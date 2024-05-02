Christmas Markets in Salzburg & SalzburgerLand
It is the season for a romantic walk across the city's hilltops, affording a breathtaking view of the city. After descending back down to town, the merry bustle of the Salzburg Christmas market touches all. The smell of punch and toasted almonds, hot roasted chestnuts and freshly baked apple envelopes you, and the vendors' gingerbread hearts, nativity figures, Christmas tree ornaments, toys, and snug knitwear are irresistible.
Salzburg's Christmas Market in the City Centre
Salzburg's Christmas Market, mentioned as far back as the 15th century, is located at the foot of the Hohensalzburg fortress and around the venerable Cathedral of Salzburg. An extensive programme of events such as choral singing in front of the cathedral, "Turmblasen" (wind instruments) on Residenz Square, and nativity exhibits in the Residenz courtyard await you.
Where: On Cathedral and Residenz Square, in Salzburg's historic city centre.
When: 21 November 2024 - 1 January 2025
Opening times: Mon – Thu 10 am - 8.30 pm; Fri 10 am – 9 pm; Sat 9 am – 9 pm; Sun and holidays 9 am – 8.30 pm;
Special opening times: 24 December 9 am - 3 pm, 25+26 December 11 am - 6 pm, 27-30 December 10 am - 8:30 pm, 31 December 10 am - 1 am, 1 January 10 am - 6 pm
Advent Magic in Hellbrunn
A courtyard, a path lined by torches and an oversized Advent calendar are part of the Hellbrunner Adventzauber. Romantic booths, tempting treats and pre-Christmas gift ideas add to the charming atmosphere. Children can enjoy a sledge ride drawn by real reindeer, and an exciting entertainment programme between the orangery and the park will assure festive Advent afternoons at Hellbrunn Palace for all.
Where: In Hellbrunn Courtyard
When: 23 November - 24 December 2023
How to get there: 20 minutes by bus no. 25 from Salzburg city centre
Christmas Market on Mirabell Square
The Christmas Market on Mirabell Square has become a centre of attraction for young and old over the last few years. Culinary delicacies mulled wine, and lovingly decorated stalls invite visitors to stop and browse. This centrally located market is easily accessed opposite the bus stop and car park and just a few minutes walk from the train station.
Where: Mirabell Square, Goethestraße
When: 21 November - 24 December 2024
Opening times: Sunday – Thursday 10 am – 8 pm; Friday – Saturday 10 am – 9 pm; 24 December 10 am – 3 pm
St. Leonhard Advent Market
The Advent Market St. Leonhard is located near the pilgrimage church. Try out the traditional gingerbread, roasted chestnuts, punch, and children's bakery, and be inspired by the array of tasteful gifts on display. There is also an entertainment programme with brass bands and Advent events.
Where: Next to St. Leonhard Pilgrimage Church
When: every weekend in December 2024
Opening times: Saturday 2 - 7 pm, Sunday and 8 December 10 am - 7 pm
Advent Market in the Hohensalzburg Fortress Courtyard
Featuring local arts and crafts, charming gifts, Christmas treats, and a lively social programme. With the Salzburg Card, you'll get free entrance to the fortress, where you will enjoy great views of the city.
Where: Fortress Hohensalzburg
When: 22 November - 22 December 2024
Opening times: Fri, Sat & Sun 11 am – 7 pm
More Christmas Markets in Salzburg & SalzburgerLand
Stern Advent with Winter Market: 21 November 2024 - 6 January 2025
Wolfgangseer Advent: St. Wolfgang, St. Gilgen and Strobl 22 November - 22 December 2024
Advent Market in Radstadt: 30 November - 22 December 2024 on Sat & Sun; 26 + 27 December 2024
Advent of the Villages: The 6 villages of the Fuschlsee region 29 November - 22 December 2024, Friday - Sunday
Advent Market at Hohenwerfen Castle: 6 - 8 December 2024 (Friday - Sunday) from 1-7 pm
Altenmarkt-Zauchensee: Advent.Moments: 25 November - 17 December
Advent and Spa in Bad Hofgastein
Goldegg: Goldegger Advent
Salzburg Mountain Advent in the Grossarl Valley: 22 November - 22 December 2024
Advent Music in Salzburg
Advent in Salzburg would not be the same without Advent Singing. For over 75 years, folk music, small vocal ensembles, and Alpine melodies, carrying a message of peace, have captivated audiences and ignited the Christmas spirit in all who listen.
Excursion Tip
Not only the unique ambience, but also the craftwork fascinates visitors at the Christmas Market in front of the world famous Silent Night Chapel where the eponymous Christmas carol was born. Admire the wood carvings and hand-made decorations while listening to Christmas music with mulled wine and roasted chestnuts.
Where: Silent Night Chapel, Oberndorf
When: Visit every day from 8.30 am – 6 pm
How to get there: The regional train S1 or S11 from Salzburg takes you to Oberndorf in 25 minutes.
