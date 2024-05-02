Christmas Markets in Austria

From mid-November until the end of the year, Austria is the place to find romantic Christmas markets. Glistening lights and seasonal treats make for a magical experience.

In Austria, you’ll immerse yourselves in a magical atmosphere during the Christmas season, brought to life by Christkindl and Christmas markets across the country. The cities twinkle with lights, while the scent of mulled wine and roasted almonds fills the festively decorated streets. Against the backdrop of grand palaces such as Schönbrunn or Grafenegg, you’ll experience a special blend of handicrafts, regional delicacies, and festive magic.

In rural areas, you’ll savour authentic specialities and feel the warmth of the people.

These markets are more than just places to stroll – they create special experiences. You’ll discover handcrafted gifts and traditional decorations. Particularly away from the hustle and bustle, in small villages, you’ll sense the original charm of the Advent season, nestled in the winter landscape.