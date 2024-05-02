Christmas Markets in Austria
In Austria, you’ll immerse yourselves in a magical atmosphere during the Christmas season, brought to life by Christkindl and Christmas markets across the country. The cities twinkle with lights, while the scent of mulled wine and roasted almonds fills the festively decorated streets. Against the backdrop of grand palaces such as Schönbrunn or Grafenegg, you’ll experience a special blend of handicrafts, regional delicacies, and festive magic.
In rural areas, you’ll savour authentic specialities and feel the warmth of the people.
These markets are more than just places to stroll – they create special experiences. You’ll discover handcrafted gifts and traditional decorations. Particularly away from the hustle and bustle, in small villages, you’ll sense the original charm of the Advent season, nestled in the winter landscape.
A festival of Christmas fantasy awaits at the Christkindlmarkt on Vienna’s Rathausplatz. Countless stalls offering handicrafts and culinary delights, a tree full of hearts in front of the illuminated town hall, and a children’s programme attract countless visitors each year. When not strolling around or enjoying the Viennese conviviality at the punch stands, visitors can glide around the ice rink or follow a path lined with handcrafted nativity scenes in awe.
Equally elegant is the Salzburg Christkindlmarkt at Dom and Residenzplatz. The traditional huts in the heart of the baroque old town give the festive setting a unique atmosphere.
No less romantic is the Christkindlmarkt in Innsbruck’s old town. Accompanied by the sounds of the tower brass players from the Golden Roof and the spicy scent of mulled wine and roasted chestnuts wafting through the medieval streets, a particularly cosy Christmas mood settles here.
Nothing beats getting into the Christmas spirit in Austria's snow-covered rural landscapes. One of the most charming Advent markets is in St. Wolfgang, where you can experience regional traditions and authentic handicrafts, with the floating red Advent candle on Lake Wolfgang in view.
In the Johannesbach Gorge near Würflach, Austria’s tallest decorated Christmas tree stands over 20 metres high. Visitors can warm up by open fires and admire the craftsmanship of glassblowers and blacksmiths, alongside regional delicacies, gingerbread, and punch.
The Salzburg Mountain Advent in the Großarl Valley offers a rustic charm, with handcrafted nativity scenes ranging from tiny to life-sized, all displayed by torchlight and candlelig
Where emperors and princes once resided, some wondrous beings can be seen during the Christmas season. One such sight is the Christmas Angel at Hellbrunn Palace, which towers eight metres above the palace pond. The Hellbrunn Advent Magic in Salzburg truly lives up to its name – with a fairy-tale forest of 700 fir trees, adorned with 10,000 red baubles and fairy lights.
The Culture and Christmas Market at Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna exudes the finest imperial flair. In front of the festive illumination of the imperial palace, everything the Christmas heart desires is offered, from traditional handicrafts like wood carvings to nostalgic toys and charming decorative items.
And at Belvedere Palace – also in Vienna – a whole Christmas village awaits in the baroque setting, full of creative gift ideas and culinary discoveries. For many Viennese, it is the most romantic of all Advent markets.
Note:
Our list provides an overview of the Advent markets by province but does not claim to be complete. Please note that not all dates for 2024 are available yet. We are continuously working to add and update the information. As changes to dates may occur at short notice, please also check the website of the respective region or contact the local tourism board directly.
