Introduction
Centrally located on the Ring Boulevard just steps away from the historic city centre
Generously sized rooms and suites, uniquely crafted by an interior designer
Spacious wellness area featuring a 14 m / 45 ft long indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and gym
À la carte breakfast offering a diverse range of vegetarian and vegan options
Some room categories come with private in-room saunas
About Almanac Palais Vienna
A historic building, once home to Vienna's nobility, now presents itself as a boutique luxury hotel blending architectural heritage with contemporary design. Located in the heart of Vienna's historic centre, on the Ring Boulevard, it serves as the perfect starting point to explore the 1st district, with all its famous sights, imperial charm, and exciting contemporary influences.
Established in 1990 by Herbert Hasselbacher, an Austrian entrepreneur and former basketball player, the Almanac brand is renowned for crafting iconic hotels in historically significant locations. The philosophy revolves around providing dynamic experiences featuring curated design and thoughtful, personal touches. Your stay at Almanac is more than just a visit; it's an immersion into the essence of Vienna's rich history and modern allure.
Whether you seek culture, culinary delights, or the essence of Viennese life itself – [...] it is an honour to lead you there: to a timeless coffeehouse like Café Central, to a contemporary fine-dining temple such as Konstantin Filippou [...]Head Concierge
We spent a week. The room, restaurant, bar are all excellent. The spa and pool have everything you want-be sure to go before late afternoon to get a chaise lounge. You will be a 10 minute walk to St Stephen's, Opera house and many beautiful venues. [...]BostonPete1947 , Tripadvisor
Suites & rooms
Around the hotel
Getting there
Vienna Airport (VIE): 20 min by car
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car
Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 10 min by car
Closest underground station: Stadtpark (U4): 5 min walk
Nearby attractions
St. Stephen's Cathedral: 10 min walk
Graben shopping street: 10 min walk
State Opera: 5 min walk
Belvedere Gardens & Palaces: 15 min walk
Kunsthistorisches Museum: 10 min by tram (3 stops with 1, 2, D, 71)
Schönbrunn: 30 min by underground (8 stops with U4)
Stadtpark (Johann Strauss Monument): right across from the hotel
Restaurant recommendations
Zu den 3 Hacken: One of the city's oldest inns offering classic Viennese cuisine
Gasthaus Pöschl: Viennese cuisine and patio on the most idyllic little square
Il Melograno: Upscale and family-run Italian restaurant
Vestibül: Modern Viennese restaurant in the historic Burgtheater building
Getting there
Vienna Airport (VIE): 20 min by car
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car
Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 10 min by car
Closest underground station: Stadtpark (U4): 5 min walk
Nearby attractions
St. Stephen's Cathedral: 10 min walk
Graben shopping street: 10 min walk
State Opera: 5 min walk
Belvedere Gardens & Palaces: 15 min walk
Kunsthistorisches Museum: 10 min by tram (3 stops with 1, 2, D, 71)
Schönbrunn: 30 min by underground (8 stops with U4)
Stadtpark (Johann Strauss Monument): right across from the hotel
Restaurant recommendations
Zu den 3 Hacken: One of the city's oldest inns offering classic Viennese cuisine
Gasthaus Pöschl: Viennese cuisine and patio on the most idyllic little square
Il Melograno: Upscale and family-run Italian restaurant
Vestibül: Modern Viennese restaurant in the historic Burgtheater building
Top 3 things to do nearby
See a classical concert
Experience a classical concert at either the Musikverein or Konzerthaus, or both, only 10 minutes away.
Almanac Palais Vienna
Parkring 14/16
1010 Vienna
Phone: +43 1 266 0108