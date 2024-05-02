Easter Markets & Traditions in Austria
Introduction
Many say Easter is the best time of year – it’s certainly the most colourful. Across Austria, traditions are marked by bright Easter eggs, spring flowers, and carefully tied Palmbuschen, which are blessed in churches on Palm Sunday. Decorating and crafting together create joyful moments that bring generations together.
On Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny is quite busy hiding colourful eggs, chocolate, and small gifts in homes and gardens, sending children off on excited easter egg hunts. Adults also enjoy seasonal treats, from tender Easter lamb to sweet Reindling cake.
In the run-up to Easter, Austria’s market squares fill with life. Painted eggs, decorated pussy willow bouquets, and hand-carved figurines showcase local craftsmanship.
Easter in Austria is a chance to experience tradition and the arrival of spring in a festive way, with regional crafts, seasonal food, and time-honoured customs.
Please note:
Our list provides an overview of Easter markets by province but does not claim to be complete. As dates may change at short notice, please also check the website of the respective region or contact the local tourist office directly.
Burgenland
Easter market at Forchtenstein Castle
28 - 29 March 2026
Easter market in Gols (Link in German only)
28 March 2026
Easter Bunny Wonderland in Rotenturm a.d. Pinka (Link in German only) 27 March - 6 April 2026
Carinthia
Easter market on Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt
19 March - 4 April 2026
Easter market on the church square in Villach
26 March - 4 April 2026
Velden Easter market (Link in German only)
28 March - 6 April 2026
Easter market at the Pyramidenkogel
28 March - 6 April 2026
Lower Austria
Easter market at Hof Castle 7 March - 6 April 2026
Easter market at Rosenburg Castle 21 - 22 March & 28 - 29 March 2026
Upper Austria
Easter market at Kreuzen Castle 21 - 22 March 2026
Easter at Schloss Weinberg in Kefermarkt 21 - 22 March 2026
Salzkammergut Easter market in Laakirchen 14 - 15 March 2026
Easter market at the Stehrerhof open-air museum 21 - 22 March 2026
Easter market at Traun Castle (Link in German only) 28 - 29 March 2026
SalzburgerLand
Easter market at the Salzburg Open-Air Museum in Grossgmain 28 March 2026
Easter market at Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf 21 March - 6 April 2026
Styria
Easter bunny fair and Easter bunny village Fischbach (Link in German only) 22 March - 12 April 2026
Easter exhibition at Farrach Castle 13 - 15 March 2026
Easter market Fürstenfeld 21 March - 4 April 2026
Easter at Kronberg Castle 28 February - 5 April 2026
Tirol
Easter market Hall in Tirol 27 - 28 March 2026
Easter Spring Innsbruck 27 March - 6 April 2026
Easter in Kitzbühel 27 March - 12 April 2026
Easter market Kufstein 3 - 4 April 2026
Vorarlberg
Easter market in Dornbirn 28 March 2026
Vienna
Easter market Am Hof (Link in German only)
20 March - 6 April 2026
Old Viennese Easter market on the Freyung
20 March - 6 April 2026
Schönbrunn Palace Easter Market
25 March - 19 April 2026
Easter traditions across the countryIn many regions, Easter is shaped by long-established rituals. Palm donkey processions, Easter fires, flying bells and dyed eggs bring these traditions to life, combining living heritage, a sense of community and the arrival of spring.
Palmesel
Those visiting SalzburgerLand at Easter will encounter many traditional customs, such as the Palmesel processions in Puch near Salzburg. To reenact Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, wooden donkeys (Palmesel) with a Christ figure on their backs are carried through the town. The Palmesel in Puch dates back to the 17th century. Every year on Palm Sunday, four young men from the local traditional costume association carry the donkey, which weighs over 100 kilograms and is decorated with a bridle made of cowrie shells, along with the Christ figure holding a palm branch.
Easter bonfires
Easter fires are another long-standing tradition. They still light up the night skies in parts of Salzburg, Styria, and Carinthia.
Over several weeks, men construct towering wooden structures, often reaching up to ten metres in height. These are then set alight on the night before Easter Sunday.
Like many other Easter customs, this practice has pagan roots, but today, the Easter fire is seen as a symbol of joy and the resurrection of Christ.
Flying bells
During Holy Week, the church bells fall silent. According to legend, they "fly" to Rome on Maundy Thursday and do not ring again until Easter Sunday.
In their absence, the Ratscherbuam take over. These children carry Ratschen—wooden instruments that produce a loud, clattering sound when spun.
Walking through the village with drum Ratschen, they recite verses and sing songs, accompanied by the rhythmic rattling of their instruments.
Easter egg dyeing
Dyeing Easter eggs is a long-standing tradition across Austria, dating back to the 12th or 13th century. In the Lungau region, however, locals have a special way of decorating eggs: the so-called Grawirlacheier. These beautifully patterned eggs are created by placing a boiled egg on a linen cloth layered with Grawirlach (chervil), Kasbleamen (crocus), and onion skins. The cloth is then wrapped around the egg, tied at both ends, and dipped into dye for a few minutes. This technique results in delicate, one-of-a-kind patterns on the eggs.
Easter in Austria's provincesEaster in Austria is rich in symbolic gestures. From intricately decorated eggs and liturgical celebrations to lovingly created Easter tombs, these customs show how traditions continue to be passed on to this day.
Stinatz Easter eggs
The eggs are intricately decorated by scratching delicate patterns into the dye with a knife—a skilled traditional craft.
Klosterneuburg Abbey
Klosterneuburg Abbey hosts numerous festive services and celebrations. Special highlights are the palm consecration and the celebration of the resurrection.
Sweetheart Sunday
Since 1641, the fourth Sunday of Lent has been celebrated as Liebstattsonntag at Lake Traunsee. As a token of affection, people give handmade gingerbread hearts.
Palm bushes
A popular tradition is the blessing of the Palmbuschen, small bouquets decorated with colourful ribbons, which are taken to church for blessing.
Consecration
In many regions, the Osterjause is blessed in church on Holy Saturday after the long fasting period.
How to celebrate Easter with your kids
Easter nest hunt or egg race - fun guaranteed for everyone!
What do Austrians eat at Easter?Easter brings moments of special enjoyment. Traditional Easter specialities combine sweet and savoury flavours with family rituals – baked, matured and prepared with care.
Mostviertel "Godnküpfi"
The "Godnküpfi" - a braided yeast dough, shaped into a croissant and studded with a coin - is presented as a sweet gift from the godparents, the "Godn".
Carinthian Reindling
The sweet "Reindling" is a cake made from yeast dough and filled with nuts, raisins and cinnamon. It takes its name from the baking tin, the "Reindl", made of baked clay.
Easter ham in bread dough
Tender Easter ham in crispy bread dough, served with fresh horseradish and mustard. This traditional dish is served on the Easter table in many Austrian regions.
Easter eventsEaster festivals and Easter performances bring together music, culture and distinctive settings. Around Easter, programmes take up tradition and reinterpret it in a contemporary way.
Why are traditions and customs sustainable?
The preservation of traditions and customs in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Events such as Almabtrieb (cattle drives), folk festivals, and regional crafts reflect a deep respect for nature and resources. These traditions promote awareness and appreciation of local flora and fauna while fostering environmental consciousness.
Customs also contribute to social sustainability. Traditional celebrations like maypole raising, Easter festivities, and Christmas traditions strengthen community bonds and encourage collective efforts to preserve regional heritage. Intangible cultural heritage plays a key role in passing down rituals, customs, and craftsmanship from generation to generation.