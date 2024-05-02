Christmas Time in Austria
Austria Loves Advent, Christmas Markets, and Biscuits
What's special about the pre-Christmas season in Austria
The days are getting shorter, golden autumn is passing the baton to cold winter, and the first Christmas cookie recipes, like Linzer Eyes and Gingerbread, are exchanged. Many people in Austria love this time in particular and celebrate the four weeks leading up to Christmas in different ways:
Advent in Austria is when candles light up the evening, and the smell of Vanillekipferl fills the kitchen. It’s when hot Glühwein from the Christmas markets warms cold hands and roasted almonds are savoured straight from the bag. Children eagerly open a new window on their Advent calendars, and moments of contemplation and silence find their place in everyday life. Families gather to celebrate traditions, snow covers the roofs and meadows, and when the fourth candle is lit on the Advent wreath, everyone knows Christmas is near.
Austria and its people cherish traditions, rituals, and customs that have been preserved and passed down through centuries. One of the reasons Austrian customs stay in people’s minds and hearts is their authenticity: not kitschy, but genuine; no artificial staging, but a down-to-earth and sincere celebration takes centre stage. This is true throughout the year, and especially at Christmas time.
Christmas Markets in Austria
5 Romantic Christmas Markets
Christmas Cookies and Gingerbread
Vanillekipferl Biscuits
Enjoy the Austrian Christmas atmosphere at home with these wonderfully light biscuits.
9 Perfect Spots to Watch the Christmas Hustle and Bustle
Gloriette
When hundreds of lights come on at the Advent market in front of Schönbrunn Palace, the best place to watch this spectacle during the Advent season is from the Gloriette.
Esterházy Castle
The palace is aglow with Christmas lights. The steep path from the palace to the Gloriette is well worth the effort: on a clear day, you can see as far as Lake Neusiedl.
Pyramidenkogel
When the lights come on at dusk, it warms the heart up there in the tower. Places like Maria Wörth, Pörtschach and Velden lie at the tower's feet.
Krems
When it gets dark early, castles and abbeys offer light, warmth and the most beautiful views at Christmas time. Tip: The view of Krems from Göttweig Abbey.
Pfenningberg
The modern city of Linz on the Danube surprises with nine city hiking trails. Hiking trail no. 8 starts at the Nibelungen Bridge and leads to the Pfenningberg.
Around Mountains
The Kapuzinerberg, Mönchsberg, Gaisberg and Festungsberg mountains surround Salzburg.
Schlossberg
The Schlossberg with its clock tower is a magical place in winter. The modern Kunsthaus, or the "Friendly Alien," shines towards the clock tower.
Above the Rooftops
The city tower, the Café-Bar 360 Grad and a ride on the Nordkettenbahn are popular meeting places to enjoy the winter hustle and bustle of Innsbruck from above.
The Most Famous Christmas Carol
On Christmas Eve 1818 in Oberndorf near Salzburg, connect Joseph Mohr and Franz Xaver Gruber combined melody and lyrics for the first time to create a song that would make the whole world sing: Silent Night! Holy Night! went through many stages before it was able to carry its message of peace, hope and togetherness to the remotest corners of the world.
