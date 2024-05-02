Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia
Summer holidays with bathing, boat trips and water sports
Introduction
It is these classic Wörthersee moments that make a stay by the lake so special: an early morning swim near Kapuziner Island, freshly caught whitefish enjoyed by the water at lunchtime, and a leisurely cycle ride past historic villas and lakeside lidos in Pörtschach or Velden in the afternoon. Lake Wörthersee combines a summer holiday in Carinthia with swimming, water sports and destinations that have long been associated with summer relaxation.
Around the lake, promenades lead to cafés, lakeside terraces and bathing spots, while attractions such as the Pyramidenkogel observation tower, Minimundus and cruises on Lake Wörthersee can easily be combined with a day by the water.
Between Klagenfurt, Maria Wörth and Velden, the lakeside lifestyle comes into its own. Spend the day stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding or sailing, then enjoy an evening stroll along the promenade or a sundowner at a bar by the water. Events such as Starnacht am Wörthersee, Namaste am See and the See.Ess.Spiele culinary festival add to the atmosphere, bringing together food, activities and relaxed summer days by the lake.
Lake Wörthersee enchants with its turquoise-blue water and idyllic location, making it a popular destination for relaxation and water sports.
Meet Lake Wörthersee
Lidos and bathing spots
Strandbad Klagenfurt
The lido features a wide sandy beach, a 113-metre-long water slide with a timer, three jetties and spacious sunbathing areas with views of the Pyramidenkogel.
Bathing beach Krumpendorf
This bathing beach covers around 20,000 m² of sunbathing lawns with mature trees, access to the lake, and a wide range of sports and swimming facilities.
Water park Pörtschach
The water park features an island accessible via a 100-metre-long arched bridge, around 15,000 m² of sunbathing area and a 75-metre-long water slide.
Strandbad Saag in Techelsberg
The lido (with beach club & lakeside restaurant) is situated on the shores of Lake Wörthersee: water sports, boat hire & culinary delights in exclusive lakeside setting.
The top highlights on Lake Wörthersee
The most beautiful places at Lake Wörthersee
Maria Wörth: Peninsula and wedding chapel by the lake
The church island of Maria Wörth is one of the most famous spots on Lake Wörthersee – with lake views, a wedding chapel and peaceful paths along the peninsula.
Pörtschach: Strolling through the summer retreat
With 2 km of lakeside promenade, magnificent villas and historic charm, Pörtschach am Wörthersee is characterised by its lakeside setting and spa architecture.
Food and drink at Lake Wörthersee
Lakeside terraces, beach clubs, bars and restaurants shape the culinary scene around Lake Wörthersee. Mediterranean flavours meet Carinthian cuisine, while dining by the water and sundowners with lake views create memorable moments throughout the summer.
Among the region's culinary highlights are Restaurant Rosé in Velden, known for its fish specialities and lakeside setting, and Restaurant Seespitz, where fine dining with two toques is served directly on the waterfront. In Maria Wörth, Gourmet Restaurant Hubert Wallner, awarded one Michelin star, is one of Austria's leading gourmet destinations. In Klagenfurt, Restaurant Maria Loretto enjoys a unique location on a peninsula, with a spacious terrace overlooking the lake.
Food lovers can also experience the lake through the See.Ess.Spiele festival series, where guest chefs create special dining experiences at exceptional locations around Lake Wörthersee.
Events around Lake Wörthersee
Things you should know about Lake Wörthersee
The typical colour of Lake Wörthersee
The distinctive colour is caused by the high calcium carbonate content, the depth of the lake and the scattering of light in the water – depending on its composition, it ranges from pale green to the characteristic turquoise blue.
A summer retreat with southern flair
At the turn of the century, the aristocracy and the middle classes moved from their city mansions to their country summer residences. This pleasant tradition has a name in Austria: ‘Sommerfrische’. It was this tradition that drew Johannes Brahms, Gustav Mahler and Alban Berg to Lake Wörthersee.
Wörthersee architecture: a blend of elegance and history
Lining the Blumenpromenade are the elegant Belle Époque villas, whose distinctive architecture continues to shape the character of Lake Wörthersee to this day.
Capuchin Island and its prehistoric remains
Prehistoric pile dwellings and artefacts dating from the 4th millennium BC have been discovered in the area around Kapuziner Island. The island has been a nature reserve since 1966.
The Lake Wörthersee circular trail in 4 stages
The 58.5-kilometre circular walking route takes you around Lake Wörthersee in four stages – past castles, through forests and with views of the Karawanken mountains.
Special accommodation
The Lendspitz-Maiernigg Natura 2000 site
Located on the eastern bay of Lake Wörthersee, the Lendspitz-Maiernigg Natura 2000 site is a protected habitat for numerous animal and plant species and one of Klagenfurt's most valuable natural areas. Reed beds, wetlands and lakeside paths create a diverse landscape that combines nature with close proximity to the city.
Walking and cycling routes follow the shoreline into the eastern bay of Lake Wörthersee, passing quiet inlets, jetties and birdwatching spots. The protected area provides an important refuge for wildlife and is considered one of the key conservation areas in the Alpe-Adria region.
Despite its peaceful setting, the nature reserve is only a few minutes from Europapark, Klagenfurt lido and the city centre. Lendspitz is particularly popular for walking, jogging and cycling, offering an easy escape into nature right on the edge of the city.