Vienna State Opera
Where music makes history
Known as “The First House on the Ring,” the Vienna State Opera is more than an opera house—it’s a cornerstone of Vienna’s cultural identity. With its stunning Neo-Renaissance architecture and world-renowned performances, it’s a magnet for art and culture enthusiasts from around the globe.
The story of the Vienna State Opera is deeply connected to Vienna’s imperial heritage. Opera in Vienna dates back to 1629, when the first opera house near the Hofburg Palace served the Habsburgs as their court opera. Emperor Joseph II, a devoted patron and Mozart admirer, played a significant role in shaping Vienna’s operatic traditions.
The current building opened with great fanfare in 1869, featuring Mozart’s Don Giovanni performed before Emperor Franz Joseph and Empress Elisabeth. Until the fall of the monarchy in 1918, the opera was known as the “Imperial Court Theatre,” marking it as a cultural jewel of the Habsburg Empire.
Under Gustav Mahler’s leadership, the Vienna State Opera experienced a golden age. Mahler transformed the institution with groundbreaking productions and redefined musical interpretation. During this era, works such as Wagner’s Ring of the Nibelung found an appreciative audience, solidifying the opera’s reputation for artistic innovation. Another illustrious period came between 1919 and 1924, when Richard Strauss and Franz Schalk jointly directed the opera. Their visionary leadership further enhanced its global standing.
The opera also endured its share of dark times. Under Nazi rule, artists were persecuted, performances were censored, and the theatre was closed in September 1944, like all theatres across the German Reich. In March 1945, devastating bombings destroyed large parts of the building, including the stage and 150,000 costumes.
The post-war reconstruction became a symbol of hope and resilience. The opera reopened on 5 November 1955 with Beethoven’s Fidelio, ushering in a new era for the institution and for Austria itself.
Where history and culture become one
Today, the Vienna State Opera captivates audiences with one of the most extensive repertoires in the world, staging over 200 performances annually. It seamlessly blends tradition with modernity and offers events like Opera Live on the Square, which make culture accessible to all. The iconic Vienna Opera Ball epitomises the fusion of elegance and innovation.
The Vienna State Opera is not merely a venue for music and art but a symbol of joie de vivre, charm, and cosmopolitanism. It bridges Vienna’s imperial past with a forward-looking spirit, which makes it an enduring source of inspiration for generations to come.
Opera Live on the Square: Free opera on a 50 m² LED screen at Herbert von Karajan Square – right next to the opera house. With over 80 live broadcasts, culture becomes accessible to everyone!
Meet the Vienna State Opera
Experiences for everyone
The Vienna State Opera is a truly versatile venue which offers so much more than just classical operas.
The Vienna State Ballet, one of Europe’s top ensembles, dazzles audiences with both traditional ballet evenings and cutting-edge choreography that blends tradition with modern flair. It is a magnet for dance lovers from all over the world.
Jazz fans are in for a treat too: each summer, the State Opera transforms into a stage for music legends like Keith Jarrett and Eric Clapton during the Jazz Fest Wien. The historic opera house becomes a breathtaking backdrop, making the festival one of the top three jazz events globally.
For younger audiences, productions like Wagner’s Ring Cycle for Kids or Pinocchio bring operatic classics to life in imaginative ways. The Opera School gives young talent the chance to shine in international productions, while children’s operas, workshops, and programmes like NEST let kids dive into the world of opera, fostering a playful understanding of music and theatre.
This unique blend of tradition and variety makes the Vienna State Opera a global hub of the arts which inspires generations across the board.
Glamour & elegance in Vienna's centre
Once a year, the Vienna State Opera transforms into the most dazzling ballroom in the world. The Vienna Opera Ball combines elegance, joie de vivre, and culture. The iconic event is traditionally held on the last Thursday before Ash Wednesday and draws guests from around the globe for an unforgettable night.
In just a few hours, hundreds of stagehands turn the auditorium into a magnificent setting. The grand opening, featuring 144 debutant couples, showcases Viennese tradition at its finest. Accompanied by waltz melodies and flawless choreography, the evening becomes a feast for all the senses. A highlight is the legendary midnight quadrille, where every guest can join in—a moment that fills the dance floor with energy and joy.
Celebrity attendees from culture, business, politics, and science highlight the significance of this social event. Behind the scenes, a dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure every detail is perfect. From technical arrangements to wardrobe, every effort is made to turn the Opera Ball into a tribute to Vienna’s cultural heritage, radiating its splendour far beyond the city’s borders.
The perfect tailcoat for everyone
Lambert Hofer Junior is one of the most sought-after outfitters for Vienna’s ball scene. As soon as summer ends, his atelier begins receiving the first tailcoat requests for the Opera Ball. At the height of Vienna’s carnival season, the workshop on Müllnergasse buzzes with activity, as crowded as the dance floor of the Vienna State Opera just before the midnight quadrille.
“Vienna’s ball culture is truly unique,” enthused Olga Hofer, who ran the tailcoat and costume rental business alone for some time after her husband’s passing. “In Germany, men can attend an exclusive ball in a black suit, but in Vienna, that’s an absolute no-go. A tuxedo is the minimum, but a tailcoat is preferred.” Now retired, Mrs. Hofer has passed the reins to her team of skilled tailors, who help countless gentlemen find the perfect tailcoat each year to ensure they cut a fine figure at venues like the Opera, Hofburg, City Hall, and Musikverein.
At the Vienna Opera Ball, ladies wear floor-length evening gowns paired with elegant closed-toe shoes and a stylish updo. Gentlemen attend in a tailcoat with a white bow tie, patent leather shoes or court pumps. Braces are mandatory, belts are forbidden. Wristwatches take a back seat, replaced by the timeless charm of a classic pocket watch.
