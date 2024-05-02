Two people in ski jackets with drinks on a sunny terrace, snow-covered mountain peak in the background.
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Mountain Huts in Austria
Indulgence in the Alps

First-class food and drink in mountain huts right by the piste? With friendly hosts and a view of snow-covered mountains?

Austria's ski huts, with their wooden terraces and hearty mountain dishes, are legendary. After an eventful day of skiing, there's nothing better than the anticipation of stopping off together at one of these cosy spots. Unbuckle your skis or snowboards, and take a seat in the rustic parlor or at a wooden table on the sun-drenched terrace. Here, you can savour dishes like cheese spaetzle, generously seasoned with mountain cheese, or fluffy yeast dumplings with poppy seeds. Perhaps you’d prefer a Brettljause, beautifully arranged on a wooden board, featuring homemade sausages, bacon, farmhouse butter, and wood-fired bread. And as a perfect encore, enjoy the breathtaking view of the imposing mountains bathed in the evening light.

Whether old, new, or something completely different, the ski area hosts take great care in designing their rustic huts with contemporary flair. Some renovate, others rebuild, and a few even add modern touches like glass cubes at mountain stations. Regardless of the style, the focus is always on the guests' comfort. The food and drink offerings are thoughtfully adapted to match the unique ambience of each hut.

Gourmet ski huts in Austria's ski regions

Alpbachtal Wildschönau

Hochzillertal

Arlberg

Vorarlberg

SalzburgerLand

Schladming-Dachstein

Nassfeld ski area

Cool ski huts in Tirol

Restaurant and hotel on the mountain: The Kristallhütte

Eat a Tirolean Gröstl with a view of the entire Zillertal. At the Kristallhütte, cosy mountain hut meets elegant luxury hotel.

Restaurant & hotel on the mountain

Eat and sleep well: The Schneekarhütte

The Bair family creates inventive dishes in the Zillertal, using ingredients from their own farm—all at an altitude of 2,230 meters.

Eat and sleep healthily

A delight even without skiing: The Wedelhütte

You don't have to practice your short turns (= wedeling) while skiing to stop off at the Wedelhütte. All foodies are welcome.

Wedelhütte

Architecture at the summit: The ice Q

The ice Q in Sölden reflects the Ötztal Alps in its glass façade, while the restaurant's cuisine, wines, and tapas complete the experience.

Restaurant ice Q

Indulgence: Hospiz Alm Restaurant

For over 30 years, an alpine hut has stood in St. Christoph am Arlberg, offering gourmet cuisine infused with Alpine hospitality, served in elegant farmhouse parlors.

Hospiz Alm Restaurant

Modern wooden ski huts in Vorarlberg

All-round view: Restaurant Frööd

The Frööd restaurant at the mountain station of the Panoramabahn cable car amazes with its modern wooden architecture and views of the mountains of the Brandner Valley.

Restaurant Frööd

Alpine building culture: The Wolf

Spruce wood architecture, dishes ranging from Riebel to curry and a large-scale mountain panorama. Experience all of this in the ski hut "Der Wolf" in Lech am Arlberg.

The Wolf

Just walk in: Restaurant Goona

At the mountain station of the Palüdbahn in Brand, the Goona surprises with a chill-out area, modern cuisine and happy hour at the snow bar.

Restaurant Goona

Cool ski huts in SalzburgerLand

Gigantic view: The Deantnerin

In the Hochkönig ski region, the modern alpine hut stands for good food. Guests can expect a cosy and urban ambience in the parlor and lounge.

The Deantnerin

High up and right in the heart: Wieseralm

The alpine hut at the Hotel Wiesergut in the Saalbach Hinterglemm ski area serves gourmet cuisine with quality products from its own farm.

Wieseralm

Indulgence on the mountain: Hendl Fischerei

The Mountain Club at the Hotel Mama Thresl in the Leogang ski area serves up cool drinks, grilled chicken, fish and hay-milk soft ice cream in a relaxed atmosphere.

Hendl Fischerei

At the mountain station: tom Almhütte

A hut called "tom" made of wood and glass with a modern flair amazes skiers in Maria Alm in the Hochkönig ski region.

tom Almhütte

Organic on the mountain: Food Hall Lumberjack

Skiers sit on large tables, steps and sofas in the food hall with a view over the Kleinarl Valley. Six stations offer a wide selection of dishes.

