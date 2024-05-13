The Vienna Philharmonic – just the sound of the name is melodic. Wherever the world-renowned orchestra performs, it draws audiences under its spell.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra began in 1842 with a major performance called the "Great Concert" under the name "Philharmonic Academy." Before this, Vienna didn’t have a concert orchestra made up entirely of professional musicians, even though there was a strong interest in symphonic music. This meant a new group of musicians had to be put together for each concert. Since then, musicians for the orchestra have been selected from the Vienna State Opera’s ensemble, a tradition that remains unchanged.

Today, the Vienna Philharmonic performs both opera and concert music, delighting audiences worldwide—whether in Vienna at the Opera House or the Musikverein or on stages abroad. In the summer, they also play at outdoor events, like the Salzburg Festival, bringing music to stunning open-air venues.

Few orchestras are as connected to the history and traditions of European classical music as the Vienna Philharmonic. From its beginning, it has shaped the world of music, known especially for its unique "Viennese sound," which performers and conductors still highlight. But the Vienna Philharmonic is more than an orchestra—it’s a symbol of Vienna’s way of life.