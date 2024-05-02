Austria's national parks and nature parks are protected areas where you can explore diverse landscapes and encounter wildlife up close.

Almost half of Austria is forested, with deciduous and mixed woodland across a variety of tree species. These landscapes support a rich diversity of wildlife and plants. Around a third of the country consists of protected natural landscapes and nature-influenced cultural landscapes, offering habitats for a wide range of species. In addition, roughly a quarter of Austria's land area is legally protected — with some overlap between these designations.

The measures behind this are extensive, the goal clear: to preserve landscapes, safeguard habitats and species diversity, and at the same time create space for people to enjoy nature. Protected areas encompass a wide range of habitats — including the places where nature holidays, hiking and wildlife watching are possible.

In national parks, the protection of natural ecosystems is the top priority, with strict rules on conservation and access. Nature parks take a different approach, combining conservation with use: cultural landscapes shaped over centuries remain accessible. Biosphere parks are model regions under the UNESCO programme, demonstrating how nature conservation, regional development and human activity can work together. And in Austria's few wilderness areas, some zones see very little human activity at all — a refuge for wildlife and plant species.

Source: Austrian Federal Ministry for Agriculture and Forestry, Climate and Environmental Protection, Regions and Water Management