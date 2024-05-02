5. Liability

Austrian National Tourist Office and the persons or companies related to Austrian National Tourist Office shall not be liable for damages of any kind (e.g. lost profits, frustrated expenditures, damages due to loss of data, loss of earnings, claims based on enrichment law, legal advice or contract establishment costs). This disclaimer in particular applies to all damages caused by the use of the website, by temporary or permanent inability to use the website (downtime), by the limited availability of the website or the content presented thereon, by the erroneous presentation of content, by the presentation of third-party content or by the display of hyperlinks on austria.info and austriatourism.com.

Should any damages to hardware and/or software or to other data arise from the use of the websites austria.info and austriatourism.com or their contents, Austrian National Tourist Office does not incur any liability whatsoever. The user acknowledges that the services offered by Austrian National Tourist Office are also offered along with the involvement of third-party network operators. The availability of services is therefore dependent on the technical provision of external network services. Austrian National Tourist Office assumes no obligation to keep these services offered free from interruptions and able to be accessed at all times. The user is aware that Austrian National Tourist Office has no influence on the possibility of the Internet access, the transmission speed and the availability and stability of network connections and access. Austrian National Tourist Office is entitled to interrupt the services for internal reasons such as maintenance services for a reasonable period.

There may be a temporary restriction of services, especially for reasons of force majeure, strikes, lockouts and orders by the authorities as well as due to technical changes to the systems of Austrian National Tourist Office or due to other measures which are necessary for a proper or improved operation (e.g. maintenance, repairs, etc.). The user can derive no claims from this, however Austrian National Tourist Office will strive for rapid troubleshooting. The user is entitled to use the services of Austrian National Tourist Office on his own respective risk and expense and is obliged to only use appropriate technical devices, such as appropriate computers, modems, etc. The user is also obliged to use the services only in accordance with legal regulations and standards and to refrain from any improper use of the services. Where services are rendered free of charge, Austrian National Tourist Office reserves the right to provide these for a charge at any time after prior notice. Under no circumstance is there an entitlement to the provision of gratuitous services.

On the Internet portal, Austrian National Tourist Office also and in particular offers users services (such as information) that are conveyed, created or otherwise provided by third parties. Austrian National Tourist Office will undertake every effort to not infringe on any third-party rights, in particular, but not limited to copyright, exploitation, trademark or other usage rights through the operation of the Internet portal. However, Austrian National Tourist Office does not guarantee that the services used by users (such as information) are free from any third-party rights, specifically but not limited to copyrights, exploitation, trademark or other rights of use. Liability for damages possibly resulting therefrom shall be excluded. In the event that Austrian National Tourist Office offers free software downloads (e.g. screen savers) on the website, no liability whatsoever is assumed for their ability to function. More particularly, no liability is assumed for any (consequential) damages resulting from the use of the software (e.g. damage to the operating system).

Austrian National Tourist Office endeavours to ensure the accuracy, completeness and up-to-dateness of price information contained on this website. Since Austrian National Tourist Office receives the prices from third parties, it has no means, however, to check them for accuracy. In particular, the specifications are subject to periodic changes. Austrian National Tourist

Office therefore assumes no liability for the correctness, completeness and up-to-dateness of the price information contained on this website.

This general exclusion of liability applies irrespective of the asserted claim basis for slight negligence as well as for gross negligence where entrepreneurs are concerned. Limitation of liability extends to both contractual and non-contractual claims.