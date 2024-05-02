Museums and Galleries in Austria
Explore the world of Austrian art
Introduction
A journey through art history
Museums and galleries offer a fantastic way to explore a country’s culture. They share personal stories and reveal both past and present. Austria’s museums and galleries bring a fresh charm, drawing in art lovers from around the world.
From Vienna’s grand Museum of Applied Arts to the contemporary Kunsthaus in Bregenz, there’s a wide range of art to enjoy. Here, history meets modern art, creating inspiring spaces full of creativity. Exhibitions invite you to step into a world of beauty, where each brushstroke and sculpture can leave a lasting impression.
Visiting these cultural gems gives a glimpse into art's journey through time and brings a sense of ease and freedom. Museums and galleries in Austria are lively places for connection and discovery. Embrace the inspiration, gain new perspectives, and enjoy Austria’s artistic treasures.
Austria's most famous museums
Carinthian Museum of Modern Art
Carinthia's pop art artist Kiki Kogelnik was part of the same group as Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.
Ars Electronica Center in Linz
The Museum of the Future offers insights into digital computer worlds, technologies, and media.
Lentos Kunstmuseum in Linz
The 5,100 m² / 1.2 acre LED facade right by the banks of the Danube alone is a reason to visit – and the exhibitions are even more impressive.
Austrian Masonic Museum at Rosenau Castle in Zwettl
The design of the castle features secret numerical symbolism typical of Freemasonry.
Hangar-7 in Salzburg
Impressive architecture, historic aircraft, and spectacular art combined with moments of pure indulgence.
Fortress Hohensalzburg in Salzburg
The 900-year-old fortress is the largest fully preserved castle complex in Europe, towering above the old town.
DomQuartier Salzburg
In 11 halls of the former Prince-Archbishop's residence, the DomQuartier showcases European paintings from the 16th to 19th centuries.
Kunsthaus Graz
Futuristic architecture meets contemporary art: a masterpiece of creativity and innovation.
Eggenberg Palace in Graz
The palace is an architectural allegory of the universe. The complex now houses a museum.
Swarovski Kristallwelten in Wattens
For Swarovski's centenary, André Heller created the Crystal Worlds in the form of a giant.
Ambras Castle in Innsbruck
The world's first museum still showcases treasures from the 16th century collection of Archduke Ferdinand II.
Imperial Palace Innsbruck
The "Maximilian I" exhibition honours the knight and emperor from the House of Habsburg.
Vorarlberg Museum in Bregenz
The focus of this award-winning museum is on archaeology, history, and folklore.
Albertina in Vienna
The Albertina is home to one of the world’s most significant graphic art collections, with Albrecht Dürer’s iconic "Young Hare" as its highlight.
Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna
Majestic splendour, nature, and an unforgettable view – visiting the castle is falling in love.
MQ in Vienna
The former imperial stables in Vienna have been transformed into a vibrant cultural district.
Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna
The impressive building, with its lavish interior, provides the perfect setting for world-famous paintings.
Imperial Palace Vienna
The Imperial Palace, or Hofburg, is home to nine museums, offering a unique collection of grand history!
Leopold Museum in Vienna
Here, you can see the world’s largest collection of Egon Schiele works and hundreds of masterpieces from the Vienna Secession.
Austria's most famous art galleries
Burgenland State Gallery in Eisenstadt
For those who enjoy a fresh perspective, contemporary and modern art take centre stage here, featuring visual art, installations, and media art.
State Gallery of Lower Austria in Krems
From visual art and performance to new media disciplines, the museum’s range is as impressive as its architecture.
Mural Harbor Gallery in Linz
In the Danube Harbour, you'll find one of the largest outdoor street art galleries in the world. Over 300 murals and graffiti pieces are on display.
Thaddaeus Ropac in Salzburg
Ropac is one of Austria's most renowned gallery owners. He focuses on contemporary painting and sculpture exhibitions and introduces new names to the art world.
Gallery Nikolaus Ruzicska in Salzburg
Historic walls, modern architecture, and contemporary art: That’s what you’ll find in the gallery, housed in a former carriage workshop.
Rudolf Budja Gallery in Salzburg
The focus of the gallery at Palais Küenburg is on art historical and current transformations, featuring works from Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein to Keith Haring.
Salzburg Foundation
Their two-hour "Walk of Modern Art" creates an art parcours that also incorporates sacred elements, such as the Romanesque choir crypt of Salzburg's first cathedral.
Neue Galerie Graz
The range spans from 19th-century artists to the present day, covering classical painting, graphic art, photography, and installation art.
Immerse yourself in art: Museums and galleries are oases of calm and creativity.
