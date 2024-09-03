Ski Zell am See-Kaprun Like a Local

Endless skiing fun, glacier runs and lake views, top-notch snow quality, and off-piste experiences — a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts in the Salzburg region.

The glacier, the mountain and the serene lake create spectacular scenery at Zell am See-Kaprun. It's a natural paradise on the edge of the Hohe Tauern National Park, just a short drive from the Sound of Music hotspot, Salzburg.

It is one of Austria's most attractive winter regions for sports enthusiasts, event lovers, active vacationers, families, or those seeking relaxation from October to May.

The Ski ALPIN CARD ticket alliance allows skiers to enjoy up to 253.5 miles of pistes in three ski resorts. These include the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn, the Schmittenhöhe in Zell am See, as well as the Kitzsteinhorn Kaprun (the only glacier in the Salzburg region at 9937.66 ft).

At Zell am See-Kaprun, tradition and authenticity blend seamlessly with innovation and modernity, reflected in the region's food scene, events, and infrastructure. The town of Zell am See stands out for its vibrant town life, its historic old town right on the lake, and the locals' commitment to welcoming their guests. Its sister village, Kaprun, is in no way inferior. Nestled in the mountain landscape at the foot of the glacier and marked by the iconic Kaprun Castle, it promises a true mountain village experience.