Advent is celebrated in a cosy, reflective way: Christmas markets, festive treats, and wreaths bring warm anticipation for the most wonderful and tradition-filled time.

What's special about the pre-Christmas season in Austria

The days are getting shorter, golden autumn is passing the baton to cold winter, and the first Christmas cookie recipes, like Linzer Eyes and Gingerbread, are exchanged. Many people in Austria love this time in particular and celebrate the four weeks leading up to Christmas in different ways:

Advent in Austria is when candles light up the evening, and the smell of Vanillekipferl fills the kitchen. It’s when hot Glühwein from the Christmas markets warms cold hands and roasted almonds are savoured straight from the bag. Children eagerly open a new window on their Advent calendars, and moments of contemplation and silence find their place in everyday life. Families gather to celebrate traditions, snow covers the roofs and meadows, and when the fourth candle is lit on the Advent wreath, everyone knows Christmas is near.

Austria and its people cherish traditions, rituals, and customs that have been preserved and passed down through centuries. One of the reasons Austrian customs stay in people’s minds and hearts is their authenticity: not kitschy, but genuine; no artificial staging, but a down-to-earth and sincere celebration takes centre stage. This is true throughout the year, and especially at Christmas time.