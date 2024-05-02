Top Austrian Specialities

Dark pumpkin seed oil from Styria, tangy mountain cheese from Vorarlberg, juicy bacon from Tirol: Every region has its very own culinary treasures.

The soil as a treasure trove

Austria's landscapes are as diverse as the products that thrive here—among orchards, vegetable gardens, alpine meadows, and along riverbanks. These grow on nutrient-rich, fertile, well-aerated soils, where honest, high-quality foodstuffs flourish. The people who cultivate, tend, harvest, and refine these products treat them like little treasures, which indeed they are.

Noteworthy is the significant proportion of organic produce grown, produced, and processed across the country—from cheese to bread and wine. Austria ranks among the top in Europe for organic farming. Organic produce tastes better and benefits nature by preserving heirloom seeds and forgotten animal breeds. Long live diversity!

This diversity is also reflected in the culinary specialities for which our country is renowned far beyond its borders. These are what we shall explore here.

From the Alps and mountain pastures: Cheese specialties

Lush alpine meadows, tranquillity and fresh air: Cows feel right at home in the mountainous regions of Austria. From their milk, dairy farmers produce fine cheeses in which you can taste their origins.

More than pleasure

Cheese experiences in Austria

Sauerkäse, known locally as "Sura Kees," is a Montafon speciality with a long tradition. If you'd like to try your hand at making this unique cheese, you can do so at the Käsehaus Montafon in Schruns. In the Waldviertel region, "Die Käsemacher" produce a wide variety of cheese and antipasti specialities. At the Käsemacherwelt, visitors can explore the cheese production process during a guided tour of the demonstration dairy.

From one alpine dairy to the next, guests can delve into the ancient traditions surrounding Gailtaler Almkäse on the Gailtaler Cheese Trail in Carinthia.

For those eager to discover the diverse cheese landscape of Salzburg, the "Genussweg for Cheese Enthusiasts" is the perfect route. The Grossarl Valley, known for its "Sauakas," a traditional delicacy, offers the chance to taste this treat directly at the valley's alpine huts.

The baroque Schlierbach Abbey in Upper Austria is also well worth a visit, not least for its organic cheese dairy, where you can sample cheese specialities during guided tours.

From the pasture to the steppe: Ham, bacon and sausages

Salt, fire, air and spices are needed to preserve meat by curing, drying or smoking. A craft that is practiced here with great sensitivity.

Vulcano ham

The succulent Vulcano ham is one of the best in the world. Animal welfare is a priority in the family-run farm.

Vulcano ham manufactory

Gailtal Valley bacon

Hotel Schloss Lerchenhof is one of 17 certified producers of the origin-protected Gailtaler Speck, which is considered a Slow Food specialty.

Slow Food Travel Lerchenhof Palace

East Tirolean "Henkele"

The air-dried Henkele is a fine piece of meat from beef, game or lamb from the smokehouse, the recipe dates back to the 18th century.

Mühlstätter butcher's shop

Innviertler Sur Bacon

This blossom-white delicacy has a history. The bacon is either finely sliced on bread or as the most important ingredient in Innviertel bacon dumplings.

Innviertler Sur Bacon region

Lungau Greilhof

Bacon, sausages, young beef, freshly hunted game and more homemade products are in organic quality at the Greilhof farm in SalzburgerLand at 1,024 m / 3,359 ft.

Greilhof (link in German only)

Pork and beef

Delicacies from Burgenland

A rare speciality from Burgenland’s Seewinkel region is the Pannonian Mangalitza pig, one of Europe’s oldest breeds. Known for its woolly coat and substantial size, this pig produces bacon and lard that are surprisingly low in cholesterol, with meat reminiscent of wild boar. The Mangalitza, with its friendly nature, also helps cultivate fields and restore forest soil.

In the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, Grey Steppe cattle graze extensively, preventing reed growth and maintaining one of Europe’s richest habitats. Their meat is crafted into gourmet delicacies, with National Park sausages from Karlo’s butchery being a must-try.

Fish from SalzburgerLand

Bluntausaibling from the Bluntautal valley in Golling

In the purest spring water and with great care, Sigi Schatteiner spent decades raising freshwater fish in the Bluntautal Valley in Golling, including char, trout, and sturgeon. The Bluntautal char, refined by top chef Andreas Döllerer, a pioneer of creative Alpine cuisine, remains the speciality of the pond. Today, the next generation—Franz Rettenbacher and Alexander Gruber—has taken over fish farming.

What makes the fish meat so exceptional is the combination of cold water (no more than 10°C) and a strong current. To swim in these conditions, the fish develop strong muscles, which significantly enhances the quality of the meat.

Good things from lakes, streams and ponds

From char to lake trout and alpine shrimp: There is a lot to be found in Austria's waters. The delicacies from the water are best enjoyed in selected inns and restaurants that have dedicated themselves to their refinement.

Michi's Fresh Fish

The mountain char grow up slowly and swim in the spring water in the Mürzer Oberland Nature Park. They are available pickled, smoked and natural in organic quality.

Michi's Fresh Fish

Fishery Ausseerland

Since 2018, the Ausseerland fishery has been cultivating char and trout from Lake Grundlsee in fresh spring water using modern methods. From egg to edible fish.

