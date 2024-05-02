Contact Austria Tourism
Discover everything you need to plan your unforgettable trip to Austria – from insider tips to in-depth travel info, it’s all just a click away on our website.
Practical information
How to get to and around Austria
The well-developed public transportation network makes it quick and easy to get from A to B within the country thanks to flight, train and bus connections.
Entry and Customs Regulations in Austria
In order for you to enjoy a relaxed journey, we have compiled important information here about customs regulations, border formalities and entering Austria with pets.
Accommodation in Austria
From designer chalets to rustic alpine huts - Austria's accommodation puts everyone in the holiday mood.
If you need more information, please contact us here:
Be inspired
The Austrian National Tourist Office provides information at www.austria.info and its subpages/landing pages about third-party offers that can only be booked via the respective third-party websites. We are not a contractual partner of any of the tourist offers presented here.