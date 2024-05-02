Pastry shop display with chocolate cake, tarts with raspberries, physalis and powdered sugar pastries
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Cakes and Desserts from Austria
The land of a thousand desserts

Shaped by influences from the former crown lands of the monarchy and refined by master confectioners, Austria's desserts are truly worth indulging in.

The Sachertorte, Austria's iconic chocolate cake, has achieved worldwide fame. Yet it is just one of the many sweet success stories that have been crafted here since the days of the empire. In Austria, dessert is as important as the main course, whether it’s Tafelspitz (boiled beef) or Käsespätzle (cheese noodles). In fact, some desserts, like Kaiserschmarren or apricot dumplings, are even served as main dishes.

Over a hundred years ago, several confectioners in Vienna made a name for themselves. The very best were honoured with the privilege of satisfying the imperial court’s sweet tooth as royal and imperial (k.u.k.) purveyors.

Among them were the famous Demel patisserie and the Sacher, where the Sachertorte is still made today according to a closely guarded secret recipe.

The Top 5 k. u. k. Court Confectioners

Court confectioner Demel

Probably the most famous k. u. k. imperial and royal court confectioner with its artfully designed displays is a sweet must for those with a sweet tooth.

Café Demel

Court confectioner Gerstner

The Gerstner on Vienna's Kärntnerstraße serves exquisite cakes and the finest confectionery on three floors with a view of the opera. Highlight: the candied Sisi violets.

Court confectioner Gerstner

Court confectioner Sluka

Cult café on Vienna's Rathausplatz and in the city center with traditional sweets and desserts as well as new creations.

Conditorei Sluka

Court confectioner Zauner

A confectioner's palace in the Salzkammergut region. In addition to the famous Zaunerstollen, there are great pralines, truffle balls and wafer cakes.

Café Konditorei Zauner

Café Sacher

Seated on soft, red velvet and under chandeliers, enjoying the original Sacher cake is an experience - both in the café and in Café Bel Étage.

Café Sacher

Top addresses for sweet treats

Café Landtmann

"Vienna's most elegant coffee house" on the Ringstrasse serves traditional patisserie. Worth trying: The chestnut blossom.

Café Landtmann

Kurkonditorei Oberlaa

Over 150 sweet delicacies at ten locations in Vienna and the surrounding area. Particularly popular: The Laa crowns.

Kurkonditorei Oberlaa

Pastry Shop Jindrak

No visit to Linz without trying the "Original Linzer Torte" or baking it yourself in the show bakery.

Pastry shop Jindrak

Cake classics for those with a sweet tooth

Malakoff Cake: The "round tiramisu"

The "Torte", named after a French marshal, is unbaked and seduces with sponge soaked in alcohol and lots of mascarpone.

Recipe to bake it yourself

Esterházy cake: A buttercream dream

A multi-layered creation made from sponge layers, buttercream and icing. A sweet reflection of the elite lifestyle of the k. u. k. Monarchy.

Recipe to bake it yourself

Linzer Torte: The oldest cake in the world

In 1653, the cake made from clarified butter and fruit filling with the "well-seasoned lattice" appeared for the first time in a cookbook.

Recipe to bake it yourself
A cake makes history

The Chocolate Hero

Vienna, 1832. We find ourselves at the court of Prince Metternich. Panic ensues in the kitchen: The head chef is ill! He is unable to prepare the crucial dessert, the sweet finale of the evening meal. Fortunately, there is a talented apprentice, Franz Sacher. Without hesitation, he takes charge of the dessert, mixing flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and chocolate into a rich batter. After baking, he spreads a layer of jam in the centre of the still-warm cake, then coats the entire cake with a thick layer of luscious, aromatic chocolate. The court guests are enchanted by this simple yet exquisite creation, and the young confectioner achieves global fame, of which he could not yet have dreamed.

To the recipe

Classic desserts from all over Austria

Marble Bundt Cake

A traditional, fluffy dessert baked in a Bundt pan.

Recipe

Waldviertler poppy seed noodles

Easy-to-prepare dessert made from delicious, thick potato noodles and fine, aromatic gray poppy seeds, which is also often served as a main course.

Recipe

Tirolean Pound Cake

Named after a roller (the beater) on which the dough is baked in several layers over an open fire. Also known as Tirolean Baumkuchen.

Pound Cake

Wachau Apricot Dumplings

The secret of the fluffy dumplings with the sweet crumbs is the filling: The "real" apricot from the Wachau region, which is also a popular jam filling for pancakes.

Recipe

Kaiserschmarren

Pan-fried, fluffy homage to Emperor Franz Joseph I, traditionally served with stewed plums and powdered sugar.

Recipe

Salzburger Nockerl

As "sweet as love and tender as a kiss", the airy, warm dumplings, which stand for Salzburg's three local mountains, were already sung about in the operetta.

Recipe
Love at first bite

In search of the apple strudel

It is thanks to Empress Maria Theresa that apple strudel became a sweet sensation on dessert plates in the 18th century and is now considered a national dish. She adored the pastry filled with fresh, juicy apples, cinnamon, raisins, and sugar, all encased in a paper-thin strudel dough that turned crisp when bitten into and released a delightful steam when served fresh from the oven. The oldest apple strudel recipe dates back to 1696.

Today, you can witness the art of strudel-making—particularly the skill of stretching the dough so thin that it becomes transparent—at the Hofzuckerbäcker show held at the Gerstner K+K Hofzuckerbäckerei in Schönbrunn Palace. Of course, there’s a tasting included, right in the beautiful, historic royal bakery of the time.

Recipe

New interpretations of sweet classics

On the one hand, it is the centuries-old tradition of desserts and sweet dishes that our patissiers, pastry chefs and confectioners are committed to. On the other, new creations of sweet classics are being created in this country.

Pinzgauer Schotten

Alpine cheesecake with raspberries and larch tops created by award-winning chef Andreas Döllerer.

Recipe

Punschkrapferl Chocolate

Gerstner has translated the Punschkrapfen into pink chocolate. He did the same with apple strudel and Sachertorte.

Gerstner confectionery

Apple strudel in a glass

Apple strudel and Sachertorte are served in a glass ("Chamelles") in the Art Nouveau ambience of the Schwarzes Kameel in Vienna.

Zum Schwarzen Kameel

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