The lively melodies of Johann Strauss once helped the Viennese forget their worries. In 2025, the Waltz King will celebrate his 200th birthday.

The waltz in the cradle

"Now the bastard Johann wants to write waltzes too, even though he has no clue!" These notorious words from Johann Strauss I (the father) reflected his frustration. When people think of waltzes today, they often think of his son, Johann Strauss II, born on October 25, 1825, as the eldest of six children to Johann and Anna Strauss.

However, Johann I, a world-renowned dance composer and conductor, did not want “Schani” (the Viennese nickname for Johann) to follow in his footsteps. After all, Johann I was the reigning Waltz King! He even attempted to prevent his son's debut at Dommayer's Casino on October 15, 1844—but in vain.

"We are electrified from head to toe ... he commands the stage, spraying sparks like a galvanic battery," a critic enthused about the young composer, who was not yet 19. "Rarely do fathers pass on their talents to their sons, but in the case of Strauss’s son, one can truly say: he was born to waltz!"

The deaths of Beethoven and Schubert marked the beginning of a new era in Viennese music, one driven by the Strauss dynasty. Johann Strauss II composed his first waltz at the age of six, and after succeeding his father as the conductor of his own orchestra, his fame spread far beyond Vienna. By 1863, he was conducting all of the imperial court balls, heralding a new chapter in Viennese dance history.

But what exactly is the Viennese Waltz, declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017? Emerging from one of the earliest bourgeois ballroom dances, the Viennese Waltz was considered improper and was even banned in high society until the Congress of Vienna in 1815.

It wasn’t until the rise of the bourgeoisie, the opening of salons to the fine arts, the establishment of imperial court balls, and the transformation of Vienna—symbolised by the tearing down of the old city walls—that the foundations were laid for a new, vibrant era known as the Gründerzeit, a period of rapid industrialisation and urban expansion in Austria during the late 19th century.