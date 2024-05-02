Music in Austria
Classical or modern, in magnificent music halls or outdoors
Introduction
Austria lives and breathes music – not only on grand stages, but wherever people come together. Historic roots meet new perspectives, classical works sit alongside contemporary forms of expression. Music shapes everyday life, filling elegant concert halls as well as open landscapes, and is a core part of the country’s identity.
Alongside Vienna, often described as the 'musical capital of the world', opera houses, concert halls, venues and cultural centres across all regions form a dense network of live music. Festivals such as the Salzburg Festival, the Bregenz Festival, the Grafenegg Festival and the Saalfelden Jazz Festival reflect the wide range of styles, from classical music to modern formats.
Composers including Mozart, Schubert, Bruckner and Johann Strauss II have shaped this musical heritage. Their works continue to resonate today and form the foundation of a vibrant contemporary music scene. Traditional folk music also plays a central role, with yodelling and 'Stubenmusik' (intimate chamber-style folk music) deeply rooted in the Alpine regions.
This diversity of stages and styles defines music in Austria. Whether classical, jazz or contemporary, genres and settings flow into one another. Music thrives in the interplay between city and countryside, tradition and innovation, established culture and modern practice.
Where music comes alive in Austria
Step into unique cultural experiences
Austria's music venuesWhere music fills rooms, resonates through halls and opens up new perspectives under the open sky – from grand opera houses to surprising stages in cities and the countryside.
Haydn Hall at Esterházy Palace
The music unfolds beneath ceiling frescoes: a space that harmoniously combines history, architecture and sound – and is closely linked to the work of Joseph Haydn.
Opera in the Quarry
Between rock faces and the evening sky, opera evenings full of drama unfold – intense, visually stunning and carried by music and landscape.
Halbturn Palace
Where imperial living culture once reigned, now music is created close to the audience: a special venue for concerts from chamber music to orchestral performances.
Lake Stage Mörbisch
As one of the largest open-air operetta stages in the world, this venue is synonymous with musicals and operettas set against the unique backdrop of Lake Neusiedl.
Kobersdorf Castle
A Renaissance arcaded courtyard becomes a stage: under the open sky, experience theatrical and musical moments with summer night flair on matinees or crossover events.
City Theatre Klagenfurt
Set between Art Nouveau, glass and steel, this theatre stands for purpose – a place where tradition and contemporary work meet on stage, shaped by an Alpe-Adria spirit.
Domenig Steinhaus
Between concrete, water and music: Günther Domenig's stone house creates an intense space for exclusive concerts at the Carinthian Summer.
Congress Centre Villach
From symphony concerts to spectacular live shows: this venue stands for musical diversity in contemporary architecture on the Drau River.
Taggenbrunn Castle
Where castle walls carry music, live culture is born: at Taggenbrunn Castle, concerts become intense experiences between history and the present.
Grafenegg Palace
The Grafenegg Festival is one of the most important venues for international orchestral and musical culture, considered the highlight of Lower Austria's cultural summer.
Weitra Castle
Historic frescoes, an original Rococo theatre and summer festivals make Weitra Castle a versatile venue for music that bridges tradition and the present day.
Kirchstetten Palace
Whether in the Baroque fresco hall or the courtyard, Kirchstetten Palace is the venue for chamber concerts, bel canto operas and open-air events in the Weinviertel.
Gars Castle
A romantic castle backdrop, unamplified acoustics and grand operas make this location the central stage for open-air events, matinees and concerts.
Festspielhaus St. Pölten
When stage, space and sound come together, live culture gains a sense of closeness. This venue opens up space for concerts, dance and experimentation.
Landestheater Linz
The Landestheater Linz stands for contemporary musical theatre: state-of-the-art technology, high comfort and a programme that reimagines opera, ballet and musicals.
Lamberg Palace
Where the Enns and Steyr rivers meet, atmospheric music is created at the Steyr Music Festival – with an open-air stage in the moat and atmospheric halls for concerts.
Clam Castle
Thousands of music fans gather at Clam Live against the backdrop of a medieval castle – open-air concerts with rock, pop and a summer night atmosphere.
Brucknerhaus Linz
This is where Scandinavian architecture meets musical excellence. As the home of the Bruckner Orchestra, the building has had a lasting impact on concert culture.
Großes Festspielhaus
The Großes Festspielhaus is the central stage of the Salzburg Festival: monumental in size, precise in sound and open to great opera and theatre moments.
House for Mozart
This is where Mozart's works unfold their full effect. The most intimate venue of the Salzburg Festival combines musical precision with architectural elegance.
Kunsthaus Nexus
At Kunsthaus Nexus, powerful sounds meet an intimate club atmosphere – from jazz to rock to reggae, technically precise and right in the heart of Saalfelden.
Castello
Since 1970, Castello has been synonymous with live rock music, powerful sound and long nights – a legendary club with a stage for concert vibes in the heart of Saalbach.
ICE CAMP Sonnendeck
Between ice sculptures and sun loungers, musical moments combine natural art, sound and winter days on the ICE CAMP sun deck.
Opera Graz
As Austria's second largest opera house, Graz Opera combines neo-baroque splendour with contemporary productions, bringing musical theatre to life.
Eggenberg Palace
Baroque state rooms, grottoes and parks become resonance chambers for music at the styriarte and Klanglicht festivals – somewhere between the past and the present.
Piber Castle
Set between baroque arcades and stud farms, the Piber Castle Festival combines classical music, crossover and new concert formats in the open air.
Orpheum Graz
As a traditional stage with modern facilities, this venue is a central location for concerts, shows and events in Graz.
Tiroler Landestheater
The Tyrolean State Theatre in Innsbruck has been shaping the cultural scene since 1629 – today with modern venues and new perspectives for live culture.
Festspielhaus Erl
Black façade, clean lines and alpine backdrop: this venue combines contemporary architecture with excellent acoustics for great musical moments.
Angelika-Kauffmann-Hall – Schwarzenberg
When wood, light and sound come together, the result is a venue renowned for its excellent acoustics and as the central concert hall of the Schubertiade.
Festspielhaus Bregenz
Away from the lake stage, precise productions are created in the festival theatre: a place where technology, space and music come together for contemporary live culture.
Lake Stage Bregenz
Here, water, light and sound merge to create a unique stage. In front of up to 7,000 spectators, opera is transformed into a natural theatre on the lake.
Volksoper
The Vienna Volksoper combines opera, operetta, musical theatre and ballet on one stage – accessible, diverse and with an atmosphere that brings great art within reach.
Burgtheater
The Burgtheater Vienna is Austria's national theatre: a place where great acting, powerful voices and contemporary perspectives come together.
Raimund Theatre
Over 130 years of theatre history have shaped the Raimund Theatre – today one of the most important venues for musicals with international casts and great appeal.
Ronacher
As a theatre steeped in tradition, the Ronacher combines history with contemporary musicals and has a lasting influence on the diversity of Vienna's stages.
Theater an der Wien
Between historical splendour and new perspectives, the Theater an der Wien shapes the opera landscape – from Mozart and Beethoven to influential musical productions.
World-famous Austrian musicians
Franz Joseph Haydn
Haydn worked as Kapellmeister for the Esterházys for 30 years and shaped Viennese classical music with his works.