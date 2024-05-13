Shopping in Austria

Vienna

Naschmarkt

Naschmarkt Vienna, between Kettenbrückengasse and Karlsplatz, is a premier open-air fruit and vegetable market that should be on everyone's itinerary. If you happen to be in the area on a Saturday, make sure to visit the weekly flea market, where you might spot silver spoons, wooden antiques, and much more.

Brunnenmarkt

If you want to explore the city off the beaten paths, Brunnenmarkt in Wien-Ottakring is a great place to experience multicultural Vienna. Located between Thaliastrasse and Ottakringer Strasse, it is best described as a Bazaar. A great number of vendors sell all varieties of goods.

Karmelitermarkt

Discover the centre of Jewish life in Vienna! Situated in the 2nd district, Wien-Leopoldstadt, the Karmeliter quarter has an authentic and down-to-earth vibe. Its heart is the Karmelitermarkt with its numerous kosher restaurants, shops, bakeries and much more.