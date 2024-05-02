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Landscapes and Nature in Austria

Alpine peaks and crystal-clear lakes - Austria's nature combines diversity and tranquillity. From majestic mountains to idyllic vineyards: Pure enjoyment of nature.

Austria captivates with its diverse landscapes, from towering Alps to beautiful lakes and soft hills. In the west, the Alps shape the scenery with their grand peaks and wide alpine meadows. Hiking trails take you through untouched nature, along flowing streams and through relaxing forests. The nature and national parks are especially impressive, showcasing a rich variety of plants and animals, and offering a unique outdoor experience.

In the east, the Pannonian plain stretches out with Lake Neusiedl, while the foothills of the Alps in the north and south are dotted with orchards and vineyards. Here, tradition and nature blend harmoniously. The gentle hills of Styria and the vast spaces of Burgenland provide an ideal retreat for nature lovers.

The element of water in Austria's nature

The clear lakes, rivers, and waterfalls of Austria are known not just for their beauty but also for their excellent water quality. The Alpine lakes, nestled deep within the mountainous landscapes, are particularly stunning. They provide a perfect setting for those seeking relaxation and adventure, especially water sports enthusiasts who love sailing, surfing, or diving. In addition to swimming lakes, there are many waterfalls and rivers, inviting exploration and swimming, bringing you closer to nature.

The Alps

The Central, Northern and Southern Alps cover two-thirds of Austria. Peaks, glaciers, pastures and valleys shape this striking landscape. The Alps are a place of retreat, adventure and nature. Six provinces include Alpine regions.

The foothills of the Alps

Between the Alps and the Danube lie the Alpine foothills – gentle hills, wide fields, fertile soil, rivers and scenic lakes. This rural landscape is shaped by orchards, traditional farmsteads and views full of calm and space.

Salzburg Lake District

Four crystal-clear lakes, rolling hills and a well-developed network of cycle paths: the Salzburg Lake District offers opportunities for cycling, hiking and water sports.

Salzburg Lake District

Lake Fuschl

Lake Fuschl in the Salzkammergut offers crystal-clear water for swimming, stand-up paddling and boating. Hiking and cycling trails lead through the countryside.

Lake Fuschl

Mostviertel region

Known for its blossoming orchards and historic blacksmithing. Situated between the Danube and the Alps, the region offers hiking, cycling and culinary delights.

Mostviertel region

Hausruckwald

Hilly meadows and forests and sweeping views: the Hausruckwald offers a wide range of opportunities for hiking, cycling and horse riding.

Hausruckwald

Innviertel region

In the Innviertel region, gentle hills meet inns and historic villages. Perfect for cycling and hiking tours through the countryside with many regional specialities.

Innviertel region

The granite and gneiss highlands

In northern Austria, the granite and gneiss highlands are ancient, quiet and rugged. Gentle hills, dense forests and boulders define a landscape where Earth’s history and deep calm can be felt.

The Pannonian Lowlands

The Pannonian Lowlands in eastern Austria are different – dry, wide and full of light. Salt pans, reed beds, fields and vineyards meet a continental climate. A steppe-like landscape of wind and open space – ideal for rare birds and quiet nature lovers.

The Vienna basin

The Vienna Basin lies between the edge of the Alps and the Carpathians – a broad plain with fertile soils, loess hills and thermal springs. Here, city and countryside, vineyards and industry, history and modern life all meet – a place full of contrasts and movement.

Weinviertel region

Between wide fields and old cellar alleys: The Weinviertel invites you to cycle, hike and pause for a moment - a quiet outdoor paradise full of character.

Weinviertel region

Active in Austria's landscapes

Active in the land of water

Accommodations in nature

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