Christmas Markets in Vienna
Advent market and Christmas show in the Hirschstetten flower gardens
24.11. - 22.12.2024
Altes AKH Christmas village
15.11. - 23.12.2024
36. Altwiener Christkindlmarkt Freyung
15.11. - 23.12.2024
Am Hof Advent Market (Link in German only)
15.11. - 23.12.2024
Advent Market at Palais Liechtenstein (Link in German only)
15.11 - 23.12.2024
Culture and Christmas Market Schönbrunn Palace
08.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
Museums Quartier - Wintergarten im MQ
14.11. - 23.12.2024
Belvedere Palace Christmas Village
15.11 - 31.12.2024
Christmas market on Spittelberg
16.11 - 23.12.2024
Christmas village on Maria-Theresien-Platz
13 Nov - 31 Dec 2024
Christmas market on Stephansplatz
08 Nov - 26 Dec.2024
Art Advent: arts and crafts on Karlsplatz
15.11. - 23.12.2024
Wiener Weihnachtstraum am Christkindlmarkt - Rathausplatz
16.11. - 26.12.2024
Christmas market in Türkenschanzpark (Link in German only)
15.11. - 23.12.2024
Winter market at Riesenradplatz - Prater
16.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
Alm Advent at the exhibition centre - Prater (Link in German only)
21.11. - 20.12.2024
Ottakringer Weihnachtszauber (Link in German only)
no date known yet
Bad Sauerbrunn: Advent in the Christmas tree village (Link in German only)
30.11. - 22.12.2024, Saturday, Sunday
Eisenstadt:
Advent market at Esterházy Palace
13.12. - 15.12.2024
Eisenstadt Christmas Market
22.11. - 24.12.2024
Forchtenstein: Advent market at Forchtenstein Castle
29.11. - 01.12.2024
Lackenbach: Advent market at Lackenbach Castle
06.12. - 08.12.2024
Mörbisch: Winter Wonder
23.11.2024 - 5.1.2025, Friday to Sunday
Neuhaus am Klausenbach: Advent at Tabor Castle (Link in German only)
07.12. - 15.12.2024, each Saturday to Sunday
Rust: Rust Advent Mile (Link in German only)
22.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday each year
Stadtschlaining: Medieval Christmas market (Link in German only)
01.12.2024
St. Margarethen: Christmas market (Link in German only)
30.11. - 01.12.2024
Bad Kleinkirchheim: Kirchheimer Advent
30.11. - 21.12.2024, Saturdays and 13. and 20.12.
Feistritz ob Bleiburg: Petzen Christmas market at 1,700m (Link in German only)
07.12. - 21.12.2024, each Saturday and on 08.12.
Hüttenberg: Advent magic in the Knappenberg mine (Link in German only)
08.12.2024
Katschberg: Katschberg Advent Trail
29.11. - 25.12.2024, every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Klagenfurt: Klagenfurt Christmas market on Neuer Platz
16.11. - 24.12.2024
Launsdorf: Advent market at Hochosterwitz Castle (Link in German only)
07.12. - 08.12.2024
Mallnitz: Mallnitz Mountain Advent (Link in German only)
29.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Maria Wörth: Romantic Church Advent Maria Wörth
23.11. - 22.12.2024, Saturday and Sunday
Lake Millstätter See: Millstätter Lichtweg
1.12.2024 - 6.1.2025
Pörtschach: Silent Advent on the lake
23.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Pyramidenkogel: Advent above the clouds on the Pyramidenkogel
22.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Velden: Velden Advent
22.11. - 23.12.2024, Friday to Sunday and 23.12.
Villach / Villach region: Advent in Villach
15.11. - 24.12.2024
Wörthersee: Advent on Lake Wörthersee
Aggsbach Dorf: Arts and crafts market at the Aggstein castle ruins
01.11. - 17.11.2024, Friday to Sunday
Baden bei Wien: Advent in the park - Baden FAIRzaubert (Link in German only)
20.11. - 22.12.2024, Wednesday to Sunday
Dürnstein: Wachau Advent at Dürnstein Castle (Link in German only)
07.12. - 22.12.2024, Saturday and Sunday
Eggenburg: Eggenburger Adventzauber (Link in German only)
22. 11. - 24.11.2024
Ebreichsdorf: Advent magic in Ebreichsdorf Castle Park (Link in German only)
30.11. - 15.12.2024, Saturday and Sunday
Grafenegg: Grafenegg Advent at Grafenegg Castle (Link in German only)
05.12. - 08.12.2024
Großweikersdorf: Christmas market Großweikersdorf (Link in German only)
30.11. - 01.12.2024
Krems: Kremser Adventzauber (Link in German only)
21.11. - 23.12.2024
Litschau: Litschau Advent "From house to house" (Link in German only)
30.11.2024
Mostviertel: Advent on the Cider and Iron Road (Link in German only)
30.11. - 15.12.2024, Flaming Christmas
23.11. - 15.12.2024, Sparkling Village Christmas
Perchtoldsdorf: Christmas market at Kirchenbergl (Link in German only)
22.11. - 15.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Retz: Advent "drüber & drunter" in Retz (Link in German only)
no date known yet
