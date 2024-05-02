Christmas Markets in Innsbruck & Tirol
When fairy lights are giving the medieval alleys and charming villages a magical glow, Christmas time is here. Tower brass bands and Advent concerts additionally put everyone in a festive mood. Get entertained by old traditions and customs such as Krampus runs, St. Nicholas visits, and nativity scene exhibitions. And don't forget to try some Christstollen and Kletzenbrot.
Old Town Christmas Market
Every Advent in the historic part of Innsbruck, in front of the famous Golden Roof and surrounded by beautifully preserved medieval facades, you will come across the Old Town Christmas Market. Strolling through the market, you will find Christmas ornaments, handicrafts, and other winter treats. Traditional dishes such as Kiachln and a mug of Glühwein (mulled wine) will keep you warm whilst mingling with the locals and making new friends.
Where: In front of the Golden Roof, in Innsbruck's historic city centre
When: 15 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Opening hours: Open daily from 11 am – 9 pm
Christmas Market Maria-Theresien Straße
Innsbruck's main shopping street will once again dazzle visitors at the Maria Theresien Straße Christmas Market. Modern Christmas designs and an exciting range of souvenirs supplement the traditional Christmas market offerings.
Where: Maria Theresien Straße
When: 25 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Opening hours: Open daily from 11 am – 9 pm, 24 December 11 am – 3 pm, 31 December 11 am - 7 pm
The Family Christmas Market at Marktplatz
The Christmas Market at Marktplatz (Market Square) will delight the entire family. The carousel, petting zoo, and many other attractions make children's eyes sparkle, whilst parents can browse a range of beautiful gifts and savour tasty regional specialities.
Where: Marktplatz
When: 15 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Opening hours: 11 am – 9 pm
Panorama Christmas Market on Hungerburg
The funicular railway line promises to make your journey to the Hungerburg Christmas Market a scenic adventure. Once at the top, you will not only be guaranteed breathtaking views of Innsbruck and its surroundings, but also plenty of culinary delights and a wide range of Christmas souvenirs.
Where: Hungerburg
When: 21 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Opening hours: Monday – Friday 1 pm – 7 pm; weekends and holidays 12 pm – 7 pm, 24 December 12 pm - 3 pm, 31 December 12 pm - 5 pm
More Christmas Markets in Tirol
Advent Market in Hall: Hall in Tirol | 25 Nov - 28 Dec 2025
Christmas Market in St. Nikolaus: Hans-Brenner-Platz | 21 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Christmas Magic in Wilten: 21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025
Christmas Market in Kitzbühel: 19 Nov - 26 Dec 2025
Kufstein: Christmas Market in the city park & Christmas Magic in the fortress: 22 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Saturday and Sunday
Lienz: Lienzer Advent: 21 Nov - 24 Dec 2025
Atmospheric Christmas Market in Seefeld: 21 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Chapel Advent in Leutschach: 28 Nov - 20 Dec 2025, every Friday and Saturday
Rattenberger Advent - Christmas Magic: 21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
St. Johann Christmas Market: 22 Nov - 26 Dec 2025
