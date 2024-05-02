Landscapes and Nature in Austria
Introduction
Austria captivates with its diverse landscapes, from towering Alps to beautiful lakes and soft hills. In the west, the Alps shape the scenery with their grand peaks and wide alpine meadows. Hiking trails take you through untouched nature, along flowing streams and through relaxing forests. The nature and national parks are especially impressive, showcasing a rich variety of plants and animals, and offering a unique outdoor experience.
In the east, the Pannonian plain stretches out with Lake Neusiedl, while the foothills of the Alps in the north and south are dotted with orchards and vineyards. Here, tradition and nature blend harmoniously. The gentle hills of Styria and the vast spaces of Burgenland provide an ideal retreat for nature lovers.
The element of water in Austria's nature
The clear lakes, rivers, and waterfalls of Austria are known not just for their beauty but also for their excellent water quality. The Alpine lakes, nestled deep within the mountainous landscapes, are particularly stunning. They provide a perfect setting for those seeking relaxation and adventure, especially water sports enthusiasts who love sailing, surfing, or diving. In addition to swimming lakes, there are many waterfalls and rivers, inviting exploration and swimming, bringing you closer to nature.
The AlpsThe Central, Northern and Southern Alps cover two-thirds of Austria. Peaks, glaciers, pastures and valleys shape this striking landscape. The Alps are a place of retreat, adventure and nature. Six provinces include Alpine regions.
The foothills of the AlpsBetween the Alps and the Danube lie the Alpine foothills – gentle hills, wide fields, fertile soil, rivers and scenic lakes. This rural landscape is shaped by orchards, traditional farmsteads and views full of calm and space.
Salzburg Lake District
Four crystal-clear lakes, rolling hills and a well-developed network of cycle paths: the Salzburg Lake District offers opportunities for cycling, hiking and water sports.
Lake Fuschl
Lake Fuschl in the Salzkammergut offers crystal-clear water for swimming, stand-up paddling and boating. Hiking and cycling trails lead through the countryside.
Mostviertel region
Known for its blossoming orchards and historic blacksmithing. Situated between the Danube and the Alps, the region offers hiking, cycling and culinary delights.
Hausruckwald
Hilly meadows and forests and sweeping views: the Hausruckwald offers a wide range of opportunities for hiking, cycling and horse riding.
Innviertel region
In the Innviertel region, gentle hills meet inns and historic villages. Perfect for cycling and hiking tours through the countryside with many regional specialities.