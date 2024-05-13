Shopping in Austria
Austria has many specialty shops, artists' markets, and other splendid shopping options across the country. Go bargain hunting at one of the many colourful markets, or take a stroll along an upscale shopping street.
Vienna
Naschmarkt
Naschmarkt Vienna, between Kettenbrückengasse and Karlsplatz, is a premier open-air fruit and vegetable market that should be on everyone's itinerary. If you happen to be in the area on a Saturday, make sure to visit the weekly flea market, where you might spot silver spoons, wooden antiques, and much more.
Brunnenmarkt
If you want to explore the city off the beaten paths, Brunnenmarkt in Wien-Ottakring is a great place to experience multicultural Vienna. Located between Thaliastrasse and Ottakringer Strasse, it is best described as a Bazaar. A great number of vendors sell all varieties of goods.
Karmelitermarkt
Discover the centre of Jewish life in Vienna! Situated in the 2nd district, Wien-Leopoldstadt, the Karmeliter quarter has an authentic and down-to-earth vibe. Its heart is the Karmelitermarkt with its numerous kosher restaurants, shops, bakeries and much more.
Salzburg
Schrannenmarkt
Schrannenmarkt in Salzburg, opposite Mirabell Palace, is Austria’s third-largest street market behind Naschmarkt and Brunnenmarkt in Vienna. Flowers, leather wear, healthy foods, and many other delicacies ranging from eels to plums are on sale here. The majority of the meat and dairy products are produced by the vendors, who are happy to offer you a sample.
Kapitelmarkt
Kapitelmarkt is located at the foot of Festung Hohensalzburg. Sitting between Salzburg Cathedral and the old St. Peter Churchyard, it offers souvenirs, gifts and tasty tidbits.
Tirol & Upper Austria
Potters’ Market in Hall (Tirol)
The Medieval town of Hall in Tirol hosts Tirol’s largest Potters’ Market every year, featuring pottery from Austria and its neighbouring countries. Children can learn how to turn a clump of clay into a nice vase for their mums and practice their newly acquired skills. Master potters show step by step how their objects and artworks are created. The Potters’ Market is held at the Oberer Stadtplatz in Hall.
Flea Market on Linz's main square (Upper Austria)
Every Saturday the Hauptplatz in Linz turns into a marketplace where all kinds of odds and ends are sold, from one-armed dolls to glittering chandeliers. From November to February, the market is held in front of the Neues Rathaus (new townhall).
Carinthia
Ursulamarkt
Ursulamarkt has a 700-year old tradition. The market at the Klagenfurt Trade Fair area attracts some 330 vendors selling goods like pottery and wooden toys. For kids there is a petting zoo and there are stalls selling fried sausages, roast chestnuts, mulled wine, and the like. It is always held in October, around the feast day of St. Ursula on the 21st of October.
Craft market at Lake Ossiach
Austria's largest craft market attracts 40.000 visitors a year. Around 130 exhibitors from 10 countries present their works made of ceramics, glass, wood, metal, leather and textiles over five days in August.
St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt
St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt in Sankt Veit an der Glan is Carinthia's largest traditional funfair. For almost 650 years the event has been held every last Saturday in September. It traditionally starts with a colourful parade through town, and runs for 10 days. Expect agricultural shows, animal markets, flea markets and antiquity markets.
Styria
Farmers’ Market at Kaiser-Josef-Platz
In Mediterranean-style Graz you will always feel a little bit closer to the South. This especially applies to Kaiser-Josef Markt, a small and friendly farmers’ market where you can buy healthy and locally produced food such as meat, cheese, fruit, and vegetables. Not to be missed is the culinary speciality of Styria, the highly esteemed pumpkin seed oil, which is made by pressing the roasted seeds of pumpkins.
Farmer’s Market on Lendplatz
Local growers and producers come to the Farmers’ Market on Lendplatz to sell their fresh products. In the summer, a pleasant way of spending an afternoon is to sit in the shade in one of the beer gardens (e.g. at Gasthaus Lendplatzl) and watch the vibrant life and colourful going-ons of the market.
Grazer Fetzenmärkte
In Styria, flea markets are called “Fetzenmarkt” (= rag market). It's quite obvious where the name comes from, but it would be wrong to believe that all you get is junk and old rags. Quite on the contrary: Old watches, china, small antiquities, lamps, antiquarian books and old picture postcards will make collectors’ hearts flutter.
The best edible souvenirs
Manner Hazelnut Wafers
Josef Manner I’s motto was “Chocolate for all.” In 1890, he began making his own, and in 1898, his Neapolitaner Schnitte No. 239 set out to conquer the world.
