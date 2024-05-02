Alpine peaks and crystal-clear lakes - Austria's nature combines diversity and tranquillity. From majestic mountains to idyllic vineyards: Pure enjoyment of nature.

Austria captivates with its diverse landscapes, from towering Alps to beautiful lakes and soft hills. In the west, the Alps shape the scenery with their grand peaks and wide alpine meadows. Hiking trails take you through untouched nature, along flowing streams and through relaxing forests. The nature and national parks are especially impressive, showcasing a rich variety of plants and animals, and offering a unique outdoor experience.

In the east, the Pannonian plain stretches out with Lake Neusiedl, while the foothills of the Alps in the north and south are dotted with orchards and vineyards. Here, tradition and nature blend harmoniously. The gentle hills of Styria and the vast spaces of Burgenland provide an ideal retreat for nature lovers.

The element of water in Austria's nature

The clear lakes, rivers, and waterfalls of Austria are known not just for their beauty but also for their excellent water quality. The Alpine lakes, nestled deep within the mountainous landscapes, are particularly stunning. They provide a perfect setting for those seeking relaxation and adventure, especially water sports enthusiasts who love sailing, surfing, or diving. In addition to swimming lakes, there are many waterfalls and rivers, inviting exploration and swimming, bringing you closer to nature.