From the Krampus to Blossoming “Barbara Branches” – in Austria, many mystical traditions are still celebrated between Christmas and the New Year.

While St. Nicholas clearly has Christian origins, tracing back to Saint Nicholas of Myra, the origins of Krampus remain largely mysterious. Some believe that even the Celts tried to ward off the approaching winter with masks, horns, and fur, similar to the Perchten, who were meant to drive winter away. The Greeks also had horned, goat-legged creatures, such as the satyrs in the Dionysian cult. Horst Wierer, an archivist and expert on traditions from Bad Hofgastein, points to one of the earliest written references to Krampus by Saint Augustine around 400 AD. He wrote about young people dressed in furs, roaring through the streets during the Epiphany period, a practice Augustine deemed unchristian and sought to eradicate.

The Krampus tradition remains alive in many rural areas of Austria. Celebrations begin on 5 December, the eve of St. Nicholas Day. One of the most authentic Krampus runs take place in the Gastein Valley, where around 100 groups, or Passen, participate. Each Krampus wears an elaborately carved mask made from Swiss stone pine, with horns and furs sourced from local goats and rams. As elsewhere, the shaggy figure accompanies St. Nicholas, but in the Gastein Valley, the Krampus is not an embodiment of evil; instead, it banishes it. During the traditional “Rempeln,” these rugged figures wrestle each other using only their shoulders, symbolising the triumph over evil.