Balls, waltz steps, and top tips for the ballroom
How to dance the Viennese Waltz
The Viennese Waltz is a fast-paced dance full of spins. Once the basic step and turns become second nature, the dance is taken to the next level.
3 tips for a successful ball
Your updo is flawless, a glass of Austrian sparkling wine adds a touch of sparkle, and you’re ready to shine on ball night!
Culinary highlights close to the State Opera
A world renowned choir and orchestra
The Vienna State Opera and the Vienna Philharmonic are inseparably linked. The members of the Vienna Philharmonic are exclusively recruited from the State Opera Orchestra. Musicians must have played in the opera orchestra for at least three years before they can become part of the world-renowned ensemble. This connection not only ensures the exceptional quality of the opera performances but also preserves the famous "Viennese Sound," which is celebrated worldwide. The appointment of the State Opera Orchestra and the Vienna Philharmonic as honorary members of the State Opera in 2012 highlights the outstanding collaboration that strengthens Vienna’s reputation as a music capital.
The Vienna State Opera Choir is considered one of the finest opera choirs in the world and plays a key role in the extraordinary quality of the Vienna State Opera. With 92 professional singers, it performs in up to 55 different operas each year, accompanying productions on the stages of the State Opera, at the Salzburg Festival, and on international tours. The precise sound culture, shaped by conductors such as Gustav Mahler and Herbert von Karajan, makes the choir an indispensable part of Vienna’s musical tradition and international renown.
Fun Facts about the Vienna State Opera
Historic Walls
The construction of the State Opera on the Ringstraße took eight years. The plans, designed in the Neo-Renaissance style, were created by August Sicard von Sicardsburg and Eduard van der Nüll. At the time, the architects were harshly criticised, and their designs were referred to as the “Kinggrätz of architecture.” Tragically, neither of them lived to see the completion of the building. Van der Nüll committed suicide, and Sicardsburg succumbed to a heart attack shortly afterward.
„The first address at the Ring"
Today, the State Opera shapes the iconic face of Vienna’s Ringstrasse boulevard, which is also called the "Ring" by the Viennese. At its opening in 1869, the building was highly controversial and dismissed as a “sunken crate.” Over time, however, it has become one of Vienna’s most important landmarks and a symbol of cultural excellence.
Bustling with activity
The Vienna State Opera is one of the most vibrant opera houses in the world. With around 200 performances per season, it offers a dynamic repertoire that uniquely blends musical styles and eras, showcasing both classics and lesser-known works on its stage.
Traditions and new milestones
Herbert von Karajan left a lasting mark on the Vienna State Opera by insisting that all operas be performed in their original language, firmly establishing Vienna as a global opera capital. A historic milestone followed in 2019 with the premiere of Olga Neuwirth’s Orlando – the first full-length opera by a female composer to be staged at the House on the Ring.
The opera stage: A world of possibilities
The Vienna State Opera impresses not only with its programme but also with its enormous stage area. The main stage covers approximately 673 square metres / 7,244 square ft – about the size of two tennis courts – stretching 27 m / 89 ft in width and 25 m / 82 ft in depth. This is complemented by the rear stage at 441 square metres / 4,746 square ft, the understage at 390 square metres / 4,198 square ft, and a side stage at 192 square metres / 2,067 square ft. These dimensions enable truly spectacular productions.
A sparkling jewel in the heart of Vienna
The Vienna State Opera captivates not only with its magnificent architecture but also with its stunning interior. In the auditorium, the grand chandelier, crafted from three tonnes of crystal glass and illuminated by 1,100 bulbs, adds a touch of brilliance to every visit.
Behind the scenes
It takes 950 people to keep the opera running day after day. Early each morning, the previous evening’s set is dismantled to make way for afternoon rehearsals. Behind the scenes, 200 stagehands work tirelessly, often up to the final moments, as the first notes already fill the auditorium. But the opera’s operation is a collaboration of many hands: Prompters, cloakroom staff, and the porter who knows every corner of the house like the back of his hand. From the canteen staff to the technicians, they all play a vital role in ensuring the State Opera remains a masterpiece of collective artistry.
Sustainability info
The Vienna State Opera is a shining example of how musical traditions and sustainability go hand in hand in Austria. As one of the country’s most significant cultural venues, it preserves the spirit of Viennese Classicism while keeping musical traditions alive. This dedication to safeguarding cultural resources is also reflected in its efforts to make music accessible to a wide audience.
Social sustainability is also fostered through music: Festivals, concerts, and community music events bring people together and strengthen awareness of Austria’s cultural identity. Experiencing these musical traditions offers a deep dive into the nation’s rich heritage while contributing to the preservation of this unique treasure for future generations.
관련 기사
Music in Austria
Music has always been highly valued in Austria. Great composers were born here, world-renowned works were created and people simply love the sound of music.
Sights in Vienna
Vienna is imperial, Vienna is modern! If you visit the city, you will discover culture in many facets: History lives here, and traditions are appreciated.
Vienna in Summer
Vienna combines architecture, music, and charm - a city that inspires. Here are our top highlights.
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
The Vienna Philharmonic – just the sound of the name is melodic. Wherever the world-renowned orchestra performs, it draws audiences under its spell.
Ball Season in Austria
Dance in magnificent halls with an Imperial vibe and discover culinary delights: Vienna's ball season is an annual cultural and social highlight.
Empress Sisi
Of all the Habsburgs, none is as famous as Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Even 125 years after her death, the fascination with Sisi’s life remains undiminished.