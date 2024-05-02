Christmas Markets in Innsbruck & Tirol

Old Town Christmas Market

Every Advent in the historic part of Innsbruck, in front of the famous Golden Roof and surrounded by beautifully preserved medieval facades, you will come across the Old Town Christmas Market. Strolling through the market, you will find Christmas ornaments, handicrafts, and other winter treats. Traditional dishes such as Kiachln and a mug of Glühwein (mulled wine) will keep you warm whilst mingling with the locals and making new friends.

