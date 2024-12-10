Innsbruck in Summer
The Alpine city
The rugged cliffs around Innsbruck create a stunning backdrop, while the historic buildings along the Inn add to its charm. Innsbruck’s Old Town feels like stepping back in time, with the famous Golden Roof shining over Herzog-Friedrich-Straße. Built by Emperor Maximilian I, its 2,657 gilded copper tiles make it a city icon.
Innsbruck is a place where history comes alive. Ambras Castle impresses with its detailed ceilings and paintings by Rubens, Van Dyck, and Velázquez.
The Gothic Ottoburg tower, once part of the old city walls, now sits among Innsbruck’s lively streets. Not far away, the Hofburg palace, built in the 1400s, boasts a grand baroque style thanks to Maria Theresa, and is surrounded by the beautiful Court Garden and Theatre.
Meet Innsbruck
Top highlights
Tours
Sights in Tirol
Top events
Classic specialties and innovative creations
Eating and drinking in Innsbruck
Oniriq
The sleek, modern atmosphere at Oniriq provides the perfect setting for an outstanding culinary experience. Make sure to ask the sommelier for their wine recommendation.
Arkadenhof
On hot summer days, take refuge at Arkadenhof restaurant with its shady courtyard and its varied food menu.
Sitzwohl
At centrally located Sitzwohl restaurant, award-winning international cuisine is on offer in modern surroundings.
Goldener Adler
Goldener Adler (Golden Eagle) restaurant stands for excellent Tirolean cuisine. With its cosy wooden furnishings and attentive service, you'll immediately feel at home.
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Bus, train, bike
Public transport including IVB's buses and trams will take you to your Innsbruck destination, including all the most famous sights.
You can also hire a bicycle with "Stadtrad" city bikes, available at many stations, and explore the city via its 90 km of well-developed cycle paths.
Museums, attractions, cable cars
The Innsbruck Card includes free entry to 22 museums and attractions, one ascent and descent on selected cable cars, free public transport, and access to the Sightseer hop-on hop-off bus. Available for 24, 48, or 72 hours, this card allows you to explore Innsbruck's top highlights with ease.