Salzburger Mozartkugeln
The original handmade chocolate balls from the Fürst bakery combine Austria's finest traditions: history, music and confectionery.
Styrian Pumpkinseed Oil
This Styrian specialty is traditionally used for salads of all kinds, but you can also enhance a variety of other dishes including soups, pasta and sauces.
Vienna, Linz & Innsbruck
Mariahilfer Straße (Vienna)
Located by Vienna's Westbahnhof (west train station), “Mahü”, as this street is lovingly dubbed by locals, boasts the greatest number of shops in Austria. Almost every major department store can be found here selling clothes, leather goods, furniture and accessories, books and stationery. Pleasant street cafes offer a welcome break from shopping - rest your tired legs while indulging in the famous Viennese “Gemütlichkeit”.
Landstraße (Linz)
Landstraße in Linz is Austria’s second largest shopping street. It starts at the baroque main square – which also boasts a number of shops – and runs through the entire centre of Linz all the way to the Blumau junction. Only a few steps from Landstraße is Neuer Dom, Austria’s largest church. Landstraße is conveniently located near the train station and is home to international flagship stores as well as small bric-a-brac and souvenir shops.
Maria Theresien-Straße (Innsbruck)
Sitting and watching the world go by is one of the great highlights of Maria Theresien-Straße in Innsbruck, one of Europe’s most splendid boulevards. With the jagged peaks of Nordkette in the background, St. Anna Column in the centre, and plenty of small and large shops – including the famous Kaufhaus Tyrol – in between, Maria Theresien-Straße offers something for everyone.
Klagenfurt, Graz & Salzburg
Kramergasse and Alter Platz (Klagenfurt)
From Gothic to Baroque: Kramergasse is Klagenfurt’s No. 1 shopping street, the city’s oldest road and Austria’s first pedestrian zone. Kramergasse is lined with beautiful Baroque and Jugendstil houses and leads to the Alter Platz, the city’s historic centre, with its old burgher houses and royal palaces, shops, and cafés.
Around the Main Square (Graz)
Here, you will find several charming lanes lined with shops and boutiques. In the Middle Ages, Graz was an important trading centre, and this old tradition is reflected in today’s great number of stores. The city’s largest shopping street is Herrengasse, art lovers will love Sackstraße.
Just off Getreidegasse: Linzergasse (Salzburg)
It's not easy to attract attention next to the elegant Getreidegasse in Salzburg. Less busy, but - or all the more - worth a visit is Salzburg’s old Linzergasse hidden away behind Kapuzinerberg, offering a great number of boutiques and shoe shops, and one excellent music store. Picturesque Linzergasse has always been the 'little sister' to the more imposing Getreidegasse.
St. Pölten, Bregenz & Eisenstadt
Kremsergasse (St. Pölten)
St. Pöltens largest shopping street, Kremsergasse, starts just opposite the train station. And since shopping alone is not enough, the eyes also find plenty to feast on in the pedestrian zone. It boasts marvellous buildings from the turn of the century, such as house No 41 which was designed by Joseph Maria Olbrich, the architect of the Wiener Secession.
Kaiserstraße (Bregenz)
Bregenz is absolutely beautiful, albeit not very big. This is why all important stores – from children’s fashion to jewellers, from traditional family-run shops to designer labels – are clustered on and around Kaiserstraße. Which is quite convenient really as shopping doesn’t take a lot of time – time which you can spend relaxing in a street café, revelling in the fantastic scenery between Lake Constance and Pfänder mountain.
Hauptstraße (Eisenstadt)
Last but certainly not least: Eisenstadt. Hauptstraße, the city’s main street, offers a charming mix of shops, cafés, boutiques, jewellers, and traditional fashion stores. Eisenstadt’s centre boasts some 150 shops.
More shopping tips in Austria
Graben: The Golden Quarter
Find one of the most exclusive shopping areas in Vienna right in the centre, featuring flagship stores of Emporio Armani, Miu Miu, Prada, Valentino and more.
Shopping in Kitzbühel
In the historic centre of Kitzbühel, you can shop everything from sport to exclusive fashion, jewelery, art and design, as well as traditional craft.
Shopping in St. Johann in Tirol
This exceptionally popular shopping destination comes with an extensive pedestrian zone, dotted with boutiques, shops, cafés and restaurants.
Shopping in Zell am See-Kaprun
Enjoy a leisurely stroll through the pedestrian zone and discover new trends, test the latest ski models, or shop for souvenirs to bring home to your loved ones.
Gifts and souvenirs from Austria’s traditional manufacturers