Food Hall Lumberjack

Gourmet ski huts in Styria

Drinks and Styrian snacks: Gumpen BAR

A small wooden ski hut 2.0 with a glass front, sun terrace and mountain panorama in the Schladming-Dachstein ski region.

Gumpen BAR

A hearty feast: Krummholzhütte

The view of the Dachstein from the ski hut can leave your mouth open in amazement and your lamb sausage cold.

Krummholzhütte

Drive-in: Eagle mountain restaurant

The architectural highlight "Eagle", a restaurant with bar and drive-in for particularly hungry skiers, is enthroned on the Kreischberg.

Restaurant Eagle
Ski area Schladming-Dachstein

Alpine cuisine from the gourmet chef

Michelin-star chef Richard Rauch takes Alpine cuisine to new heights. In the Schladming-Dachstein region, Alpine cuisine is being redefined — where rustic charm meets creative refinement.

Both in summer and winter, the mountain huts of the region serve up dishes that honour tradition while adding a contemporary twist. At the forefront is acclaimed chef Richard Rauch, who, together with local chefs, showcases just how vibrant and modern Alpine cooking can be.

From tender chicken legs in stone pine buttermilk to braised beef cheeks and crème brûlée with wild herbs — this is down-to-earth fare elevated with finesse. Every dish is rooted in the region, interpreted with modern flair, and driven by a desire to unite flavour and origin in perfect harmony.

Alpine cuisine by Richard Rauch

Cosy ski huts in Carinthia

In the Carinthian Nockberge mountains: Almzeit hut

In the Turracher Höhe ski area, the Almzeit hut spoils its guests with delicious dishes served in the "Reindl" (in a pan).

Almzeit hut

Special and sociable: Eve Alps Hut

The panorama hut in Bad Kleinkirchheim spoils you with "homemade drinks" with resounding names such as "Eis-Carver 2.0" as well as specialties from Carinthia.

Eve Alps

A real classic: Garnitzenalm

Eat a Gailtal bacon sandwich, hut soup or Carinthian spinach noodles in one of the most beautiful places in the Nassfeld-Pressegger See ski region.

Garnitzenalm

Let's get cooking! Signature Austrian hut dishes

Kaiserschmarren

Cheese spaetzle

Cheese dumplings

Apple strudel

Wiener Schnitzel

Yeast dumplings

FAQ

Wooden terraces, hearty dishes and stunning mountain backdrops – Austria’s ski huts are legendary. Here are six top picks for high-altitude indulgence:

  • Schneekarhütte | Tirol | Hippach, Zillertal
    An architectural highlight at 2,250 m, featuring a sun terrace, panoramic views and refined cuisine.

  • ice Q | Tirol | Sölden, Ötztal Alps
    Known from the James Bond film Spectre: futuristic glass design and fine dining at 3,048 m.

  • Frööd | Vorarlberg | Bürserberg, Brandnertal
    Modern Alpine cuisine with regional ingredients at 1,680 m.

  • Die Deantnerin | SalzburgerLand | Dienten, Hochkönig ski region
    Stylish hut serving traditional food with creative flair – a favourite for connoisseurs.

  • Krumholzhütte | Styria | Haus im Ennstal, Schladming-Dachstein
    Authentic mountain charm meets culinary craftsmanship in a warm, rustic setting.

  • Eve Alps-Hütte | Carinthia | Bad Kleinkirchheim
    A trendy hut experience with lounge vibes and surprising dishes in the heart of the slopes.

These nine are typical hut dishes: Apple strudel, Brettljause, Kaiserschmarren, Cheese spaetzle, Cheese dumplings, goulash soup, yeast dumplings, Tiroler Gröstl, Wiener Schnitzel.

The Brettljause developed from the snacks served by farming families and is traditionally served on a wooden board. Hearty, mostly home-made products such as bacon, ham, sausage, cheese, spreads, butter and bread are served, garnished with gherkins, tomatoes and peppers. Each alpine hut has its own specialties, which can be found on the Brettljause.

Skiwasser, the pink-coloured cult drink from the Alps, is part of every ski holiday. The refreshing drink is made with raspberry syrup, plenty of tap water and lemon juice.

The recipe has been around since 1922, when ski water was invented to quench thirst in the remote Alpine villages. Glacier water was mixed with raspberry juice and refreshed with a few dashes of lemon juice.

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