Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria

If you fancy travelling like in the old days—pulled by a steam locomotive or on narrow-gauge tracks—Austria is home to a number of historic railway lines.

In Austria, time moves at a different pace – at least where historic narrow-gauge railways chug through picturesque landscapes. Travelling on these slender tracks, just 760 millimetres wide, is a special experience that delights all the senses.

The rhythmic hiss of the cylinders, the distinctive scent of coal, and the gentle jolting of the old wooden carriages transport passengers back to a time when steam trains were the height of modern travel. They are a testament to the engineering spirit of a bygone era and offer a glimpse of how Emperor Franz Joseph and his Sisi might once have travelled.

Dive into history in Lower Austria

Waldviertel narrow-gauge railway
The Waldviertel narrow-gauge railway was once the backbone of economic exchange with Bohemia and Moravia. Two separate routes run from Gmünd to Groß Gerungs and Litschau in the north-west of the Waldviertel region. Viaducts, tunnels and the idyllic Waldviertel landscape make the journey a varied and scenic experience.

Reblaus Express
Further east, the Reblaus Express runs between the wine town of Retz and the Thaya town of Drosendorf. The journey leads through the vineyards that characterise this charming region.

Ötscherland Express
The Ötscherland Express runs between Kienberg-Gaming, Lunz am See and Göstling. Passengers can enjoy the mountain route in historic carriages, pulled either by a steam locomotive over 100 years old or an 80-year-old diesel engine.

Mariazell Railway
A popular means of transport for hikers, cyclists and pilgrims, the Mariazell Railway is Austria’s longest narrow-gauge line, covering 84 kilometres. Shortly after departing St. Pölten, it leaves the Traisen Valley and climbs gently into the Pielach Valley. The route becomes more mountainous in the scenic upper Erlauf Valley, offering spectacular views of the Ötscher mountain landscape before descending into the pilgrimage town of Mariazell.

Schneeberg Railway
The historic steam train of the Schneeberg Railway runs every second Sunday from 2 June to 22 September.

Through Upper Austria on rails

Schafberg Railway
In St. Wolfgang in the Upper Austrian Salzkammergut, the Schafberg Railway climbs to the 1,783-metre-high Schafberg – in just 35 minutes. Austria’s steepest cogwheel steam railway is also one of the oldest in the world, having been opened in 1893.

Traunsee Tram
Running along the route of what was once the smallest – and still one of the steepest – trams in the world, the Traunsee Tram takes passengers through the beautiful lakeside town of Gmunden. It operates every Thursday from 11 July to 5 September.

Attersee Railway
Step aboard the nostalgic train through the Attergau region on the Attersee Railway, founded in 1913. Along the journey, passengers learn interesting facts about the railway’s history and its vintage carriages. After a photo stop in Walsberg, the train returns to Attersee. Runs every Tuesday from 10 July to 4 September 2025.

Steyr Valley Museum Railway
The Steyr Valley Museum Railway runs along a 16.7-kilometre route between the local railway station in Steyr and Grünburg. All trains are still hauled by steam locomotives, some over 100 years old, preserving the railway’s historic charm. First opened in 1889, it is considered Austria’s oldest narrow-gauge railway. And the best part: it also runs in winter.

An adventure through Styria

Murtal Railway
A shrill whistle from the chimney of the gleaming black locomotive sends white plumes of steam into the air. Slowly, the mighty spoked wheels begin to turn, and the Murtal Railway sets off with a steady puff and rattle. Covering a distance of 64 kilometres along the Styrian Mur, the route between Unzmarkt, Murau and Tamsweg in SalzburgerLand offers a steam train experience straight out of a storybook.

Gleichenberg Railway
The Gleichenberg Railway in the Styrian thermal spa region runs from Feldbach to Bad Gleichenberg. In the 1930s-style carriages, passengers are gently eased into the rhythm of the surrounding landscape with soothing natural sounds.

Flascherlzug
On board the colourful carriages of the Styrian Flascherlzug, running from Stainz to Preding, passengers are treated to culinary delights while enjoying the gentle scenery of the Schilcherland wine region.

