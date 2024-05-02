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Hiking for those afraid of Heights
Exploring the mountains – no head for heights required

Afraid of heights but still want to explore the mountains? With the right routes and a bit of preparation, mountain hiking can be an enjoyable experience for you too.

A steep drop, a glance into the depths – suddenly your heart races, your knees go weak, and every step feels impossible. Fear of heights is nothing unusual: Around 20 percent of people are familiar with the feeling. Bridges, balconies or even the second rung of a ladder can be a challenge – and mountain hikes often seem out of reach.

But it would be a shame to miss out on breathtaking views and active experiences in nature. The good news is: With the right routes and a few helpful tips, even higher trails can be tackled safely and with confidence.

Most beautiful hiking trails for those with fear of heights

Here you’ll find everything a ‘heights-shy’ hiker could wish for: gentle ridges with stunning views, easy walks along forest roads through magical woods, and hidden gems like a Celtic sacred site. Happy hiking!

Hike to Lichtsee Lake

Here, you come to the idyllic Lichtsee lake, which lies below the Trunajoch. In summer, the lake and its shallow surroundings invite you to splash around.

Lichtsee

On to Ameisberg

This easy mountain hike is a family-friendly insider tip and leads to a Celtic cult site in the Sauwald forest.

Ameisberg

Sonnkogel loop

This easy and flower-filled circular hike near Steyr offers wonderful views of the Kalkalpen National Park and its surroundings.

Sonnkogel

To Seespitz from Gleinkersee Lake

The outward and return route offers refreshment stops and swimming opportunities. The summit may be too lofty for some, but there is a great view even before that.

Seespitz — Gleinkersee

To the Hinteralm from Scheiterboden

A relaxed, less frequented hike to the Hinteralm awaits you on mostly densely wooded paths through the Alplgraben.

Hinteralm — Scheiterboden

From Nösslachjoch to Bergeralm

The circular trail leads from the Bergeralmbahn mountain station across Alpine meadows to the Nösslachhütte. From there it goes back to the cable car middle station.

Nösslachjoch — Bergeralm

Gentle hiking regions and activities

Hiking for beginners in Carinthia

Valley hikes in Tirol

Wine hiking

Lake hikes

Hiking in Eastern Styria

Avoid steep terrain&exposed sections

Planning for the height-shy

What confident hikers barely notice might spoil the hike for you. So: Good preparation is key. Choose routes with wide ridges to avoid steep or exposed areas. One useful skill is reading a map – it helps you spot whether the trail follows a forest road, how steep the slopes are, and whether there are sections with rough, rocky terrain.

Pro tip: Barrier-free wheelchair routes are a safe option – and ideal for families with pushchairs too.

Tips for hiking with a fear of heights

You don’t have to be a hero

Trust your gut feeling. If the route feels too challenging, it is better to turn back early. You can always try again.

Choose the right route

Out-and-back trails are often better for those with a fear of heights, as you’ll already know what to expect on the return – and you can turn around at any point.

Take it step by step

Fear of heights can be reduced over time – start small and gradually try routes with more elevation. Celebrate every little success.

It’s easier with a partner

A patient companion can make all the difference – someone to offer a steadying hand or walk behind you for reassurance. Talk openly about your fear.

Look ahead, not down

Focus on the path in front of you – step by step.

Keep your gaze forward, never down.

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