards and squares.
Start your stroll through the old town at Neuer Platz (New Square), where the city's most famous landmark awaits you - the Lindwurm Fountain, guarded by a dragon-like animal that is the stuff of local legends. Walk along the magnificent facades of the city centre, award-winning for their historic beauty and exemplary preservation, and soak in the Mediterranean atmosphere.
Want to explore Klagenfurt whilst being kind to the environment? For short distances within the city, rent a bicycle at one of ten Nextbike stations via their app. If you plan to venture further afield, you can rent both bicycles and e-bikes at stations throughout the region.
Get the Wörthersee Plus Card to use regional "S-Bahn" trains and buses free of charge and explore Lake Wörthersee or the nearby mountains.
If arriving by train, the local shuttle service will take you straight to your accommodation.
The Kärnten Card allows you to visit more than 100 points of interest within the province of Carinthia, including mountain railways, panoramic roads and museums.
With the free Wörthersee Plus Card, you'll get discounts and free admission at a number of attractions within the Wörthersee region and Klagenfurt.
You'll receive your guest card upon check-in at your accommodation.