Rosenburg: Waldviertler Christkindlmarkt at Rosenburg Castle
23.11. - 08.12.2024, Saturdays and Sundays
Schallaburg: Schallaburg Christmas Market
13.12. - 15.12.2024
Schiltern: Kittenberger's Advent magic in the garden (Link in German only)
02.11. - 23.12.2024
Schloss Hof: Christmas market at Schloss Hof
16.11. - 22.12.2024, Saturday to Sunday and public holidays
Seebenstein: Advent mile in Seebenstein Park (Link in German only)
30.11. - 01.12.2024
Tulln an der Donau:
Winter enchantment market in the Minorite monastery (Link in German only)
no date known yet
Tulln Advent village (Link in German only)
no date known yet
Weitra: Weitraer Adventtage (Link in German only)
no date known yet
Wiener Neustadt: The "New Advent" (Link in German only)
06. - 08.12.2024, Advent in Beethovenallee
13. - 15.12.2024, Advent at the cathedral
20. - 22.12.2024, Advent in the Mayor's Garden
Linz:
Christmas market on Linz's main square
23.11. - 24.12.2024
Christmas market in the Volksgarten in Linz
23.11. - 23.12.2024
Advent at the cathedral
23.11 - 22.12.2024, Tuesday to Sunday
Bad Ischl: Christkindlmarkt der Ischler Handwerker
22.11. - 22.12.2024
Garsten: Garstner Advent (Link in German only)
30.11. - 08.12.2024, Saturday and Sunday
Kirchdorf am Inn: Christmas market Schloss Katzenberg (Link in German only)
12.12. - 15.12.2024
Kirchdorf an der Krems: Kirchdorfer Adventzauber (Link in German only)
06.12. 2024
Mondsee: Advent in Mondsee
22.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Pettenbach im Almtal: Christmas market in Pettenbach (Link in German only)
08.12.2024
Steinbach an der Steyr: Steinbach Advent market
01.12. - 22.12.2024, each Saturday, Sunday
Steyr:
Advent in the Christkindlregion Steyr
Christmas market "Altstadt Steyr"
22.11 - 22.12.2024, Wednesday to Sunday
Christkindlmarkt Promenade (Link in German only)
22.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Lake Traunsee:
Gmundner Advent
29.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Christmas town Traunkirchen
07. - 08.12.2024
Wels: Wels Christmas World (Link in German only)
15 Nov. 2024, start of Wels Christmas World
Wolfgangsee: Wolfgangsee Advent
22.11. - 22.12.2024, Wednesday to Sunday
Christmas Markets in Salzburg & SalzburgerLand
Altenmarkt-Zauchensee: Altenmarkt Advent market
23.11. - 21.12.2024, Saturday, Sunday and 28.11.
Gasteinertal: Advent markets in Gasteinertal
Dorfgastein: Advent market Dorfgastein (Link in German only)
14.12.2024
Bad Gastein: ARTvent market Bad Gastein (Link in German only)
14.12.-21.12.2024, every Saturday and Sunday
Fuschl am See: Advent in the villages of the Fuschlsee region (Link in German only)
24.11. - 22.12.2024
Goldegg: Goldegg Advent (Link in German only)
14.12. - 22.12.2024, every Saturday and Sunday
Grossarl: Salzburg Mountain Advent in Grossarltal
22.11. - 22.12.2024
Grödig-St. Leonhard: Advent market St. Leonhard (Link in German only)
30.11. - 24.12.2024
Hallein: Halleiner Weihnachtsmarkt (Link in German only)
15.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday.
Hochkönig: Advent in the Alps of Salzburg
29.11. - 24.12.2024
Mauterndorf: Advent market at Mauterndorf Castle
07.12. - 15.12.2024, every Saturday and Sunday
Obertauern: Tauernadvent
29.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Radstadt: Radstadt Mountain Advent on the town square
30.11. - 22.12.2024, Saturday and Sunday as well as 26 - 27.12.
Salzburg City: Advent in Salzburg
Historic Christmas Market on Cathedral Square
21.11.2024 - 01.01.2025
Advent market in the courtyard of Hohensalzburg Fortress
22.11 - 22 Dec. 2024, Friday to Sunday
Hellbrunn Advent Magic at Hellbrunn Palace
21.11 - 24.12.2024, Tuesday to Sunday and 23.12.
Christmas market on Mirabellplatz
21.11. - 24.12.2024
Sternadvent with winter market
21.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
Salzburger Saalachtal: Mountain Christmas in Maria Kirchental near Lofer
07.12. - 15.12.2024, every Saturday and Sunday
Salzburg Lake District:
Henndorf am Wallersee: Christmas market at Gut Aiderbichl
15.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
Mattsee: Advent market on the lake (Link in German only)
07.12. - 22.12.2024, every Saturday and Sunday
Werfen: Advent market at Hohenwerfen Castle
30.11. - 01.12.2024, Saturday and Sunday
Wolfgangsee: Wolfgangsee Advent
St. Gilgen and Strobl
22.11. - 22.12.2024, Thursday to Sunday
Zell am See:
Zeller Sternenadvent Markt
20.11. - 22.12.2024, Wednesday to Sunday
Sternenadvent Markt am Zeller See
21.11 - 22.12.2024, Thursday to Sunday and daily 23 - 31.12.