Fishery Ausseerland

Enjoyment Gasthaus Kohlröserlhütte

Kohlröserlhütte Inn: Dine on fresh fish in the Styrian nature reserve Ödensee: Teriyaki char on a salt stone or miller's char cooked in clarified butter

Kohlröserhütte Inn

Castle Fuschl Fishery

The fishery on Lake Fuschl has been offering sustainable fish specialties for decades. Enjoy the freshly smoked fish in the Fischerstüberl or on the lakeshore.

Castle Fuschl fishery

Lichtengraben Castle

"Slow Fish" from the Lavanttal: tour with fish tasting in the Fischeria. Welcome drink, tour of Lichtengraben Castle and insight into fish farming.

Insights into fish farming

Organic fish Marc Mössmer

Pioneers of sustainable fish farming. From the Waldviertel fish pond to the weekly market in Vienna, we offer the highest quality and freshness.

Organic fish Marc Mössmer

Bootshaus on Lake Traunsee

Award-winning chef Lukas Nagl in the Bootshaus restaurant knows fish cuisine. Regional products from the Salzkammergut are valued and inspire him and his team.

Restaurant Bootshaus

Fish and crayfish farming in the Seewinkel National Park

Robert Jungwirth breeds carp and endangered species such as crayfish and zackel sheep in the Seewinkel National Park. Fish on sale all year round.

Carp and crayfish farming

Waldviertel Carp

Carp farming has a long tradition. Initiated by the monasteries, care is still taken today in pond farming to keep the fish in a species-appropriate manner.

Waldviertel Carp

From pumpkin fields and oil mills

Black gold: Styrian pumpkin seed oil

Dark green to black in colour, thick in consistency, with a tangy-fresh aroma and intense flavour, Styrian pumpkin seed oil is a unique delicacy recognised across Europe. Its nutty aroma enhances not only soups, salads, and meat dishes, but also cheese and desserts like parfaits, soufflés, and vanilla ice cream.

In many Styrian oil mills, the traditional roasting and pressing process for pumpkin seeds remains unchanged. This gentle processing ensures that the oil retains its health-promoting and healing properties. The vitamins and minerals in pumpkin seed oil have been shown to prevent cardiovascular diseases, detoxify the body, and strengthen the immune system. The 'black gold' is crafted with particular care at renowned traditional mills such as Fandler, Auer, Birnstingl, Pelzmann, and Steirerkraft—names that have represented high quality for decades.

Sweet, round and fleshy

The wonderful Wachau apricot

Apricots thrive in the World Heritage region of Wachau, where the mild climate and fertile soil create ideal growing conditions. The 180 or so apricot farmers tend to these small, round fruits with the utmost care, almost as if they were their own children. The flavour of the traditional varieties is so exceptional that the Wachau apricot has earned a protected designation of origin.

When the apricots ripen in July, the harvest must happen quickly, provided there hasn't been any adverse weather, such as hail or late frost, which the delicate fruits cannot withstand. After harvesting, the apricots are often turned into luscious, fruity jam or used as a warm filling for sweet apricot dumplings, which are also enjoyed cold with vanilla ice cream.

Tip: The apricot blossom in the Wachau is a spectacle. From mid-March to mid-April, thousands of trees along the Danube blossom in their white and pink splendor.

From orchards and sweet fruits

Cherries, apricots, figs, plums and apples: Fruit trees grow in this country from east to west. Some varieties have been cultivated for thousands of years.

Schartner fruit

At the Firlingerhof farm in Scharten, Upper Austria, you can buy cherries, apricots and plums - as well as juices, brandies and cider made from them by the Hubmer family.

Firlingerhof

Styrian apple

The crunchy Styrian apples ripen in Austria's largest apple-growing region. The flavor spectrum of the varieties ranges from delicately tart to sweet and fruity.

Styrian Apple

Stanzer plum

Europe's highest fruit-growing region is located in the Trolean Oberland at over 1,000 m above sea level. Among other things - plums, which are refined into brandies.

Stanzer Plum

Leithaberger fine cherry

The climatic conditions in northern Burgenland are ideal for growing cherries: Lake Neusiedl is close by and the soils are rich in nutrients.

Leithaberger Fine Cherry

Organic fig farm

The capital also has a lot to offer in terms of fruit. For example, figs from the organic fig farm - either fresh or finely processed in a jar.

Organic Fig Farm

From the mountains, forests and meadows: Herbs and spices

Wonderfully fragrant tea and spice herbs grow high up and further down in Austria and are processed into delicacies in manufactories.

Herbal Village Irschen

Carinthian mountain village with colourful herb meadows, cool mountain lakes and magnificent panoramic peaks - as well as the "Healing Garden of the Alps" to linger in.

Herbal Village Irschen

Sonnentor in the Waldviertel

Sonnentor offers lovingly packaged teas, herbs and spices in the best organic quality - as well as fine cookies, syrups and fruit spreads.

Sonnentor

Sallmannsberg herb manufactory

From lavender to hyssop: Around 45 organic tea and spice herbs are grown in the family business. And refined into delicacies - syrups, jams, vinegar.

