Innsbruck in Summer
The Alpine city

Visit Innsbruck in Winter
With its Golden Roof, fortified buildings, and avant-garde cable car stations, the city on the Inn river surprises and delights.

The rugged cliffs around Innsbruck create a stunning backdrop, while the historic buildings along the Inn add to its charm. Innsbruck’s Old Town feels like stepping back in time, with the famous Golden Roof shining over Herzog-Friedrich-Straße. Built by Emperor Maximilian I, its 2,657 gilded copper tiles make it a city icon.

Innsbruck is a place where history comes alive. Ambras Castle impresses with its detailed ceilings and paintings by Rubens, Van Dyck, and Velázquez.

The Gothic Ottoburg tower, once part of the old city walls, now sits among Innsbruck’s lively streets. Not far away, the Hofburg palace, built in the 1400s, boasts a grand baroque style thanks to Maria Theresa, and is surrounded by the beautiful Court Garden and Theatre.

Quick facts about Innsbruck
Population:approx. 132,200 (as of 2024)
Province:Tirol
Area: 104.81 km²
Altitude: 574 m
Favourite viewpoint: Nordkette mountain
Local mountain:Patscherkofel

Innsbruck Alpine Zoo is one of the highest zoos in Europe: It is located 750 m above sea level.

Meet Innsbruck

Top highlights

Bergisel Ski Jump: A striking architectural landmark

Alpine Zoo: Discover the wildlife of the Alps

The Nordkettenbahn: Connecting the city to the mountains

Imperial Court Church: History, pomp, and splendour

Maria-Theresien-Straße: A stroll with a mountain view

Goldenes Dachl: Iconic gold shingles since 1420

Activities in and around Innsbruck

Tours

Themed walking tours

Innsbruck history tour

Architecture tour

Brewery tour

Guided tour of the old town

Night watchman tour

Sights in Tirol

Explore Tirol

Top events

Innsbruck Promenade Concerts

04/07/2025 - 30/07/2025
Hofburg Rennweg  1, 6020 Innsbruck
Learn more

Innsbruck Festival Weeks

24/07/2025 - 31/08/2025
various locations, Innsbruck
Learn more

Classic specialties and innovative creations

Experience culinary Tirol

Eating and drinking in Innsbruck

Oniriq

The sleek, modern atmosphere at Oniriq provides the perfect setting for an outstanding culinary experience. Make sure to ask the sommelier for their wine recommendation.

Arkadenhof

On hot summer days, take refuge at Arkadenhof restaurant with its shady courtyard and its varied food menu.

Sitzwohl

At centrally located Sitzwohl restaurant, award-winning international cuisine is on offer in modern surroundings.

Goldener Adler

Goldener Adler (Golden Eagle) restaurant stands for excellent Tirolean cuisine. With its cosy wooden furnishings and attentive service, you'll immediately feel at home.

Recipes

Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

Show recipe

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Hotel Schwarzer Adler

The Innsbruck

NALA Individuell Hotel

Bus, train, bike

How to travel sustainably in Innsbruck

Public transport including IVB's buses and trams will take you to your Innsbruck destination, including all the most famous sights.

You can also hire a bicycle with "Stadtrad" city bikes, available at many stations, and explore the city via its 90 km of well-developed cycle paths.

Museums, attractions, cable cars

Innsbruck Card

The Innsbruck Card includes free entry to 22 museums and attractions, one ascent and descent on selected cable cars, free public transport, and access to the Sightseer hop-on hop-off bus. Available for 24, 48, or 72 hours, this card allows you to explore Innsbruck's top highlights with ease.

Innsbruck Card

FAQ

Nestled in the stunning landscape of the Alps, Innsbruck offers a wealth of unique sights. These are among the city's top attractions:

  • Bergisel Ski Jump: This impressive ski jump combines sporting history with modern architecture. The viewing platform offers breathtaking views over Innsbruck and the Alps.

  • Ambras Castle: Set amidst beautiful gardens, this Renaissance castle is a historic gem, featuring unique art collections and exhibitions.

  • Nordkette Cable Car: This cable car takes you straight from the heart of Innsbruck up Nordkette mountain, where you can enjoy spectacular views and hiking opportunities.

  • Golden Roof (Goldenes Dachl): With its 2,657 gilded copper tiles, this is one of the most admired landmarks in Innsbruck’s Old Town.

  • Alpine Zoo Innsbruck: Europe’s highest zoo with a focus on alpine species.

  • Hofburg Palace: A magnificent baroque palace that once served as the residence of the Habsburgs.

Innsbruck is located in the west of Austria and is the capital of the state of Tirol. Situated in the Inn Valley and surrounded by the Alps, it is a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

This might also be interesting

Linz in Winter

Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in the Danube city of Linz.

Linz in Winter

Linz in Summer

Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in Linz, right at the Danube river.

Linz in Summer

Graz in Winter

Stroll through the festively decorated streets, immerse yourself in the winter atmosphere, and visit cosy cafés and Christmas markets.

Graz in Winter

Bregenz in Winter

The state capital of Vorarlberg, located on Lake Constance, boasts exciting architecture and rich traditions.

Bregenz in Winter

Bregenz in Summer

Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Constance, the city of Bregenz boasts exciting modern architecture.

Bregenz in Summer

St. Pölten in Winter

St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria, is full of contrasts: Roman traces and Celtic influences meet Baroque, Art Nouveau, and modern architecture.

St. Pölten in Winter

Innsbruck in Winter

A golden roof, fortified buildings and avant-garde cable car stations: The city on the Inn surprises, amazes and delights - in winter too, of course.

Innsbruck in Winter

Innbruck in Summer

With its Golden Roof, fortified buildings, and avant-garde cable car stations, the city on the Inn river surprises and delights.

Find out more
Discover the Best of Austria