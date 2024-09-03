Ski Zell am See-Kaprun Like a Local
The Alps at their very best
Introduction
The glacier, the mountain and the serene lake create spectacular scenery at Zell am See-Kaprun. It's a natural paradise on the edge of the Hohe Tauern National Park, just a short drive from the Sound of Music hotspot, Salzburg.
It is one of Austria's most attractive winter regions for sports enthusiasts, event lovers, active vacationers, families, or those seeking relaxation from October to May.
The Ski ALPIN CARD ticket alliance allows skiers to enjoy up to 253.5 miles of pistes in three ski resorts. These include the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn, the Schmittenhöhe in Zell am See, as well as the Kitzsteinhorn Kaprun (the only glacier in the Salzburg region at 9937.66 ft).
At Zell am See-Kaprun, tradition and authenticity blend seamlessly with innovation and modernity, reflected in the region's food scene, events, and infrastructure. The town of Zell am See stands out for its vibrant town life, its historic old town right on the lake, and the locals' commitment to welcoming their guests. Its sister village, Kaprun, is in no way inferior. Nestled in the mountain landscape at the foot of the glacier and marked by the iconic Kaprun Castle, it promises a true mountain village experience.
Skiing season:
October 10, 2026 – May 17, 2027
Ski Zell am See-Kaprun from all perspectives
Why ski in Zell am See-Kaprun
Kitzsteinhorn is the highest ski area in the Salzburg region and the only one on a glacier
Spectacular excursion destinations: "Top of Salzburg" at 9,937 ft, the "Kaiserblick" viewing platform at nearly 6,561.68 ft
Unique combination of glacier, mountains, and lake: wide glacier pistes with stunning views, romantic walks, and boat trips on the lake
Endless skiing fun: 253.5 miles of pistes in 3 premium ski regions with the SKI ALPIN CARD
Premier Alpine cuisine: young chefs combining traditional recipes and techniques with regional ingredients and modern influences
Included public transport options and a focus on sustainability to preserve the environment
Winter activities for everyone: skiing, freeride routes, ski touring, Nordic cross-country, winter hiking, and snowshoe tours
4 tips for things to do besides skiing
At Zell am See-Kaprun, you'll find pure variety on and off the pistes. These activities, loved and recommended by our locals, will ensure a winter vacation full of unforgettable moments:
Old town & lake stroll: Explore the historic old town of Zell am See and walk along the lakeside, offering views of the crystal-clear water with the glacier in the background.
Winter events: Enjoy a variety of events, such as Balloon Week, Christmas markets, a nostalgic ski race on historic skis, and big international sports and lifestyle events!
Winter & snowshoe hiking: Discover the scenic winter landscapes off the beaten path.
Wellness at the Tauern SPA in Kaprun: Wellness with a view at the centre of relaxation in the region.
7 restaurant & mountain hut tips
Alpine cuisine is a cornerstone of Austria's culinary heritage: traditional recipes and techniques passed down through generations, a focus on regional ingredients and sustainability, blended with modern influences. In Zell am See-Kaprun, you can enjoy the full range, from cosy inns to top-tier restaurants. Here are some of the locals' favourite spots:
Erlhof: A historic restaurant and country hotel dating back to 1050, where the von Trapp family once lived.
Zum Hirschen: A classically elegant hotel restaurant, serving award-winning gourmet cuisine.
Hilberger's Beisl: Serving typical Salzburg delicacies in the heart of Kaprun since 1996.
Weitblick – Lounge | Rooftop | Bistro: A sustainable gastronomy concept with organic, seasonal, and regional delicacies aiming to minimise the ecological footprint.
Berggasthof Mitterberg: Enjoy traditional dishes or homemade pastries along with a magnificent view of Lake Zell at 3937 ft above sea level.
AreitLounge: Take in scenic views paired with regional "Pinzgau Tapas" made from the best regional ingredients.
Restaurant Gletschermühle: The finest regional cuisine, quality wines, brewing art, and Alpine cosiness with great views from a sunny plateau.
My favourite places are those that reveal views of the stunning scenery. Admire the Schmittenhöhe or Kitzsteinhorn mountains from Mitterberg at Lake Zell, or Austria's highest peak, the Großglockner from various spots in Kaprun—these are true places of energy for me.Hans Nindl, local from Zell am See-Kaprun
8 hotel tips
Family-run accommodations that think outside the box and ensure unforgettable experiences while treating guests like friends—that's what hospitality means in Zell am See-Kaprun. Here are some of the local's recommendations:
Grand Hotel****s: One of the most famous photo motifs in the region, directly located at Lake Zell.
Salzburgerhof*****s: The only 5-star hotel in the region, run by a local family.
Tauern SPA: Offering elegant rooms with mountain views and a 215,000 ft² spa.
Sportresort Alpenblick ****s: A traditional family-run resort just outside Zell am See.
Tirolerhof****s: A traditional yet stylish hotel in the heart of Zell am See, close to the town centre, cable car, and lake.
Hotel der Kaprunerhof****: A charming retreat for relaxation, conveying the Alpine lifestyle.
Kaprun Hotel Sonnblick****: A cosy hotel known for its family atmosphere, warm hospitality, and modern style.
