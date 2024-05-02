Salzburg in Summer
Holidays in the city of Mozart

Visit Salzburg in Winter
The enchanting baroque city of Salzburg with its fortress, cathedral and sights is a stage for top-class culture.

The Salzach River flows leisurely through the centre of Salzburg, dividing the city into the romantic, historic Old Town and the bustling New Town, as Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on Festungsberg hill. Close to the centre yet far from the hustle and bustle of the city, Mönchsberg Mountain is a popular nature retreat with spectacular views and an extensive network of walking paths.

Mozart and musical heritage

Concerts, museums, and the annual Mozart Festival make this UNESCO World Heritage city a global centre for outstanding musical performances. After all, Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and his musical work continues to shape the city to this day. You'll encounter Salzburg's most famous son wherever you go: There is Salzburg Cathedral, where Mozart was baptised, Mozart's birthplace in the picturesque Getreidegasse alley and Mozart's residence, where the composer lived for eight years. Events such as Mozart Week and classical concerts are a mainstay in Salzburg's calendar.

Quick facts about Salzburg
Population:approx. 158,400 (as of 2024)
Province:SalzburgerLand
Area:65.7 km²
Favourite viewpoint:Richterhöhe on Mönchsberg mountain (507 m)

The Salzburg Card includes free admission to all sights and museums, free use of public transport and discounts at locations throughout the city.

Meet Salzburg

Top highlights

The original "Mozartkugel" treat from Fürst confectionery

Monasteries, churches and cemeteries

Salzburg's historical centre, the "DomQuartier"

Museum of Modern Art on Mönchsberg mountain

Shops selling traditional Salzburg garb

Rupertikirtag: Traditional September festival

Salzburg's Walk of Modern Art

Activities in and around Salzburg

Traditional and smart

Salzburg's traditional garb, the "Tracht"

Dirndl dresses, lederhosen and "Joppe" jackets used to be the traditional dress of Salzburg's rural population. Today, the traditional costume ("Tracht") is worn both in the city and countryside to a wide variety of special occasions and traditional events, which is reflected in the numerous traditional costume tailors and shops in Salzburg.

Traditional costume shops in Salzburg

Day trips in the surrounding area

Walk, hike, enjoy

Salzburg and its mountains

Salzburg is nestled between several mountains, which are ideal for hikes and walks. Whether a leisurely afternoon walk or a challenging day tour, Salzburg's "city mountains" ("Stadtberge") offer a sensational panoramic view of the old town, the Salzach river and the surrounding area.

Gaisberg and Untersberg mountains (the latter of which is accessible by cable car) are popular for multi-day trips with an overnight stay at a mountain hut. Festungsberg hill, as well as the neighbouring Mönchsberg and Kapuzinerberg mountains, are ideal for an easier family walk.

Sights and events in SalzburgerLand: Music, art and nature.

Sights in SalzburgerLand

Top events

Salzburg Festival

One of the world's most important festivals for opera, music and drama.

Salzburg Festival

Mozart Week

In Salzburg, the new year traditionally starts with Mozart Week.

Mozart Week

Puppet Theatre

Salzburg's traditional puppetry looks back on over 100 years of history.

Puppet Theatre

Felsenreitschule Theatre

Unique theatre located in a disused quarry.

Felsenreitschule

Famous personalities

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Thousands of guests come to Salzburg every year to see where one of the world's most famous composers lived.

Explore the city of Mozart

Franz Xaver Gruber

Composer of the Christmas carol "Silent Night, Holy Night", a symbol of peace and solidarity.

Learn more

Reverend Joseph Mohr

Joseph Mohr wrote the lyrics of what would become "Silent Night", a carol that unites people across borders and languages.

Learn more

In the Trapp family's footsteps

The Sound of Music

The Trapp family is a legendary part of Salzburg, yet many stories remain unknown. Did you know they lost their fortune in 1933, prompting Maria von Trapp to dismiss the servants and move her family into their quarters? Her former home was rented out, and when a guest heard her children singing, he encouraged them to enter a folk music competition. This moment marked the beginning of the journey that inspired "The Sound of Music," one of the most successful musicals of all time.

