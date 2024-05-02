Ball Season in Austria
A piece of cultural history that keeps thriving
Back in the Emperor's time, young people were introduced to society at balls and used them to build up their social network. Today, there are over 300 balls in Austria every year. And it's no longer just about seeing and being seen. It's more about having fun and enjoying everything from dancing to culinary delights. On a typical day during the ball season, there are several events to choose from every evening. That being said, it's still recommended to take a pick well in advance and secure tickets for your favourite.
The special ambience is created by the ceremonial programme and the courtly customs, which go back to the 18th century: There are dress codes, an opening fanfare, the debutants' arrival, and the exclamation "Alles Walzer!" (the signal to get on the dance floor), as well as dance performances, different types of music, and the so-called midnight interlude, usually a quadrille.
Expect a mix of traditional waltz and contemporary music. And if you want to strike a pose like a pro on the dance floor, head to a traditional dance school before attending the ball to learn all the must-knows in a nutshell.
Vienna's most beautiful balls – tradition meets contemporary
Vienna Opera Ball
Once a year, the State Opera transforms into the most beautiful ballroom in the world, with guests marvelling at the opening polonaise and showing off their waltz moves.
Vienna Philharmonic Ball
Vienna's most exclusive ball, as some would say, is hosted by one of the most famous orchestras in the world, and invites dancers into the Golden Hall of the Musikverein.
Confectioners Ball
Not just for those with a sweet tooth. The city's bakers and confectioners invite to the Imperial Palace. Highlight: The legendary tombola where you can win 3,000 cakes!
Coffee Brewers’ Ball
A popular ball, not only among coffee lovers. The event with 6,000 guests takes place in the Imperial Palace and is a highlight of the Viennese ball season.
Fancy the Viennese Waltz?
Tips for a successful ball night
The perfect tailcoat for gentlemen
Lambert Hofer junior is one of the most sought-after outfitters of the Viennese ball scene. As soon as summer is over, he traditionally starts to receive the first tailoring requests for the Opera Ball. At the peak of the ball season, crowds gather at his stylish shop on Margaretenstrasse, just like on the dance floor of the Vienna State Opera right before the midnight quadrille.
„The Viennese ball culture is unique,“ says Olga Hofer, who was running the rental business by herself after her husband passed away. “In Germany, men show up at an exclusive ball wearing a black suit, that's a no-go in Vienna. A tuxedo is the minimum, a tailcoat the better choice.” Olga Hofer is now retired, but her team of tailors continues to help countless men find the perfect tailcoat – for the State Opera, the Imperial Palace, the town hall or the Musikverein.
Alles Walzer!
"May I?"
The waltz as a couples dance initially caused moral outrage. It was the Congress of Vienna (1814/15), which met in the Austrian capital to reorganize Europe after Napoleon's downfall, that finally made it socially acceptable after all. The political work was constantly accompanied by balls, so, at some point, the legendary saying "The congress dances!" was born. The signature movements in the waltz step brought an intimate atmosphere to the festive ballrooms. And Johann Strauss's father (1804 - 1849), who composed 152 popular waltz tunes, made the dance popular with his orchestra from Vienna to London.
"May I?" is the classic invitation to dance. And it's not just the gentlemen asking. During the so-called "ladies' choice", it's up to the women to pick their partner.
Learning to dance the Viennese waltz
The Music
The waltz can be danced to both classical and modern music. Important to note: The songs should be in 3/4 time with a tempo between 135 and 180 beats per minute.
The Dance Hold
The gentleman places his hand beneath the lady’s shoulder blade, while she rests her hand on his shoulder. He holds his left hand up, in which she places her right hand.
The Basic Step
The basic step consists of pendulum movements, danced either sideways or forward and backward. Simply shift your weight without putting pressure on the swinging leg.
Let's Waltz!
The Dancing School Rueff is one of the go-to places for international guests wanting to attend a ball while visiting in Vienna and who are limited on time to learn all the basics. Here dance isn't just taught a series of steps, but as a living tradition.
The Elmayer Dance School inside the famous Palais Pallavicini, right next to the Spanish Riding School in Central Vienna, is another classic: Couples and singles are taught the most important dance steps while also learning all about ball etiquette. Visitors to Vienna can book a special taster course.
Thanks to Johann Strauss, the Viennese Waltz is still part of Austria's living traditions to date. Since 2017, it's even recognised as an intangible cultural heritage!
5 things you need to know about Vienna's balls
