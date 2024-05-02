Klagenfurt in Summer
City, mountain and lake in one holiday

Visit Klagenfurt in Winter
Fancy enjoying culture with all your senses, conquering mountains and jumping into a turquoise lake? Klagenfurt has got it all!

Located on the turquoise Lake Wörthersee, the small city of Klagenfurt is sometimes called the "Renaissance Gem". Italian master builders have left their mark on the 800-year-old city with excellently restored palaces, courtyards and squares.

Start your stroll through the old town at Neuer Platz (New Square), where the city's most famous landmark awaits you - the Lindwurm Fountain, guarded by a dragon-like animal that is the stuff of local legends. Walk along the magnificent facades of the city centre, award-winning for their historic beauty and exemplary preservation, and soak in the Mediterranean atmosphere.

Quick facts
Population:approx. 105,000 (as of 2023)
Province:Carinthia
Area:120.1km²
Altitude:446m
Favourite viewpoint:Pyramidenkogel (100m)

Local's tip

Visit Austria's oldest pedestrian zone between Kramergasse and Wienergasse, opened in 1961.

Meet Klagenfurt

Top highlights

Lindwurm Fountain

Minimundus adventure park

Klagenfurt Cathedral

Alter Platz

Lake Wörthersee

Carinthia Museum of Modern Art

Botanical Garden

Activities in and around Klagenfurt

Tours

Guided tour of Klagenfurt's old town

More guided tours

Sights in Carinthia

Discover the top spots

Top events

Festivals in Klagenfurt

9020 Klagenfurt

From theatre and street performers to the World Bodypainting Festival, Klagenfurt offers a variety of cultural events.

Learn more

Experience Culinary Carinthia

Slow food experiences in Carinthia

Restaurant favourites in Klagenfurt

Landhaushof

A traditional Austrian restaurant with cosy seating areas under vaulted ceilings.

La Bottega

Klagenfurt's best Italian-style pizza, with a thin crust and just the right amount of delicious toppings.

Bierhaus zum Augustin

A cosy spot with vaulted ceilings and wooden tables, serving traditional and seasonal Austrian cuisine.

Restaurant Vogelhaus

You'll be spoilt with a five-course menu and the best wines in this fine-dining spot.

Recipes

Cheese Ravioli from Carinthia

Surprise your family with this cheese-filled type of pasta.

Show recipe

Curd Cheese Pancakes

Try out these pancakes filled with a curd cheese mixture.

Show recipe

Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Hotel Sandwirth Klagenfurt

Seepark Hotel

Hotel Moser Verdino Klagenfurt

For green tavellers

Holiday by train and bus

Want to explore Klagenfurt whilst being kind to the environment? For short distances within the city, rent a bicycle at one of ten Nextbike stations via their app. If you plan to venture further afield, you can rent both bicycles and e-bikes at stations throughout the region.

Get the Wörthersee Plus Card to use regional "S-Bahn" trains and buses free of charge and explore Lake Wörthersee or the nearby mountains.

If arriving by train, the local shuttle service will take you straight to your accommodation.

Guest cards for Klagenfurt and Carinthia

The Kärnten Card allows you to visit more than 100 points of interest within the province of Carinthia, including mountain railways, panoramic roads and museums.

With the free Wörthersee Plus Card, you'll get discounts and free admission at a number of attractions within the Wörthersee region and Klagenfurt.

You'll receive your guest card upon check-in at your accommodation.

FAQs

Located in the south of Austria, Klagenfurt is the provincial capital of Carinthia, which borders Italy. The small city sits on the banks of Lake Wörthersee, allowing visitors to combine an urban holiday with day trips into the mountains.

  • The Lindwurm fountain in the centre of central square Neuer Platz (New Square) is the city's most famous landmark.

  • Minimundus adventure park showcases models of famous buildings from around the world on a scale of 1:25.

  • Pyramidenkogel observation tower offers spectacular views over Lake Wörthersee and the Alps.

  • A magnificent Renaissance building, the Landhaus houses the Carinthian Provincial Museum and the impressive Hall of Arms.

  • The Maria Theresa Monument honouring the Habsburg monarch can be found on Neuer Platz (New Square).

  • The Carinthia Museum of Modern Art offers changing exhibitions of modern art.

This might also be interesting

Klagenfurt in Winter

Festively decorated squares, romantic Advent markets and snow-covered alleyways: Klagenfurt am Wörthersee conjures up a winter atmosphere.

Klagenfurt in Winter

Carinthia in Summer

The south is made for summer: Turquoise-blue lakes for swimming, paths for hiking and cycling, city and cultural life to savour.

Carinthia in Summer

Austria's Provinces

Austria’s nine provinces offer an exciting and colourful variety. Perfect for a refreshing holiday where the authentic meets the unique.

Provinces in Austria

Austria's Cities in Summer

Sights, culture and architecture as well as restaurants, magical places and the people make every single one of Austria's cities special.

Austria's Cities
Discover the Best of Austria