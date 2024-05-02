Castle and Palace Tours for Children
Adventures between history and fantasy
Young princes and princesses can wander around the magnificent halls in historical costumes, solve tricky puzzles, or learn ancient crafts in workshops. In some places, they might even encounter the ghost of the "Last Knight”, Emperor Maximilian I, or the one of the fleeing Empress Elisabeth, peeking around the corner.
Interactive tours: Experience history up close
Austria's castles and palaces bring history to life - not in a dry and boring way, but as something that can be touched, understood and experienced. Young visitors are invited to slip into the roles of knights or ladies-in-waiting, explore secret passageways, and discover exciting stories behind thick walls. Between enchanted palace gardens and mighty castle walls, scenes from bygone times will unfold. Actors and actresses breathe new life into historical figures, and audio guides provide entertaining insights into the past.
Whether it's treasure hunts, escape rooms in ancient buildings, or nighttime tours with lanterns and flashlights - in many castles and palaces, young explorers have the chance to become part of history themselves. Those who embark on a search for clues can uncover unexpected secrets and immerse themselves in a world full of adventure.
Castles and palaces from all perspectives
FAQs
A precious legacy for our children
Art and culture are more than just aesthetic experiences, they shape our thinking, support creativity, and strengthen the community. For children especially, they are key.
Through arts education, kids get aware of diversity. They experience history, traditions, and innovations firsthand, whether through guided tours, theatre productions, or interactive workshops. These experiences will sharpen their understanding of social developments and encourage them to contribute their own ideas.
Creating a lasting legacy for our children means creating an environment in which they learn to actively shape our world. Art will help them become courageous, curious, and open to a future built on dialogue, responsibility, and creativity.