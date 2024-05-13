Gravel biking in Austria
Through Austria on gravel and tarmac
Introduction
Gravel biking is one of the most exciting developments in cycling. Asphalt blends seamlessly into gravel, speed meets freedom, and endurance meets a sense of adventure. The gravel bike remains composed throughout – agile on the road, stable off-road.
Between glacier views and vineyard terraces, Austria reveals its full diversity. Wide valleys, alpine passes and quiet forest tracks create space for long days in the saddle. The Gravel Austria Route crosses the entire country, linking landscapes that could hardly be more contrasting – from rugged to gentle, from high alpine terrain to scenery with a Mediterranean feel.
Castles, monasteries and small villages line the way. Cycle-friendly accommodation and family-run inns make relaxed stage stops easy. After a demanding stretch, a cool drink awaits, along with regional cuisine full of character. Those who travel here collect more than metres of elevation – they gather stories along the way.
Meet gravel biking
Regions for alpine gravel biking adventures
Regions with wine, hills and wide spaces
Regions between lakes and gravel
Gravel Austria: The route through Austria
Varied sections combined with striking mountain and lake scenery – all away from busy roads. The Gravel Austria Route leads through eight of Austria’s provinces, taking riders over demanding climbs, through forests in countless shades of green and into charming villages, past clear lakes and along rivers and historic towns.
Key Facts:
11 days
3.000 km
almost 50.000 metres of elevation gain
rideable in both directions
Safety and equipment Tips
E for Equipment
Alongside your bike, suitable tyres, cycling gloves and clothing, a well-fitting helmet is essential – safety first. Pack an energy-boosting snack such as nuts or a cereal bar, plus a basic first aid kit. As gravel riding often includes uneven terrain, make sure your water bottle sits securely in its holder. It is also wise to carry a small selection of tools and spare parts in case of a puncture or minor repair.
E for Exploration
Above all, gravel biking is about enjoyment. Take time to explore your surroundings and perhaps venture off your planned route to discover something unexpected. Look out for signposts along the way – they may lead to inns, viewpoints or sights you had not considered. Sometimes, the journey really is the destination.
F for Fitness
Anyone taking on the gravel adventure will soon notice: there is plenty of climbing involved. Choose a route that matches your fitness level and build up gradually. Challenge yourself, but if a section is too steep, simply dismount, take a break and enjoy the scenery.
R for Riding Technique
On loose or rocky ground, brake gently to avoid locking the wheels. Uneven surfaces require more attention than asphalt. Watch for loose sections and shift your weight in good time to maintain balance and stability. A helpful tip: stay relaxed and avoid leaning too far into corners.
R for Route Planning
Apps such as komoot or Ride with GPS offer inspiring route suggestions. With route data and a GPS device, you can easily discover new tours during your trip.
S for Shoes
When it comes to footwear, MTB shoes are ideal, as there may be sections where you need to dismount and push your bike.
Events around gravel biking
5 tips for gravel bikers
Stay in harmony with flora and fauna
We ride on designated paths: This way, we protect young plants and breeding animals and avoid soil changes and erosion.
We adapt our speed to the terrain: This prevents skid marks caused by driving with the brakes on.
We are considerate of wild and grazing animals: Especially at dusk, in forests and meadows, we let them forage undisturbed.
We respect protected areas and barriers: They are there so that nature and animals get time to recover.
We properly dispose of our waste: Everything, that we bring on the tour, we also take back to our accommodation.