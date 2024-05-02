Woman on SUP board paddling on turquoise lake, reed island and hills in the background.
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Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia
Summer holidays with bathing, boat trips and water sports

Lidos, lakeside promenades and turquoise-blue waters: Lake Wörthersee combines swimming, water sports and the relaxed lifestyle of Carinthia.

It is these classic Wörthersee moments that make a stay by the lake so special: an early morning swim near Kapuziner Island, freshly caught whitefish enjoyed by the water at lunchtime, and a leisurely cycle ride past historic villas and lakeside lidos in Pörtschach or Velden in the afternoon. Lake Wörthersee combines a summer holiday in Carinthia with swimming, water sports and destinations that have long been associated with summer relaxation.

Around the lake, promenades lead to cafés, lakeside terraces and bathing spots, while attractions such as the Pyramidenkogel observation tower, Minimundus and cruises on Lake Wörthersee can easily be combined with a day by the water.

Between Klagenfurt, Maria Wörth and Velden, the lakeside lifestyle comes into its own. Spend the day stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding or sailing, then enjoy an evening stroll along the promenade or a sundowner at a bar by the water. Events such as Starnacht am Wörthersee, Namaste am See and the See.Ess.Spiele culinary festival add to the atmosphere, bringing together food, activities and relaxed summer days by the lake.

About Lake Wörthersee
Water temperatureup to 27° C in summer
Size19,39 km²
Hight above sea level439 m
Depth85,2 m
Lenght16,5 km
Width1,7 km
Circumfence42 km
Locationwest of Klagenfurt

Lake Wörthersee enchants with its turquoise-blue water and idyllic location, making it a popular destination for relaxation and water sports.

Meet Lake Wörthersee

Lidos and bathing spots

Strandbad Klagenfurt

The lido features a wide sandy beach, a 113-metre-long water slide with a timer, three jetties and spacious sunbathing areas with views of the Pyramidenkogel.

Strandbad Klagenfurt

Bathing beach Krumpendorf

This bathing beach covers around 20,000 m² of sunbathing lawns with mature trees, access to the lake, and a wide range of sports and swimming facilities.

Bathing beach Krumpendorf

Water park Pörtschach

The water park features an island accessible via a 100-metre-long arched bridge, around 15,000 m² of sunbathing area and a 75-metre-long water slide.

Water park Pörtschach

Strandbad Saag in Techelsberg

The lido (with beach club & lakeside restaurant) is situated on the shores of Lake Wörthersee: water sports, boat hire & culinary delights in exclusive lakeside setting.

Strandbad Saag

Strandbad Velden

Business Beach offers workspaces by the lake with Wi-Fi, power sockets, shade and lockers, as well as views of Veldener Bay.

Strandbad Velden

The top highlights on Lake Wörthersee

Cycling: On 2 wheels between lakes and mountains

Water Sports: Windsurfing, wakeboarding & more

Wörthersee Boat Trips: Nostalgia & great views by the water

Yoga by Lake Wörthersee: Retreats with a view

Pyramidenkogel: Views over Lake Wörthersee

Werzers Badehaus: Historic spa by the lake

Slow Trail Brahmsweg: Looking for inspiration

Golf by Lake Wörthersee: Play in a beautiful setting

The most beautiful places at Lake Wörthersee

Maria Wörth: Peninsula and wedding chapel by the lake

The church island of Maria Wörth is one of the most famous spots on Lake Wörthersee – with lake views, a wedding chapel and peaceful paths along the peninsula.

Maria Wörth

Pörtschach: Strolling through the summer retreat

With 2 km of lakeside promenade, magnificent villas and historic charm, Pörtschach am Wörthersee is characterised by its lakeside setting and spa architecture.

Pörtschach

Velden: Lifestyle and film locations on Lake Wörthersee

Boutique hotels, lakeside terraces, and bars are a defining feature of Velden's townscape – particularly during the summer months along the lakeside promenade.

Velden
Top Restaurants

Food and drink at Lake Wörthersee

Lakeside terraces, beach clubs, bars and restaurants shape the culinary scene around Lake Wörthersee. Mediterranean flavours meet Carinthian cuisine, while dining by the water and sundowners with lake views create memorable moments throughout the summer.

Among the region's culinary highlights are Restaurant Rosé in Velden, known for its fish specialities and lakeside setting, and Restaurant Seespitz, where fine dining with two toques is served directly on the waterfront. In Maria Wörth, Gourmet Restaurant Hubert Wallner, awarded one Michelin star, is one of Austria's leading gourmet destinations. In Klagenfurt, Restaurant Maria Loretto enjoys a unique location on a peninsula, with a spacious terrace overlooking the lake.

