Salzburg in Winter
Mozart's winter wonderland

Salzburg is one of the most renowned cultural cities in the world, captivating visitors both as a Baroque backdrop and a stage for high-profile cultural events.

The Salzach river flows quietly through the city as Salzburg turns into a glittering winter wonderland. Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on the steep cliffs of Festungsberg hill. The illuminated windows of cafés and restaurants invite you to escape the cold with hot chocolate or mulled wine in a cosy atmosphere, away from the hustle and bustle. On Cathedral Square's Christmas market, the sounds of "Silent Night" the famous carol that originated in Salzburg fills the air.

Mozart and the musical heritage of Salzburg

Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose birthplace and musical legacy have left a lasting mark on the city. Concerts, museums, and the annual Mozart Festival keep his spirit alive, making Salzburg a must-visit destination for music lovers.

Architecture and culture in harmony

The ideal blend of tradition and modernity gives Salzburg its unique charm. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city maintains its historical character while embracing contemporary architectural design. The result is a vibrant place that seamlessly merges past and present, enchanting visitors from around the world.

Quick facts about Salzburg
Population:approx. 157,997 (as of 2024)
Province:SalzburgerLand
Area:65.68 km²
Elevation:424 m
Favourite viewpoints:Kapuzinerberg, Mönchsberg and Gaisberg mountains

Salzburg's most famous dessert, Salzburger Nockerl, is said to represent the three local mountains of Salzburg.

Meet Salzburg

Top highlights

Explore the roots of "Silent Night"

Hohensalzburg Fortress: The landmark of Mozart's city

Original Mozartkugel: A sweet Salzburg treat

Visit Mozart's birthplace

Salzburg's most beautiful churches

Leopoldskron palace: "The Sound of Music" filming location

Salzburg's alleyways: A stroll through history

Salzburger Nockerl: Salzburg's favourite dessert

Activities in and around Salzburg

Tours

Festive Christmas tours

Unexpected city tours

In the Trapp family's footsteps

The Sound of Music

The Trapp family is a legendary part of Salzburg's history, and yet, some parts of their story are not well-known. Did you know, for instance, that the family lost their fortune in 1933, prompting Maria von Trapp to dismiss all servants and move the family into their quarters? The family's former lodgings were rented out, and when a guest heard her children singing, he encouraged them to enter a folk music competition. This marked the beginning of the journey that inspired "The Sound of Music," one of the most successful musicals of all time.

"The Sound of Music" has given us timeless classics like "Edelweiss", "Do-Re-Mi", and "My Favourite Things", songs still beloved today. Visitors from around the globe come to see the film's shooting locations in Salzburg, from stunning Rococo-style Leopoldskron Palace to beautiful Mirabell Gardens. Tip: book a "The Sound of Music" tour to immerse yourself in the Trapp family's history.

Day trips in the surrounding area

UNESCO World Heritage Site

Salzburg's historic centre

Located in the heart of Europe, Salzburg is renowned for its unique urban charm, stunning scenery and being the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The city's prosperity stems from centuries of international salt trade, a resource dubbed "white gold." This allowed the ruling prince-archbishops to create a city often referred to as the "Rome of the North," celebrated for its Italian character, numerous churches and distinct atmosphere.

UNESCO world heritage site Salzburg

Discover SalzburgerLand

Sights in SalzburgerLand

Top events

Wind instrument Christmas concerts

12/21/2024 - 12/28/2024
Residenzplatz, Salzburg

Listen to the Tower Brass Band at Residenzplatz square.

Salzburg Christmas concerts

Mozart Week

1/23/2025 - 2/2/2025
Salzburg

In Salzburg, the new year traditionally starts with Mozart Week.

Mozart Week

Winterfest circus festival

11/27/2024 - 1/6/2025
Volksgarten, Salzburg

Enjoy modern circus artistry and captivating acrobatics.

Winterfest circus festival

New Year's Eve in Salzburg

12/29/2024 - 1/1/2025
Salzburg

The fireworks over Salzburg's historic roofs are a sight to behold.

