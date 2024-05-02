Whether staying overnight in an Alpine hut or experiencing real Alpine farming, every moment – day or night – becomes an adventure for body, mind and soul.

In Austria, around 8,400 Alpine pastures are still actively farmed, offering huge variety: from herb pastures and cheese pastures to cattle, sheep and horse pastures. From spring to autumn, you can experience life in the mountain air. Most pastures are farmed between May and September.

As dusk falls and the cool evening air sets in, you’ll quickly notice what’s missing: light pollution and noise. The stars shine as brightly and clearly as nowhere else below. The quiet becomes as tangible as the deepening night. Silence wraps around you, and sleep up here in the mountains is unusually deep and restful.