Top Austrian Specialities
The soil as a treasure trove
Austria's landscapes are as diverse as the products that thrive here—among orchards, vegetable gardens, alpine meadows, and along riverbanks. These grow on nutrient-rich, fertile, well-aerated soils, where honest, high-quality foodstuffs flourish. The people who cultivate, tend, harvest, and refine these products treat them like little treasures, which indeed they are.
Noteworthy is the significant proportion of organic produce grown, produced, and processed across the country—from cheese to bread and wine. Austria ranks among the top in Europe for organic farming. Organic produce tastes better and benefits nature by preserving heirloom seeds and forgotten animal breeds. Long live diversity!
This diversity is also reflected in the culinary specialities for which our country is renowned far beyond its borders. These are what we shall explore here.
From the Alps and mountain pastures: Cheese specialties
More than pleasure
Sauerkäse, known locally as "Sura Kees," is a Montafon speciality with a long tradition. If you'd like to try your hand at making this unique cheese, you can do so at the Käsehaus Montafon in Schruns. In the Waldviertel region, "Die Käsemacher" produce a wide variety of cheese and antipasti specialities. At the Käsemacherwelt, visitors can explore the cheese production process during a guided tour of the demonstration dairy.
From one alpine dairy to the next, guests can delve into the ancient traditions surrounding Gailtaler Almkäse on the Gailtaler Cheese Trail in Carinthia.
For those eager to discover the diverse cheese landscape of Salzburg, the "Genussweg for Cheese Enthusiasts" is the perfect route. The Grossarl Valley, known for its "Sauakas," a traditional delicacy, offers the chance to taste this treat directly at the valley's alpine huts.
The baroque Schlierbach Abbey in Upper Austria is also well worth a visit, not least for its organic cheese dairy, where you can sample cheese specialities during guided tours.
From the pasture to the steppe: Ham, bacon and sausages
Vulcano ham
The succulent Vulcano ham is one of the best in the world. Animal welfare is a priority in the family-run farm.
Gailtal Valley bacon
Hotel Schloss Lerchenhof is one of 17 certified producers of the origin-protected Gailtaler Speck, which is considered a Slow Food specialty.
East Tirolean "Henkele"
The air-dried Henkele is a fine piece of meat from beef, game or lamb from the smokehouse, the recipe dates back to the 18th century.
Innviertler Sur Bacon
This blossom-white delicacy has a history. The bacon is either finely sliced on bread or as the most important ingredient in Innviertel bacon dumplings.
Pork and beef
A rare speciality from Burgenland’s Seewinkel region is the Pannonian Mangalitza pig, one of Europe’s oldest breeds. Known for its woolly coat and substantial size, this pig produces bacon and lard that are surprisingly low in cholesterol, with meat reminiscent of wild boar. The Mangalitza, with its friendly nature, also helps cultivate fields and restore forest soil.
In the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, Grey Steppe cattle graze extensively, preventing reed growth and maintaining one of Europe’s richest habitats. Their meat is crafted into gourmet delicacies, with National Park sausages from Karlo’s butchery being a must-try.
Fish from SalzburgerLand
In the purest spring water and with great care, Sigi Schatteiner spent decades raising freshwater fish in the Bluntautal Valley in Golling, including char, trout, and sturgeon. The Bluntautal char, refined by top chef Andreas Döllerer, a pioneer of creative Alpine cuisine, remains the speciality of the pond. Today, the next generation—Franz Rettenbacher and Alexander Gruber—has taken over fish farming.
What makes the fish meat so exceptional is the combination of cold water (no more than 10°C) and a strong current. To swim in these conditions, the fish develop strong muscles, which significantly enhances the quality of the meat.
Good things from lakes, streams and ponds
Michi's Fresh Fish
The mountain char grow up slowly and swim in the spring water in the Mürzer Oberland Nature Park. They are available pickled, smoked and natural in organic quality.