Sallmannsberg herb manufactory

From mountain to valley

Why herbs thrive in Austria

Austria's diverse landscapes are not only visually stunning but also provide ideal conditions for growing herbs. In the fresh Alpine air, wild herbs such as gentian, arnica, and mountain mint flourish. Herbs are cultivated for various uses, including fine dining, in both highland and lowland areas. For instance, the sun-drenched Burgenland region, with its mild climate, is perfect for growing Mediterranean herbs like lavender, thyme, and rosemary. The Styrian Volcanic Region is also particularly well-suited for herbs and medicinal plants. Every Austrian state has its own unique habitats for herbs, as evidenced by the numerous herb-walking tours you can take, from Vienna to Vorarlberg, in search of lovage, mint, and more.

Longing for the earthy: The world of herbs

Herbs in Austria

Surprising regional products from Austria

From saffron to snails and wasabi: Discover foods and products grown and produced in Austria that you wouldn't necessarily expect to find here.

Viennese snails

Andreas Gugumuck breeds snails on a farm in the south of Vienna, which you can enjoy on site. They are available in refined form in selected delicatessens.

Gugumuck

Mushrooms on coffee grounds

At Hut und Stiel, delicious oyster mushrooms are grown on an almost infinitely available resource in a city like Vienna: Coffee grounds. Win-win!

Hut und Stiel

1001 tomatoes

Organic farmer Erich Stekovics is the emperor of tomatoes: He has cultivated over 3,200 old varieties in more than 20 years. His tomatoes, pure or in a jar, are cult!

Stekovics

Chili manufactory

Fresh chili and chili products "from mild to hellish" are available from Fireland Foods in Lower Austria: Sauces, snacks, ketchup and more from over 1,200 varieties.

Fireland Foods

Pannonian saffron

In Burgenland, an old tradition is being revived in the Safranoleum: The cultivation of tangy, spicy, real saffron, the versatile "queen of plants".

Safranoleum

Wasabi

Deliciously spicy, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial: wasabi is considered a "super plant". The company PhytonIQ cultivates the plant sustainably in its indoor farm.

PhytonIQ

Citrus garden

Over 280 species of citrus plants can be found in the Mediterranean Carinthian show garden - the only one of its kind in Austria. With delicatessen store!

Citrus garden

Black garlic

Black garlic is fermented, naturally matured garlic with no odor. It has a slightly sweet taste of vanilla, caramel, balsamic vinegar and tamarind. Delicious!

Holzer Austria

Cereals and pulses

It doesn't always have to be wheat: More and more producers are growing varieties such as quinoa, corn and even rice. Pulses are also becoming increasingly popular.

Beetle beans and quinoa

The Bäcksteffls offer home-grown specialties such as the purple-black marbled, hand-sorted scarlet runner beans and genuine Styrian quinoa.

Bäcksteffl farmer's specialties

Waldviertel poppy seeds

The Greßl family cultivates exquisite poppy varieties around their farm in Lower Austria and refines them into oils, liqueurs, pesto and cosmetics. Add-on: Museum!

Greßl poppy seed farm

Riebelmais

This nutritious dish made from round, browned lumps of semolina goes wonderfully with apple sauce, compote or cheese.

Riebel recipe

Seewinkler rice

The Leyrer organic farm likes to experiment: They have been successful with the cultivation of rice. What else? Sweet potatoes, beluga lentils, chickpeas and more.

Organic farm Leyrer

Sweets for moments of happiness

From traditional to experimental: Austria is home to a number of manufactories that have dedicated their heart and soul to sweet indulgence.

Original Mozartkugel

Soft pistachio marzipan core, coated in fine nougat and dipped in dark chocolate coating: The original according to Paul Fürst is a handmade delicacy with a history.

Fürst confectionery

Zotter chocolate

"From bean to bar", organic and fair: The hand-scooped experimental creations of the ingenious Josef Zotter are the avant-garde of chocolate.

Zotter

Tiroler Edle

Fine chocolate with milk from the noble Tirolean gray cattle, which are now only occasionally reared. Anyone who buys it also supports local agriculture.

Tiroler Edle

Zuckerlwerkstatt

The handmade sweets, jellies and lollipops produced according to an age-old recipe are "eye candy": they look like small, colorful works of art.

Zuckerlwerkstatt

FAQ

Cheese specialties in Austria include Bregenzerwälder Alp- und Bergkäse from Vorarlberg, Alpbachtaler Heumilchkäse from Tirol, Almenland Stollenkäse from Styria, and Gailtaler Almkäse from Carinthia.

Austria is known for typical culinary products such as cheese specialties, bacon, ham and sausages, fish and alpine prawns, pumpkin seed oil, the Wachau apricot and other fruit such as the Styrian apple, herbs and spices and chocolate.

Special bacon delicacies are the mildly salty and slightly spicy Gailtaler Speck from Carinthia or the blossom-white Innviertler Surspeck, an original product from Upper Austria.

More about bacon, ham and sausages

From saffron to snails and wasabi: Austria also grows and produces special products and foods that only very few people know about.

Discover special products

Discover the Best of Austria