New Year's Eve in Salzburg

Famous personalities

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Thousands of guests come to Salzburg every year to see where one of the world's most famous composers lived.

Explore the city of Mozart

Reverend Joseph Mohr

Joseph Mohr wrote the lyrics of what would become "Silent Night", a carol that unites people across borders and languages.

Learn more

Food and drink in SalzburgerLand: Tradition meets contemporary creativity

Enjoy traditional cuisine

Eating and drinking in Salzburg

The best restaurants in SalzburgerLand

From high-end restaurants and lakeside addresses to contemporary inns: There are many top restaurants in Salzburg that are well worth a visit.

Restaurants in SalzburgerLand

Salzburg's 11 breweries

Excellent beer pubs such as the Weisse, the Fuxn or the Stieglkeller are flagships of Salzburg's high art of brewing.

Award-winning beer pubs

Recipes

Salzburger Nockerl

Learn how to make the most famous dessert from Salzburg.

Show recipe

Pinzgauer Schotten

Enjoy this Austrian cheesecake with raspberries, larch tops, and sorrel ice cream.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Arthotel Blaue Gans

Hotel Goldener Hirsch

Hotel Sacher Salzburg

Making cities sustainable

Preservation of historic buildings and monuments

Salzburg and other Austrian cities emphasise the preservation of historic buildings and monuments. This is done not only for cultural reasons, but also contributes to climate protection. How so?

  • Preserving historic buildings can help save resources. When existing buildings are preserved, fewer new construction projects are necessary.

  • The preservation of historic buildings can strengthen regional identity and enrich the cultural offering, playing an important socio-cultural role.

  • Many historic buildings were originally built from natural materials, often sourced in the region. When restoring buildings, efforts are made to use these materials in order to preserve their character.

  • On an ecological level, fewer new buildings contribute to animals' and plants' habitat protection.

Enjoy all that Salzburg has to offer

Salzburg Card

The key to unlimited sightseeing in Salzburg is the Salzburg Card, which includes admission to all major attractions, use of public transport and numerous discounts.

Enjoy complimentary entry to popular sites like Hohensalzburg Fortress, Mozart's birthplace and the DomQuartier. The card also includes travel on public transport and discounts on day trips, concerts and leisure activities, making it a convenient and thrifty way to explore Salzburg.

See all benefits

FAQs

  • Hohensalzburg Fortress

  • Mozart's birthplace

  • Mirabell Gardens

  • Salzburg Cathedral

  • Getreidegasse alley

  • Hellbrunn Palace

  • Residenzplatz Square

  • Stiegl Brewery

  • Museum of Modern Art

  • Salzburg Christmas Market

Salzburg offers a delightful mix of outdoor experiences, culture and a festive winter atmosphere:

  • Visit the Christmas markets

  • Salzburg Advent Singing

  • Ice skating

  • Tobogganing

  • Winter hikes

  • Hellbrunn Palace

  • Hohensalzburg Fortress

  • City tours

  • Experience cultural highlights such as concerts, operas and theatre performances at the Mozarteum or the Salzburg State Theatre

Salzburg's Advent markets offer traditional crafts, whimsical gifts and an incomparable atmosphere in the lead-up to Christmas.

  • Salzburg Christmas Market on Domplatz and Residenzplatz squares

  • Advent Magic at Hellbrunn Palace

  • Star Advent Market & Winter Lounge

  • Advent market on Mirabellplatz square

  • Stiegl Brewery Advent market

The Salzburg Card includes admission to sights, use of public transportation and numerous discounts, offering exceptional value for exploring Salzburg.

Two to three days are ideal for a relaxed first-time stay, depending on how many of the sights you want to experience.

Visiting Hohensalzburg Fortress usually takes 1.5 to 2 hours, depending on your pace. If you want to take your time to learn about the details and history of the fortress, you can stay a little longer, for instance by taking one of the guided tours, which last between 30 and 75 minutes.

Discover the Best of Austria