Fishery Ausseerland
Since 2018, the Ausseerland fishery has been cultivating char and trout from Lake Grundlsee in fresh spring water using modern methods. From egg to edible fish.
Enjoyment Gasthaus Kohlröserlhütte
Kohlröserlhütte Inn: Dine on fresh fish in the Styrian nature reserve Ödensee: Teriyaki char on a salt stone or miller's char cooked in clarified butter
Castle Fuschl Fishery
The fishery on Lake Fuschl has been offering sustainable fish specialties for decades. Enjoy the freshly smoked fish in the Fischerstüberl or on the lakeshore.
Lichtengraben Castle
"Slow Fish" from the Lavanttal: tour with fish tasting in the Fischeria. Welcome drink, tour of Lichtengraben Castle and insight into fish farming.
Organic fish Marc Mössmer
Pioneers of sustainable fish farming. From the Waldviertel fish pond to the weekly market in Vienna, we offer the highest quality and freshness.
Bootshaus on Lake Traunsee
Award-winning chef Lukas Nagl in the Bootshaus restaurant knows fish cuisine. Regional products from the Salzkammergut are valued and inspire him and his team.
Fish and crayfish farming in the Seewinkel National Park
Robert Jungwirth breeds carp and endangered species such as crayfish and zackel sheep in the Seewinkel National Park. Fish on sale all year round.
From pumpkin fields and oil mills
Dark green to black in colour, thick in consistency, with a tangy-fresh aroma and intense flavour, Styrian pumpkin seed oil is a unique delicacy recognised across Europe. Its nutty aroma enhances not only soups, salads, and meat dishes, but also cheese and desserts like parfaits, soufflés, and vanilla ice cream.
In many Styrian oil mills, the traditional roasting and pressing process for pumpkin seeds remains unchanged. This gentle processing ensures that the oil retains its health-promoting and healing properties. The vitamins and minerals in pumpkin seed oil have been shown to prevent cardiovascular diseases, detoxify the body, and strengthen the immune system. The 'black gold' is crafted with particular care at renowned traditional mills such as Fandler, Auer, Birnstingl, Pelzmann, and Steirerkraft—names that have represented high quality for decades.
Sweet, round and fleshy
Apricots thrive in the World Heritage region of Wachau, where the mild climate and fertile soil create ideal growing conditions. The 180 or so apricot farmers tend to these small, round fruits with the utmost care, almost as if they were their own children. The flavour of the traditional varieties is so exceptional that the Wachau apricot has earned a protected designation of origin.
When the apricots ripen in July, the harvest must happen quickly, provided there hasn't been any adverse weather, such as hail or late frost, which the delicate fruits cannot withstand. After harvesting, the apricots are often turned into luscious, fruity jam or used as a warm filling for sweet apricot dumplings, which are also enjoyed cold with vanilla ice cream.
Tip: The apricot blossom in the Wachau is a spectacle. From mid-March to mid-April, thousands of trees along the Danube blossom in their white and pink splendor.
From orchards and sweet fruits
Schartner fruit
At the Firlingerhof farm in Scharten, Upper Austria, you can buy cherries, apricots and plums - as well as juices, brandies and cider made from them by the Hubmer family.
Styrian apple
The crunchy Styrian apples ripen in Austria's largest apple-growing region. The flavor spectrum of the varieties ranges from delicately tart to sweet and fruity.
Stanzer plum
Europe's highest fruit-growing region is located in the Trolean Oberland at over 1,000 m above sea level. Among other things - plums, which are refined into brandies.
Leithaberger fine cherry
The climatic conditions in northern Burgenland are ideal for growing cherries: Lake Neusiedl is close by and the soils are rich in nutrients.
From the mountains, forests and meadows: Herbs and spices
Herbal Village Irschen
Carinthian mountain village with colourful herb meadows, cool mountain lakes and magnificent panoramic peaks - as well as the "Healing Garden of the Alps" to linger in.
