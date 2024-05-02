Man in knit sweater sitting on an upholstered bench in a Viennese coffee house, newspapers and glasses on a marble table.
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Thomas Bernhard
The places of energy of the eccentric thinker

The character and work of the controversial writer Thomas Bernhard are equally fascinating. Embark on a journey to discover his places of energy in nature and the city.

Thomas Bernhard, the elusive and difficult figure, was a ruthless literary mirror: precise and pointed, he dissected the Austrian soul. His repetitive tirades of hate became an art form; passionately, Bernhard would rant, seeing idiots, lies, and Nazis everywhere. This stirred anger, sparked scandals in Austria, and garnered international attention.

His play "Heldenplatz" became known as "the greatest theater scandal of the Second Republic" in Austrian history. The world premiere took place on November 4, 1988, at the Vienna Burgtheater, where Thomas Bernhard was personally present just before his death.

Thomas Bernhard
Born:9 February, 1931, in Heerlen, Niederlande
Died:12 February, 1989, in Gmunden, Upper Austria
Profession:Writer (novels, plays, short stories)
Novels:"The Loser," "Woodcutters," "The Lime Works," "Concrete"
Plays:"Theater Maker," "Ritter, Dene, Voss," "Heldenplatz," "The German Lunch Table"

Thomas Bernhard's favourite places in nature & the city

The Viennese coffee house

Thomas Bernhard's place of energy

Insulting Austria, or "polluting the nest," is only half the truth about the polarizing writer. There was also the peaceful Thomas Bernhard. For instance, when he worked on his plays, novels, and short stories at his regular coffee house, the Café Bräunerhof in the center of Vienna.

Here, the waiters still address you with "gnä' Frau, gnä' Herr," an old, polite Viennese greeting ("gracious lady/sir"). With globe lamps, rectangular stone tabletops, wooden chairs, and padded benches, the space almost feels like a living room.

Then and now, some guests hide behind the pages of international newspapers, sipping on a Wiener Melange, perhaps enjoying a slice of apple strudel—the very essence of classic Viennese coffee house culture.

Here, people are undisturbed, with nothing to distract them from what truly matters—an atmosphere appreciated by artists from various scenes, who just as happily frequented the Bräunerhof.

Viennese coffee house culture
Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien

Thomas Bernhard's place of inspiration

Thomas Bernhard didn’t need much to feel at ease. At the Kunsthistorisches Museum, all it took was a bench in front of the painting "Portrait of an Old Bearded Man." Painted around 1570 by Tintoretto, it also appears in Bernhard's novel "Old Masters."

In the story, music critic Reger visits the venerable museum with meticulous regularity for over 30 years. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., he contemplates the portrait of the old bearded man, reflecting on the absurdity of art, life in general, and specifically life in Austria.

Kunsthistorisches Museum
Homes as personal places of energy

Thomas Bernhard's places of retreat

His places of retreat were essential for Thomas Bernhard. As a "high guest," he regularly dined at the Gasthof Klinger in Gaspoltshofen, a small village in Upper Austria. The culinary highlight was the Frittatensuppe (clear beef broth with strips of pancakes, "Frittaten"), which was celebrated in his play "The Theater Maker."

Three houses served as actual refuges for Thomas Bernhard. He meticulously renovated a decaying 14th-century farmhouse in Ohlsdorf in the Traunviertel region: "The property is centuries old, situated in front of the Höllengebirge mountains, in a region I have always considered my true homeland, by origin and preference," Bernhard wrote.

However, as his fame grew, the writer was visited by curious onlookers. To escape, he bought "die Krucka," an old, well-hidden farmhouse near Gmunden on Lake Traun. Shortly after, he acquired the Quirchtenhaus in Ottnang near Wolfsegg in Upper Austria.

Bernhard's 14th-century farmhouse
Nature and the leisurely walk

Thomas Bernhard's love for walking

Due to a respiratory illness, Thomas Bernhard was too weak for strenuous physical exertion, but he loved walking. Walking was also a central theme in his works. His characters walk to think and think to walk. He takes this principle to the extreme in his story "Walking."

Those who want to—quite literally—follow in Thomas Bernhard's footsteps should set out on foot:

  • Take his favorite walking path, which he walked during his time in Grafenhof sanatorium in the Salzburger Pongau. The path, around 5 km (3.11 miles) long, is now lined with information panels that tell of the poet's key moments.

  • In Ohlsdorf in Upper Austria, there is also a circular trail that explores the region that inspired Bernhard and appears repeatedly in his works. This is not a "follow-in-the-steps-of" tour, but aims to make Bernhard's motif of "walking and thinking" an experience.

Bernhard Trail in PongauBerhard Circular Trail in Ohlsdorf

Experience Thomas Bernhard's places of energy

Traunsee-Almtal region

Kunsthistorisches Museum

Höllengebirge in the Attersee-Attergau region

Gmunden at Lake Traunsee

Hausruckviertel

Thomas Bernhard Trail in St. Veit im Pongau

Café Bräunerhof in Vienna

FAQs

An excerpt from his most important works:

Novels:

  • Das Kalkwerk – The Lime Works

  • Korrektur – Correction

  • Die Ursache. Eine Andeutung – The Cause: A Suggestion

  • Der Keller. Eine Entziehung – The Cellar: A Withdrawal

  • Der Atem. Eine Entscheidung – The Breath: A Decision

  • Die Kälte. Eine Isolation – The Cold: An Isolation

  • Ein Kind – A Child

  • Beton – Concrete

  • Der Untergeher – The Loser

  • Holzfällen. Eine Erregung – Woodcutters: An Excitement

  • Alte Meister. Komödie – Old Masters: A Comedy

  • Auslöschung. Ein Zerfall – Extinction

Plays

  • Der Ignorant und der Wahnsinnige – The Ignorant and the Madman

  • Die Jagdgesellschaft – The Hunting Party

  • Minetti. Ein Porträt des Künstlers als alter Mann – Minetti. A Portrait of the Artist as an Old Man

  • Der deutsche Mittagstisch – The German Lunch Table

  • Der Theatermacher – Theater Maker

  • Ritter, Dene, Voss – Ritter, Dene, Voss

  • Elisabeth II – Elizabeth II

  • Heldenplatz – Heldenplatz

  • Claus Peymann kauft sich eine Hose und geht mit mir essen – Claus Peymann Buys Himself a Pair of Pants and Goes Out to Eat with Me

Source

  • 1931: Born on February 9th in Heerlen, Netherlands

  • 1932: Lives with his maternal grandparents in Vienna

  • 1935: Moves with his grandparents to Seekirchen am Wallersee, SalzburgerLand

  • 1937: Relocation to Traunstein, Upper Bavaria

  • 1944-1945: Attends boarding school in Salzburg

  • 1952-1955: Freelance writer for the Demokratisches Volksblatt in Salzburg

  • 1955-1957: Studies at the University of Music and Performing Arts Mozarteum in Salzburg

  • 1962: Stays in Poland

  • 1965: Purchases a farmstead in Ohlsdorf near Gmunden, Upper Austria

  • 1971: Acquires “die Krucka,” a small mountain cabin near Gmunden, Upper Austria

  • 1972: Buys the “Quirchtenhaus” in Ottnang am Hausruck, Upper Austria

  • 1989: Thomas Bernhard dies on 12 February in Gmunden, Upper Austria

Source

Thomas Bernhard was buried on February 16, 1989, in Vienna at the Grinzing Cemetery.

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