Sternenadvent Market at Kaprun Castle (Link in German only)
07.12. - 08.12.2024
Christmas Markets in Graz & Styria
Admont: Admont Advent Market
13.12. - 15.12.2024
Bad Gleichenberg: Advent market
01.12. - 22.12.2024, each Sunday
Bruck an der Mur: Christmas market on Brucker Schlossberg (Link in German only)
22.11 - 24.11.2024
Fürstenfeld: Fürstenfeld Christmas market (Link in German only)
22.11. - 22.12.2024
Graz: Advent in Graz
Aufsteiern Christmas market on the Schlossberg
22.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Christmas market on the main square
22.11 - 24.12.2024
Advent market in the Joanneum quarter with arts and crafts
22.11 - 23.12.2024
Christmas market in the Franciscan quarter
22.11 - 24.12.2024
Leoben: Leoben Christmas Market
22.11. - 23.12.2024
Mariazell: Mariazell Advent (Link in German only)
21.11. - 22.12.2024, Thursday to Sunday
Schladming:
Advent am Talbach
22.11. - 15.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Advent magic in the Talbachklamm gorge
30.11. and 14.12.2024
Vorau: Joglland Advent g'spian in the Vorau open-air museum (Link in German only)
14.12. - 15.12.2024
Zeltweg: Farrach Advent (Link in German only)
05.12. - 08.12.2024
Christmas Markets in Innsbruck & Tirol
Innsbruck:
Christmas market in the old town - the traditional market
15.11. - 23.12.2024
Christkindlmarkt Hungerburg - the panorama market
22.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
Christkindlmarkt in Maria-Theresien- Straße - the modern market
25.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
Christkindlmarkt am Marktplatz - the family market
15.11. - 23.12.2024
Christkindlmarkt St. Nikolaus - the contemplative market
22.11. - 23.12.2024
Christkindlmarkt Wilten - the artistic market
22.11. - 23.12.2024
Achensee:
AchenSee Christmas
29.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
Tirolean mountain Christmas at the Sixenhof local history museum (Link in German only)
28.11. - 29.12.2024
Hall in Tirol: Hall Advent market
22.11. - 24.12.2024
Kufstein:
Christmas magic at the fortress
24.11. - 22.12.2024, Saturday and Sunday
Christmas market in the city park
24.11. - 22.12.2024, Wednesday to Sunday
Lienz: Lienz Advent
22.11. - 24.12.2024
Olympiaregion Seefeld:
Seefeld: Romantic Christmas market in Seefeld
29.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
Leutasch: Leutascher Kapellenadvent
29.11. - 21.12.2024, every Friday and Saturday
PillerseeTal: Magical Advent - Christkindldorf am See
30.11. - 08.12.2024, Saturday and Sunday
Rattenberg: Rattenberg Advent
22.11. - 22.12.2024, Friday to Sunday each year
Schwaz: Schwaz Advent (Link in German only)
22.11. - 23.12.2024, Friday to Sunday and 04.12.
St. Johann in Tirol: St. Johann Christmas market
29.11. - 24.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Zillertal:
Mayrhofen: Mayrhofen Advent at the Waldfestplatz
30.11. - 21.12.2024, Friday to Sunday
Tux-Finkenberg: Tux Advent for families
01.12.2024
Zell-Gerlos: Zell Christmas market (Link in German only)
14 - 15.12.2024
Bludenz: Bludenzer Christkindlemarkt (Link in German only)
28.11. - 24.12.2024
Bregenz: Bregenz Christmas
15.11. - 23.12.2024
Dornbirn: Christmas market Dornbirn
22.11 - 23.12.2024
Feldkirch: Feldkirch Christmas market (Link in German only)
29.11. - 24.12.2024
Kleinwalsertal Valley: Walser Advent Magic
30.11. - 25.12.2024
Lech Zürs: Advent am Arlberg
1.12. - 24.12.2024
Montafon: Christmas Markets in Montafon
27.11.2024 - 5.1.2025
Schwarzenberg: Schwarzenberg Advent market (Link in German only)
29.11. - 30.11.2024
