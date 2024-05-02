What if art becomes the starting point for new culinary experiences? #eatArtists tells the story of art that lives on in a culinary format in Austria.

A painting becomes a showstopping cake.

An artistic impulse is transformed into a vegetarian dish.

A historic figure lives on as a new culinary souvenir.

eatArtists is all about moments like these — when art moves from the canvas into the kitchen.

Three highlights take center stage:

At Vienna’s Belvedere, food stylist and cake artist Sophia Stolz takes inspiration from Gustav Klimt, transforming the artist’s distinctive visual language into edible compositions.

Between Mistelbach and Prinzendorf Palace, star chef Paul Ivić draws inspiration from Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, known for his provocative, blood-infused performances. The result? An equally intense and expressive approach to vegetarian cuisine.

In Salzburg, Julia Zotter of the renowned Zotter Chocolates and star chef Philip Rachinger channel Mozart’s creative spirit to reimagine the traditional culinary souvenir.

eatArtists is all about historic spaces, a rich cultural landscape, and a cuisine that is open to new ideas. It offers a way of experiencing Austria in which culture and culinary enjoyment enrich one another.