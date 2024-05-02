Aerial view of a farm with maize field, pasture with cattle, and winding road in evening light.
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Mühlviertel
Granite highlands, forests, beer culture and moments of enjoyment

Granite highlands with rolling hills, sustainable agriculture and breweries – down-to-earth Mühlviertel in Upper Austria offers pristine nature and regional enjoyment.

Between the Danube in the south and the Bohemian Forest in the north sits the Mühlviertel. The rivers Große Mühl and the Kleine Mühl, after which the Upper Austrian region is named, meander powerfully through the landscapes – both tributaries of the Danube.

On the one hand, it's the river valleys with their deep gorges that make the Mühlviertel fascinating; on the other, the region is known for its traditional craft businesses and high-altitude mountain farms. A special feature are the white-and-gray-mottled stone mountain farms, built of heavy granite stones. Mighty castles and magnificent palaces complete the landscape, as do the rolling hills and lush green summer meadows.

Facts & figures about the Mühlviertel
Location:Northern Upper Austria
Hidden gem:Gothic Street
Nature park:Nature Park Mühlviertel
Highest peak:Plöckenstein (1,379 m)
Power place:Bavarian Au raised bog

Upper Austria guest cards

Explore Upper Austria's top attractions and save money at the same time.

Meet the Mühlviertel region

Top highlights

Mühlviertel Nature Park: Hiking between granite hills

Beer brewing: Discover Mühlviertel's scene

Freistadt: The famous medieval brewery town

The horse-drawn railway: A unique nostalgic ride

Clam Castle: Music and history in a medieval fortress

Schlägl Abbey: Experience spirituality, culture & brewing

Bavarian Au: Mystical landscape in the Bohemian Forest

St. John's pilgrimage route: 84 km in 12 stages

Gothic Street: Historical buildings and Gothic art treasures

Steinbloß: The region's signature ancient granite tradition

Activities in the Mühlviertel region

Traditional craftsmanship

Mühlviertel's blue printers and linen weavers

For centuries, handicrafts have been practiced with great care in the Mühlviertel. If you’re interested in the region’s textile industry, head to the Haslach Textile Centre—a historic factory site with a museum, production facilities, and training centre.

The Mühlviertler blueprint features on linen fabrics, which are dyed blue in vats and then printed with patterns. The details of the process are a secret of the Wagner family, the only one to maintain this tradition. UNESCO has declared blue printing an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Visit blue printers & linen weavers

Unique places to stay

Hotel Mühltalhof

4*S Wellnesshotel Guglwald

Hotel Aviva

Bergergut 4*S

Impuls Hotel Freigold

Hotel Lebensquell in Bad Zell

Parkhotel Hagenberg

Sustainable traditions

Crafts and customs

Preserving customs and traditions in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Traditions such as cattle drives, traditional festivals, and regional crafts show a deep respect for nature and resources. These customs promote understanding and appreciation for local flora and fauna, as well as environmental awareness.

Customs and traditions also strengthen social sustainability: Festivals including the Maypole raising, Easter celebrations, and Christmas traditions build up a sense of community and shared commitment to caring for the region. Intangible Cultural Heritages honour traditional rituals, customs, and crafts passed down from generation to generation. By experiencing such traditions as a guest you can immerse yourself in Austrian culture and the Austrian way of life – which, in turn, strengthens local identity.

Sustainable holidays

FAQs

The Mühlviertel is especially known for its varied natural landscapes. Some highlights include:

  • Granite landscape: The region is characterised by granite and is known for its striking cliffs, quarries and stone-built constructions.

  • Hiking and cycling: With numerous hiking and cycling trails, including the St Johan's pilgramage route and the Mühlviertel Nature Park, the Mühlviertel is the region for outdoor enthusiasts.

  • Culture and history: The Gothic Street and the numerous historical buildings make the Mühlviertel a great place for everyone interested in culture.

  • Diverse nature experiences: From the Plöckenstein, the highest peak, to the Bayrische Au raised bog, the Mühlviertel region offers both relaxation and adventure in beautiful nature.

  • Customs and brewing culture: The region is deeply rooted in traditions, evident in local festivals, handicrafts, and the down-to-earth rural way of life. Numerous breweries have settled in the Mühlviertel.

The Mühlviertel offers many activities for all ages:

  • Hike and cycle along the St Johan's pilgramage route or explore the 200 kilometres of hiking trails in the Mühlviertel Nature Park. The Plöckenstein, the highest peak at 1,379 metres, offers magnificent views.

  • The Gothic Street leads to historic buildings such as the Church of Our Lady in Freistadt. The granite landscape with its characteristic stone buildings is particularly impressive.

  • There are numerous activities for families – from adventure parks to herbal workshops. Those seeking tranquility will find places of power like the Bayrische Au raised bog. The Mühlviertel region combines nature, culture, and tradition, offering both sporting adventures and relaxing experiences.

  • The entire Mühlviertel region is known for its distinctive brewing tradition and is home to a variety of breweries that welcome visitors.

Böhmerwald
The Bohemian Forest in Upper Austria enchants with its natural beauty and numerous recreational opportunities such as hiking, biking, and winter sports. The region offers tranquil spots, impressive views, and numerous opportunities for relaxation and adventure.

Mühlviertler Alm Freistadt
The region offers a wide range of leisure activities: visiting historic castles and palaces, participating in golf and archery courses, hiking with llamas and alpacas, or taking carriage rides in the idyllic landscape.

Mühlviertler Hochland
The region sports a fascinating natural landscape with rolling hills, forests, and imposing granite formations. The Nature.Show.Place combines nature, enjoyment, culture, and activities: hiking, cycling, winter sports, regional cuisine, and authentic handicrafts.

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