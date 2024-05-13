Gravel biking in Austria

Experience Austria on varied descents. From gravel tracks to smooth asphalt, routes lead through forests, along lakes and rivers, and past historic towns.

Gravel biking is one of the most exciting developments in cycling. Asphalt blends seamlessly into gravel, speed meets freedom, and endurance meets a sense of adventure. The gravel bike remains composed throughout – agile on the road, stable off-road.

Between glacier views and vineyard terraces, Austria reveals its full diversity. Wide valleys, alpine passes and quiet forest tracks create space for long days in the saddle. The Gravel Austria Route crosses the entire country, linking landscapes that could hardly be more contrasting – from rugged to gentle, from high alpine terrain to scenery with a Mediterranean feel.

Castles, monasteries and small villages line the way. Cycle-friendly accommodation and family-run inns make relaxed stage stops easy. After a demanding stretch, a cool drink awaits, along with regional cuisine full of character. Those who travel here collect more than metres of elevation – they gather stories along the way.