Museum parties: Art, music, and culture in ViennaPulsating beats, exclusive exhibitions, and an electrifying atmosphere where art and celebration become one.
Parties at the Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna
(young)MAK: This young collective organises workshops, talks, exhibitions, and parties that bring fresh ideas and perspectives to life.
Where art meets culinary delightsAustria shows how art and cuisine blend together: places where contemporary creativity meets fine flavours. Here, moments of pleasure are created that delight both body and mind – surprising, vibrant and full of variety.
Hangar 7 x Mayday Bar
A glass hangar in Salzburg filled with exhibits becomes a complete experience: architecture, aviation technology and art merge with cocktails and culinary creations.
Albertina Modern x Hausbar
Where Vienna's newest museum puts modern art in the spotlight, a culinary gem with creative menus, cocktail artistry and seasonal cuisine is hidden away next door.
Leopold Museum x Café Leopold
A world-class museum presents Austrian modernism – from Schiele to Klimt and Kokoschka – complemented by urban cuisine with an international twist.
Kunstmeile Krems x Poldi Fitzka
Between the clean lines of an iconic building, a piece of Krems history unfolds – retold on the plate, inspired by a culinary legend.
Lentos x Lentos Restaurant
An iconic building with panoramic views of the Danube combines modern masterpieces and stylish cuisine. A meeting place in Linz that brings art and enjoyment together.
Kunsthaus Bregenz x KUB Café
A building that redefines light and space presents contemporary art. Next door, a café-bar with cosmopolitan flair and seasonal cuisine awaits.
Haus der Musik x Das Brahms
Where music lives and modern architecture gives Innsbruck a new stage, urban flair and fine Tyrolean cuisine meet cosmopolitan sophistication.
Wien Museum x Trude & Töchter
A universal museum in the heart of Vienna tells stories about the city – complemented by cuisine that serves up tradition and modernity with a seasonal & regional focus.
Open-air museums: Glimpse into life from centuries pastAn open-air museum offers a window into past lifestyles and regional cultures. Explore historic buildings, discover traditional crafts, and enjoy a blend of history and nature.
Museums for kids: Exciting discoveries for everyoneFrom science and technology to art, culture, history, and society, Austria offers a wide range of museums that are perfect for kids. So, let the adventure begin!
Petronell Carnuntum
Carnuntum is like a time portal to the ancient world, with houses faithfully reconstructed to their original form.
Castle museum Linz
The modern universal museum showcases the history of nature, culture, and technology from the origins of life to the present day.
The Golden Roof museum
Explore the history of the Golden Roof through exciting, interactive stations. Fun and learning for the whole family!
Inatura Dornbirn
In the museum, interactive games and video projections are just as much a part of the experience as live small animals.
ZOOM childrens museum
Where learning becomes an adventure: Interactive exhibits, creative workshops, and fun for little explorers and budding scientists.
Children's museum Schönbrunn
The children’s museum in the palace brings the history of the imperial family to life – including a quadrille dance class for little princes and princesses in costume!
House of Music Vienna
The goal of the Sound Museum is to inspire understanding, openness, and enthusiasm for music in a playful way.
Mozarthaus Vienna
Dive into Mozart’s world, explore his home, and experience the magic of his music in a fun, interactive way.
Museum of Natural History Vienna
Rocks, volcanoes, dinosaurs, and countless – often extraordinary – animals: what more could a child’s heart desire?
Vienna Museum of Science and Technology
Exciting exhibits and interactive stations bring the history of technology to life. A special highlight is the mine.
Physical and digital accessibility
Inclusion in museums goes beyond physical accessibility. It means creating experiences that allow people with disabilities to plan and enjoy their visit independently. This includes presenting exhibits and collections in ways that engage multiple senses and offer diverse information formats. Inclusive options for events, tours, and workshops are also key.
For example, the Lentos Art Museum in Linz offers sign language tours and provides easy-to-understand texts, both in print and digital formats, explaining the collection. Visitors with visual impairments are welcome to bring guide dogs.
The Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna offers art viewings designed for visitors with visual or cognitive impairments. They provide tactile tours and special programs for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Accessible cultural experiences
Social sustainability
Historic preservation is very important for conserving and maintaining historical buildings. By restoring structures like castles and palaces, we save resources, reduce the need for new construction, and prevent land sealing.
This preservation not only supports climate protection but also helps maintain traditional craftsmanship. Ancient materials and construction methods rely on timeless knowledge and skills.
Incorporating accessibility and inclusion in art and cultural experiences enhances social sustainability and fosters a considerate, inclusive approach to shared experiences.