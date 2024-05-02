Thomas Bernhard's place of energy

Insulting Austria, or "polluting the nest," is only half the truth about the polarizing writer. There was also the peaceful Thomas Bernhard. For instance, when he worked on his plays, novels, and short stories at his regular coffee house, the Café Bräunerhof in the center of Vienna.

Here, the waiters still address you with "gnä' Frau, gnä' Herr," an old, polite Viennese greeting ("gracious lady/sir"). With globe lamps, rectangular stone tabletops, wooden chairs, and padded benches, the space almost feels like a living room.

Then and now, some guests hide behind the pages of international newspapers, sipping on a Wiener Melange, perhaps enjoying a slice of apple strudel—the very essence of classic Viennese coffee house culture.

Here, people are undisturbed, with nothing to distract them from what truly matters—an atmosphere appreciated by artists from various scenes, who just as happily frequented the Bräunerhof.