Food lovers can also experience the lake through the See.Ess.Spiele festival series, where guest chefs create special dining experiences at exceptional locations around Lake Wörthersee.

Restaurants at Lake Wörthersee

Events around Lake Wörthersee

Things you should know about Lake Wörthersee

The typical colour of Lake Wörthersee

The distinctive colour is caused by the high calcium carbonate content, the depth of the lake and the scattering of light in the water – depending on its composition, it ranges from pale green to the characteristic turquoise blue.

Colour

A summer retreat with southern flair

At the turn of the century, the aristocracy and the middle classes moved from their city mansions to their country summer residences. This pleasant tradition has a name in Austria: ‘Sommerfrische’. It was this tradition that drew Johannes Brahms, Gustav Mahler and Alban Berg to Lake Wörthersee.

Wörthersee architecture: a blend of elegance and history

Lining the Blumenpromenade are the elegant Belle Époque villas, whose distinctive architecture continues to shape the character of Lake Wörthersee to this day.

Architecture

Capuchin Island and its prehistoric remains

Prehistoric pile dwellings and artefacts dating from the 4th millennium BC have been discovered in the area around Kapuziner Island. The island has been a nature reserve since 1966.

Kapuzinerinsel

The Lake Wörthersee circular trail in 4 stages

The 58.5-kilometre circular walking route takes you around Lake Wörthersee in four stages – past castles, through forests and with views of the Karawanken mountains.

Circular trail

Special accommodation

Parkhotel Pörtschach: 4*s

EuroParcs Wörthersee in Schiefling

Hermitage Vital Resort in Maria Wörth

Hotel Schloss Seefels in Pörtschach: 5*s

Seehotel Europa in Velden: 4*s

Hotel Schloss Leonstain in Pörtschach

Seepark Wörthersee Resort in Klagenfurt: 4*

Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden: 5*

Protected natural habitat

The Lendspitz-Maiernigg Natura 2000 site

Located on the eastern bay of Lake Wörthersee, the Lendspitz-Maiernigg Natura 2000 site is a protected habitat for numerous animal and plant species and one of Klagenfurt's most valuable natural areas. Reed beds, wetlands and lakeside paths create a diverse landscape that combines nature with close proximity to the city.

Walking and cycling routes follow the shoreline into the eastern bay of Lake Wörthersee, passing quiet inlets, jetties and birdwatching spots. The protected area provides an important refuge for wildlife and is considered one of the key conservation areas in the Alpe-Adria region.

Despite its peaceful setting, the nature reserve is only a few minutes from Europapark, Klagenfurt lido and the city centre. Lendspitz is particularly popular for walking, jogging and cycling, offering an easy escape into nature right on the edge of the city.

Natura-2000-area

FAQs

Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia is known for its warm water temperatures of up to 27°C, its many lakeside lidos and its relaxed southern atmosphere. Destinations such as Velden, Pörtschach and Klagenfurt combine swimming with excellent dining, water sports and cycling opportunities.

The event calendar around Lake Wörthersee includes the yoga festival Namaste am See, the Pink Lake LGBTQ+ Festival and Starnacht am Wörthersee. Sporting highlights include Kärnten Läuft, the Wörthersee Marathon and the Gravel Race, while cultural events such as the Carinthian Crime Fiction Festival and the Days of German-Language Literature attract visitors from across the region.

Lake Wörthersee is easily accessible by train, car and plane. International rail connections serve Klagenfurt, Velden and Pörtschach. The new Koralm Railway links Graz and Klagenfurt in around 42 minutes. By road, the A2 Southern Motorway connects the region with Vienna, Graz and Italy. Klagenfurt Airport is the closest airport, while Ljubljana Airport is just around 87 kilometres away. Local public transport, cycling routes and Lake Wörthersee's passenger boats make it easy to travel between destinations around the lake.

Numerous lidos line the shores of Lake Wörthersee, including Klagenfurt Lido, Promenadenbad Pörtschach and Velden Lido. Sunbathing lawns, bathing jetties and direct lake access make them popular places to enjoy the water throughout the summer.

The main season for swimming and water sports runs from May to September. Warm summer temperatures and water temperatures of up to 27°C make this the ideal time to enjoy the lake. Spring and autumn are particularly well suited to cycling, walking and relaxed days by the water.

Lake Wörthersee offers a wide range of water-based activities. Swimming, stand-up paddleboarding, sailing and kayaking are among the most popular options, alongside water skiing, wakeboarding and boat hire available around the lake.

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