"The Sound of Music" has given us timeless classics like "Edelweiss," "Do-Re-Mi," and "My Favourite Things," songs still passed down through generations. Visitors from around the globe trace the film's footsteps in Salzburg, from the stunning Rococo-style Leopoldskron Palace to the beautiful Mirabell Gardens.

A visit to Salzburg becomes a journey through time as you stroll through the city and explore the film's locations. Tip: book a "The Sound of Music" tour to immerse yourself in the Trapp family's history.

Food and drink in SalzburgerLand: Tradition meets contemporary creativity.

Enjoy traditional cuisine

Food and drink in Salzburg

First class dining: the best restaurants in SalzburgerLand

From high-end restaurants and lakeside addresses to contemporary inns: There are many top restaurants in Salzburg that are well worth a visit.

Restaurants in SalzburgerLand

Salzburg's 11 breweries

Excellent beer pubs such as the Weisse, the Fuxn or the Stieglkeller are flagships of Salzburg's high art of brewing.

Award-winning beer pubs

Recipes

Salzburger Nockerl

Learn how to make the most famous dessert from Salzburg.

Show recipe

Clear Soup with Semolina Dumplings

Make this classic Austrian first course at home.

Show recipe

Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

Show recipe

Braised roast venison with dumplings and wild berries

When the weather gets colder and the leaves start turning, we like heartier cuisine. Autumn is the perfect season for all things venison!

Show recipe

Baked Apple Rings with Cranberry Cream

This sweet treat is the perfect finish to an Austrian meal.

Show recipe

Gugelhupf Cake

Gugelhupf cake, or Marmorgugelhupf, is an absolute classic.

Show recipe

"Buchteln" with Custard

Learn how to make "Buchteln", the perfect winter dessert.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Arthotel Blaue Gans

Hotel Goldener Hirsch

Hotel Sacher Salzburg

Making cities sustainable

Preservation of historic buildings and monuments

Salzburg and other Austrian cities emphasise the preservation of historic buildings and monuments. This is done not only for cultural reasons, but also contributes to climate protection. How so?

  • Preserving historic buildings can help save resources. When existing buildings are preserved, fewer new construction projects are necessary.

  • The preservation of historic buildings can strengthen regional identity and enrich the cultural offering, playing an important socio-cultural role.

  • Many historic buildings were originally built from natural materials, often sourced in the region. When restoring buildings, efforts are made to use these materials in order to preserve their character.

  • On an ecological level, fewer new buildings contribute to animals' and plants' habitat protection.

FAQs

  • Hohensalzburg Fortress

  • Mozart's birthplace

  • Mirabell Gardens

  • Salzburg Cathedral

  • Getreidegasse alley

  • Hellbrunn Palace

  • Residenzplatz Square

  • Stiegl Brewery

  • Museum of Modern Art

  • Salzburg Christmas Market

Salzburg offers a successful mix of outdoor experiences, culture and city life.

  • Hiking

  • Cycling

  • Day trips to Wolfgangsee lake

  • Hellbrunn Palace

  • Hohensalzburg Fortress

  • City tours

  • Cultural highlights such as concerts, operas and theatre performances, e.g. at the Mozarteum or the Salzburg Landestheater

The Salzburg Card includes free admission to sights, free use of public transportation and discounts at locations throughout the city.

Two to three days are ideal for a relaxed first-time stay, depending on how many of the sights you want to experience.

Visiting Hohensalzburg Fortress usually takes 1.5 to 2 hours, depending on your pace. If you want to take your time to learn about the details and history of the fortress, you can stay a little longer, for instance by taking one of the guided tours, which last between 30 and 75 minutes.

This might also be interesting

Bathing lakes in Austria

Summer holidays in Austria are a delight! Nestled in alpine landscapes, the crystal-clear lakes are famous for their beauty and water quality.

Bathing lakes in Austria

Hiking

Austria's hiking trails are as diverse as the experiences they provide.

Hiking

Travel and City Cards

With the advantage cards of the provinces, regions and cities, sights, events and public transportation are free or heavily discounted.

Travel and City Cards
Discover the Best of Austria