Planning for the height-shy

What confident hikers barely notice might spoil the hike for you. So: Good preparation is key. Choose routes with wide ridges to avoid steep or exposed areas. One useful skill is reading a map – it helps you spot whether the trail follows a forest road, how steep the slopes are, and whether there are sections with rough, rocky terrain.

Pro tip: Barrier-free wheelchair routes are a safe option – and ideal for families with pushchairs too.