Johann Strauss II
The legacy of the Waltz King
The waltz in the cradle
"Now the bastard Johann wants to write waltzes too, even though he has no clue!" These notorious words from Johann Strauss I (the father) reflected his frustration. When people think of waltzes today, they often think of his son, Johann Strauss II, born on October 25, 1825, as the eldest of six children to Johann and Anna Strauss.
However, Johann I, a world-renowned dance composer and conductor, did not want “Schani” (the Viennese nickname for Johann) to follow in his footsteps. After all, Johann I was the reigning Waltz King! He even attempted to prevent his son's debut at Dommayer's Casino on October 15, 1844—but in vain.
"We are electrified from head to toe ... he commands the stage, spraying sparks like a galvanic battery," a critic enthused about the young composer, who was not yet 19. "Rarely do fathers pass on their talents to their sons, but in the case of Strauss’s son, one can truly say: he was born to waltz!"
The deaths of Beethoven and Schubert marked the beginning of a new era in Viennese music, one driven by the Strauss dynasty. Johann Strauss II composed his first waltz at the age of six, and after succeeding his father as the conductor of his own orchestra, his fame spread far beyond Vienna. By 1863, he was conducting all of the imperial court balls, heralding a new chapter in Viennese dance history.
But what exactly is the Viennese Waltz, declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017? Emerging from one of the earliest bourgeois ballroom dances, the Viennese Waltz was considered improper and was even banned in high society until the Congress of Vienna in 1815.
It wasn’t until the rise of the bourgeoisie, the opening of salons to the fine arts, the establishment of imperial court balls, and the transformation of Vienna—symbolised by the tearing down of the old city walls—that the foundations were laid for a new, vibrant era known as the Gründerzeit, a period of rapid industrialisation and urban expansion in Austria during the late 19th century.
His waltz "On the Beautiful Blue Danube," more commonly known as the "Danube Waltz," is regarded as Austria’s unofficial national anthem.
Listen to a brief interview with Dr Eduard Strauss, Johann Strauss II's great-great-nephew, conducted by Brian Stelter of Vanity Fair, about the legacy of the Strauss family and the impact of the waltz today.
Johann Strauss II's Vienna
A memorial plaque featuring a portrait relief marks the birthplace of Johann Strauss II in Vienna's 7th district. From here, you can take a pleasant stroll to Café Sperl, where you can start your day with a Viennese Melange and a "Sperl breakfast."
Just a five-minute walk brings you to the Naschmarkt, Vienna's bustling gourmet market. A few doors down is the Musiktheater an der Wien, the very venue where Strauss II's Die Fledermaus premiered in 1874. Further into the city, you’ll find the Strauss Museum, home to a fascinating, multidimensional exhibition dedicated to the Strauss family.
Nearby is the Karlskirche, where Strauss II married actress Angelika Dittrich on May 28, 1878—just seven weeks after the passing of his first wife, Jetty. Across the street, you’ll see the Vienna Musikverein, where the Strauss brothers conducted the opening ball in 1870, and today, the Vienna Philharmonic’s world-famous New Year's Concert takes place in the renowned Golden Hall.
Just around the corner is the Vienna State Opera, where Johann Strauss II's only opera, Ritter Pásmán, premiered in 1892. A short detour to the House of Music, an interactive sound museum, gives you the chance to try your hand at conducting. From there, Kärntner Straße leads directly to St. Stephen's Cathedral. Continuing along Wollzeile, you’ll arrive at Stadtpark, where the Waltz King was immortalised with a violin in hand in 1921—a popular photo spot.
Nearby, at Kursalon Hübner, Johann often performed concerts with his two brothers. Today, you can still experience Strauss II's concerts there, as well as at the Schönbrunn Orangery, where Mozart himself once played. For lunch, visit the Meierei in Stadtpark, a former milk-drinking hall by the Vienna River, before strolling along the Ringstrasse to the Danube Canal. It was in his former apartment here that Johann composed the famous Danube Waltz.
Tip: A must-visit for Strauss II fans is the House of Strauss in Vienna's 19th district!
The composer's hometown will turn into an eventful cultural space on his 200th birthday.
"You know, I'm scared when I'm alone"
Johann Strauss II was married three times, and his wives often played key roles in managing his career. His first wife, Jetty Treffz, was a singer who managed his finances and helped cultivate his image as a ladies' man, which contributed to his popularity. After 15 years of marriage, Jetty passed away in 1878, leaving Johann devastated.
Just a few weeks later, he married the much younger actress Angelika "Lili" Dittrich. This marriage was short-lived, ending after four years when Lili left him for the director of the Theater an der Wien. Deeply hurt, Johann relocated the premiere of his operetta A Night in Venice to Berlin.
His third wife, Adele Strauss, managed Johann's affairs much like Jetty had. To marry Adele, Johann converted to Protestantism. Adele remained devoted to him until his death, carefully managing his estate. She even secured the extension of copyright protection for his works, known as the "Lex Johann Strauss."
Alternatives to Strauss II
If you think a waltz can only be danced to the melodies of the Strauss family, you're mistaken. Countless world-famous pop and rock hits from the past decades are written in the lively ¾ time signature. Here are some modern songs perfect for dancing the Viennese waltz:
Love on the Brain by Rihanna
Somebody to Love by Queen
Perfect by Ed Sheeran
Piano Man by Billy Joel
That's Amore by Dean Martin
Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson
Kiss from a Rose by Seal
Delilah by Tom Jones
Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman by Bryan Adams
Bed of Roses by Bon Jovi
Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) by Doris Day
FAQs