Sonnentor in the Waldviertel
Sonnentor offers lovingly packaged teas, herbs and spices in the best organic quality - as well as fine cookies, syrups and fruit spreads.
From mountain to valley
Austria's diverse landscapes are not only visually stunning but also provide ideal conditions for growing herbs. In the fresh Alpine air, wild herbs such as gentian, arnica, and mountain mint flourish. Herbs are cultivated for various uses, including fine dining, in both highland and lowland areas. For instance, the sun-drenched Burgenland region, with its mild climate, is perfect for growing Mediterranean herbs like lavender, thyme, and rosemary. The Styrian Volcanic Region is also particularly well-suited for herbs and medicinal plants. Every Austrian state has its own unique habitats for herbs, as evidenced by the numerous herb-walking tours you can take, from Vienna to Vorarlberg, in search of lovage, mint, and more.
Longing for the earthy: The world of herbs
Surprising regional products from Austria
Viennese snails
Andreas Gugumuck breeds snails on a farm in the south of Vienna, which you can enjoy on site. They are available in refined form in selected delicatessens.
Mushrooms on coffee grounds
At Hut und Stiel, delicious oyster mushrooms are grown on an almost infinitely available resource in a city like Vienna: Coffee grounds. Win-win!
1001 tomatoes
Organic farmer Erich Stekovics is the emperor of tomatoes: He has cultivated over 3,200 old varieties in more than 20 years. His tomatoes, pure or in a jar, are cult!
Chili manufactory
Fresh chili and chili products "from mild to hellish" are available from Fireland Foods in Lower Austria: Sauces, snacks, ketchup and more from over 1,200 varieties.
Pannonian saffron
In Burgenland, an old tradition is being revived in the Safranoleum: The cultivation of tangy, spicy, real saffron, the versatile "queen of plants".
Wasabi
Deliciously spicy, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial: wasabi is considered a "super plant". The company PhytonIQ cultivates the plant sustainably in its indoor farm.
Citrus garden
Over 280 species of citrus plants can be found in the Mediterranean Carinthian show garden - the only one of its kind in Austria. With delicatessen store!
Cereals and pulses
Beetle beans and quinoa
The Bäcksteffls offer home-grown specialties such as the purple-black marbled, hand-sorted scarlet runner beans and genuine Styrian quinoa.
Waldviertel poppy seeds
The Greßl family cultivates exquisite poppy varieties around their farm in Lower Austria and refines them into oils, liqueurs, pesto and cosmetics. Add-on: Museum!
Riebelmais
This nutritious dish made from round, browned lumps of semolina goes wonderfully with apple sauce, compote or cheese.
Sweets for moments of happiness
Original Mozartkugel
Soft pistachio marzipan core, coated in fine nougat and dipped in dark chocolate coating: The original according to Paul Fürst is a handmade delicacy with a history.
Zotter chocolate
"From bean to bar", organic and fair: The hand-scooped experimental creations of the ingenious Josef Zotter are the avant-garde of chocolate.
Tiroler Edle
Fine chocolate with milk from the noble Tirolean gray cattle, which are now only occasionally reared. Anyone who buys it also supports local agriculture.
FAQ
This might also be interesting
Shopping in Austria
Looking for a little shopping spree while you holiday in Austria? We have the best markets, largest shopping streets and take-home souvenirs listed for you!
Easter Markets and Traditions
If you’d like to take a little Easter joy home with you, be sure to visit the many Easter markets, where you’ll find arts and crafts as well as seasonal specialities.
Culinary Delights and Experiences in Austria
In the Alps, on mountain pastures, by lakes, along the Danube, in forests and in vineyards, people are on a mission: To refine valuable products.
Austria's most beautiful regions
Holidays by crystal-clear lakes or in the Alps, original, traditional, culinary or with urban flair. What are you looking for in Austria's regions?
Austria’s Most Beautiful Places, According to Austrians
Find out about the magical places chosen by Austrians as the country’s most beautiful spots.