Steam-train travel in Carinthia and SalzburgerLand

Pinzgau Railway
The Pinzgau Railway in SalzburgerLand first began operating in 1898. This idyllic route runs from Zell am See along the Salzach River into the Hohe Tauern National Park, all the way to Krimml.

Gurk Valley Museum Railway
True narrow-gauge railway nostalgia awaits in Carinthia on the Gurk Valley Museum Railway, which runs along a three-kilometre stretch between Treibach-Althofen and Pöckstein-Zwischenwässern.

A nostalgic journey through Vorarlberg and Tirol

Achensee steam cog railway
In Tirol, the Achensee steam cog railway—built over 120 years ago—chugs its way along the seven-kilometre route from Jenbach to Seespitz on Lake Achensee. The steam locomotives, painted in classic red and black, are among the oldest still in regular service anywhere in the world.

Zillertal Railway
A true local gem, the Zillertal Railway covers a distance of 32 kilometres, crossing over 35 bridges from Jenbach to Mayrhofen. The nostalgic steam train travels through the stunning landscape of the Zillertal valley.

Wälderbähnle
The charming Wälderbähnle runs from Bezau to Schwarzenberg in the Bregenzerwald region of Vorarlberg. Once an important connection to Lake Constance, the narrow-gauge line—with a track width of just 760 millimetres—now offers a delightful journey through the countryside.

Train museums: Discover the history of train travel

Light Railway Museum in Türnitz

For those who want to immerse themselves in the world of puffing, soot-blackened field railways, the Traisen Valley further east is just the place. The Light Railway Museum in Freiland displays over 50 locomotives and 180 carriages.

Feldbahn Museum (in German only)

Horse-drawn Railway Museum in the Mühlviertel

In the vaulted stables of the former horse railway station in Upper Austria, visitors can admire tickets, staff caps and schnapps bottles from the first public railway, dating back to 1827.

Horse-drawn Railway Museum

Railway Museum in Schwechat

The Railway Museum in Schwechat offers not only regular exhibitions and annually changing special displays, but also hosts a range of events and organises special train journeys.

Railway Museum

Remise – Vienna’s Transport Museum

Amid lovingly restored vintage vehicles, visitors can look forward to countless moments of discovery at interactive stations. The history of Vienna’s public transport thus becomes a personal journey of exploration.

Remise Transport Museum

FAQs

The oldest narrow-gauge railway in Austria is the Steyr Valley Railway (Steyrtalbahn). It was opened on 20 August 1889 and is considered the oldest 760 mm narrow-gauge railway on Austrian territory. It was also regarded as the oldest narrow-gauge railway in Europe to operate exclusively with steam locomotives.

The railway played an important role in the economic development of the Steyr Valley, particularly in the forestry and metalworking industries.

Today, a 16.5-kilometre section between Steyr Lokalbahn and Grünburg is still in operation.

Steyrtal railway

The main difference lies in the track gauge, i.e. the distance between the rails:

  • Standard-gauge railways have a track width of 1,435 millimetres. This is the most common gauge worldwide and accounts for around 75 percent of the global rail network.

  • Narrow-gauge railways have a track width of less than 1,435 millimetres. A commonly used narrow gauge, for example, is 750 millimetres.

Please check timetables and seasonal schedules: Nostalgic journeys on historic railways in Austria are not available all year round, but mostly take place during the summer season and on selected dates. Most operate between May and October, with occasional additional services during Advent.

Details of each service can be found on the website of the respective operator.

Unfortunately, accessibility is often limited on historic trains, as they were not originally designed for wheelchair users and cannot always be modified without affecting their heritage value. For up-to-date information about accessibility, it’s best to contact the individual railway operators directly.

관련 기사

Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.

Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Round Trips and Themed Tours

On the trail of unique places and stories that define the country.

Discover Austria

Austria by Train

Find detailed infos about tickets, travel classes, special offers, and tips for travelling by train.

Austria by Train

Salzkammergut

The combination of a multitude of lakes, mountains and world-famous towns such as Hallstatt and Bad Ischl, both of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Holidays in the Salzkammergut