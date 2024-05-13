Gifts and souvenirs from Austria’s traditional manufacturers
Giving high-quality souvenirs and stylish gifts is something of an art. Fortunately, Austria is home to many artisan workshops offering a wide range of gift ideas and souvenirs. If you value quality materials, sustainable craftsmanship and products made in Austria, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here. It’s an easy way to take a piece of Austrian "Lebensgefühl" home with you.
Austrian specialities to enjoy
Carefully crafted by hand, made with high-quality ingredients and produced using traditional methods – this is what makes many Austrian specialities so unique. Natural ingredients, pure spring water and time-honoured knowledge passed down through generations all play a part. Instead of mass production and artificial additives, these authentic regional products are created with quality and attention to detail.
Fish, fruit and cheese
Liquid souvenirs – with or without alcohol
Gifts from Austria that you can pour – from non-alcoholic juices to fine spirits – offer a wide range of distinctive flavour experiences. These specialities are usually produced by traditional businesses with a strong focus on quality and regional sourcing. Each bottle reflects a piece of Austrian culture and nature.
Fruit juices, wine, cider, liqueurs and fine spirits
Classic Austrian favourites
There are certain culinary classics that are inseparably linked with Austria. Almost every child knows and loves them, while for adults they bring back fond memories of childhood. Products like Manner Schnitten and Almdudler have become cult favourites over generations – made to traditional recipes and with a flavour that’s instantly recognisable. These classics are a guaranteed way to take a little piece of Austria home with you.
Classics and Must-haves
Sweet treats to take home
Austria is known as the land of a thousand pastries. Sweet treats have a long-standing tradition here. Why not bring home something from the wide selection of honey gingerbread, delicate tea biscuits or unusual creations like Punschkrapferl chocolate? Even natural chewing gum made from local resin and beeswax is a testament to Austrian ingenuity.
Gingerbread, biscuits, sweets, and chocolate
Finest products for cooking
Cooking with Austrian products is a great way to relive your holiday memories at home. Great to take with you or bring as a gift: cold-pressed oils and organic rice from Salzburg, mustard specialities from Bad Goisern and salt from Austria’s saltworks.
Oils, rice, mustard and salt
Elegant products and beautiful items from artisan workshops
Austria is renowned for its rich tradition of craftsmanship and skilled artisans who create one-of-a-kind pieces with great care and attention to detail. From hand-printed textiles and hats to Swarovski jewellery and fine ceramics – each handcrafted item is a gift of quality and heritage. Especially in the fields of textiles, jewellery and tableware, true craftsmanship thrives here.
Textiles, shoes, tableware and home decor
High-quality cosmetics, herbs and natural fragrances
Local herbs are at the heart of many Austrian skincare products. Their benefits unfold in fragrant soaps, natural oils and handmade cosmetics – from calming lavender to invigorating mint. Traditional knowledge and sustainable production make these feel-good products thoughtful gifts for all the senses.
Soaps, fragrances and natural skincare
Timeless, regional, valuable
Rooted in tradition
Craftsmanship has been passed down for generations in Austria, preserving time-honoured knowledge.
Regional natural materials
Locally sourced raw materials strengthen both the economy and the connection to nature.
Quality over quantity
Durable, carefully made products represent sustainability and appreciation.
Knowledge and identity
Craftsmanship keeps skills and traditions alive and contributes to Austria’s cultural heritage far beyond its borders.
