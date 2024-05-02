Dance in magnificent halls with an Imperial vibe and discover culinary delights: Vienna's ball season is an annual cultural and social highlight.

A piece of cultural history that keeps thriving

Back in the Emperor's time, young people were introduced to society at balls and used them to build up their social network. Today, there are over 300 balls in Austria every year. And it's no longer just about seeing and being seen. It's more about having fun and enjoying everything from dancing to culinary delights. On a typical day during the ball season, there are several events to choose from every evening. That being said, it's still recommended to take a pick well in advance and secure tickets for your favourite.

The special ambience is created by the ceremonial programme and the courtly customs, which go back to the 18th century: There are dress codes, an opening fanfare, the debutants' arrival, and the exclamation "Alles Walzer!" (the signal to get on the dance floor), as well as dance performances, different types of music, and the so-called midnight interlude, usually a quadrille.

Expect a mix of traditional waltz and contemporary music. And if you want to strike a pose like a pro on the dance floor, head to a traditional dance school before attending the ball to learn all the must-knows in a nutshell.