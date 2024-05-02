In Austria, music is part of everyday life. It fills halls, public spaces and landscapes, connects classical traditions with new sounds to create vibrant, diverse moments

Austria lives and breathes music – not only on grand stages, but wherever people come together. Historic roots meet new perspectives, classical works sit alongside contemporary forms of expression. Music shapes everyday life, filling elegant concert halls as well as open landscapes, and is a core part of the country’s identity.

Alongside Vienna, often described as the 'musical capital of the world', opera houses, concert halls, venues and cultural centres across all regions form a dense network of live music. Festivals such as the Salzburg Festival, the Bregenz Festival, the Grafenegg Festival and the Saalfelden Jazz Festival reflect the wide range of styles, from classical music to modern formats.

Composers including Mozart, Schubert, Bruckner and Johann Strauss II have shaped this musical heritage. Their works continue to resonate today and form the foundation of a vibrant contemporary music scene. Traditional folk music also plays a central role, with yodelling and 'Stubenmusik' (intimate chamber-style folk music) deeply rooted in the Alpine regions.

This diversity of stages and styles defines music in Austria. Whether classical, jazz or contemporary, genres and settings flow into one another. Music thrives in the interplay between city and countryside, tradition and innovation, established culture and modern practice.