Soulsisters' Hotel****: Evolved from the traditional Hotel Antonius, it was reinvented to embody the good life in all its facets.
5 top-notch mountain innovations
Zell am See-Kaprun excels at innovative projects. The region focuses on energy efficiency and the highest technological standards in infrastructure, all aimed at preserving nature for future generations. Here are some of the mountain innovations that the locals are especially proud of:
Porsche Gondola: Zell am See-Kaprun inspires big brands like Porsche, which has a long history in the region, housing one of the Porsche Design Houses there since 1974. The eye-catching Porsche Gondola ascending the Schmittenhöhe showcases innovative solutions, high-quality materials, and durability, all integrated into sophisticated designs, setting a new standard in mountain transport.
3K K-onnection on the Kitzsteinhorn: One of the world's most modern and energy-efficient cable cars. Spanning 7.46 miles, it is the longest in the Eastern Alps, enabling smooth travel from the village of Kaprun to the Kitzsteinhorn glacier at 9937 ft.
Panoramic Platform "Kaiserblick": The brand-new "Kaiserblick" viewing platform on the Schmittenhöhe summit takes you to lofty heights. A 108-foot glass walkway extends over the mountain's edge, offering unparalleled views of the surrounding landscapes and the 30 mountain peaks over 9,800 ft.
Kaprun High Mountain Reservoirs: The two high mountain reservoirs, nestled at 6,562 ft like Alpine fjords, showcase one of the region's greatest engineering marvels. Turbines hidden in the mighty dam walls generate electricity year-round by holding the turquoise water in check.
TOP OF SALZBURG - Gipfelwelt 3000: This glacier experience is comfortably reachable via cable cars all year round, offering panoramic rides through four climate zones. Enjoy two panoramic platforms with views of the Hohe Tauern National Park, explore the ICE ARENA, and dive into Austria's highest-situated movie theatre, Cinema 3000.
How to get to and around Zell am See-Kaprun
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Zell am See-Kaprun:
Salzburg (approx. 47 miles)
Innsbruck (approx. 90 miles)
Munich (approx. 121 miles)
Vienna (approx. 250 miles)
Arriving by train
Direct train services connect Zell am See Bahnhof with:
Salzburg (approx. 1 h 36 min)
Innsbruck (approx. 1 h 56 min)
Munich (approx. 3 h 17 min)
Vienna (approx. 4 h 17 min)
Closest airports
Here are the closest airports to Zell am See-Kaprun:
Salzburg (approx. 47 miles)
Innsbruck (approx. 90 miles)
Munich (approx. 121 miles)
Vienna (approx. 250 miles)
Arriving by train
Direct train services connect Zell am See Bahnhof with:
Salzburg (approx. 1 h 36 min)
Innsbruck (approx. 1 h 56 min)
Munich (approx. 3 h 17 min)
Vienna (approx. 4 h 17 min)
Getting around
In the Zell am See-Kaprun region, there is no need for a car!
The train station is right in Zell am See's town centre, and numerous accommodations and restaurants are within walking distance.
Travel on all public transport throughout the Salzburg region with the new Guest Mobility Ticket Salzburg. (Excepted are steam and special trains, and night buses.)
The new ÖBB shuttle service comfortably takes you from the train station to your holiday home and back. Shuttles can be booked up to 48 hours in advance.
The ride by ski bus is free with the Ski ALPIN CARD (except line 680).
Explore Europe from Zell am See-Kaprun
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 7 destinations reachable from Zell am See-Kaprun in less than 8 hours by train:
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 1 h 35 min)
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1 h 50 min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 2 h 42 min)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 4 h 20 min)
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 5 h 35 min)
Venice, Italy (approx. 5 h 50 min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 8 h)
And if you're up for a little longer train ride:
Copenhagen, Denmark (approx. 18 h), and Stockholm, Sweden (approx. 21 h), with the Snälltåget night train.
Getting around
In the Zell am See-Kaprun region, there is no need for a car!
The train station is right in Zell am See's town centre, and numerous accommodations and restaurants are within walking distance.
Travel on all public transport throughout the Salzburg region with the new Guest Mobility Ticket Salzburg. (Excepted are steam and special trains, and night buses.)
The new ÖBB shuttle service comfortably takes you from the train station to your holiday home and back. Shuttles can be booked up to 48 hours in advance.
The ride by ski bus is free with the Ski ALPIN CARD (except line 680).
Explore Europe from Zell am See-Kaprun
Austria's central location makes it easy to extend your trip to other European destinations. Here are 7 destinations reachable from Zell am See-Kaprun in less than 8 hours by train:
Salzburg, Austria (approx. 1 h 35 min)
Innsbruck, Austria (approx. 1 h 50 min)
Munich, Germany (approx. 2 h 42 min)
Vienna, Austria (approx. 4 h 20 min)
Zurich, Switzerland (approx. 5 h 35 min)
Venice, Italy (approx. 5 h 50 min)
Milan, Italy (approx. 8 h)
And if you're up for a little longer train ride:
Copenhagen, Denmark (approx. 18 h), and Stockholm, Sweden (approx. 21 h), with the Snälltåget night train.
FAQ
Zell am See Tourism Information
Bruckner Bundesstrasse 1a
5700 Zell am See
Phone: +43 6542 770