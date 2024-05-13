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Gravel biking in Austria
Through Austria on gravel and tarmac

Experience Austria on varied descents. From gravel tracks to smooth asphalt, routes lead through forests, along lakes and rivers, and past historic towns.

Gravel biking is one of the most exciting developments in cycling. Asphalt blends seamlessly into gravel, speed meets freedom, and endurance meets a sense of adventure. The gravel bike remains composed throughout – agile on the road, stable off-road.

Between glacier views and vineyard terraces, Austria reveals its full diversity. Wide valleys, alpine passes and quiet forest tracks create space for long days in the saddle. The Gravel Austria Route crosses the entire country, linking landscapes that could hardly be more contrasting – from rugged to gentle, from high alpine terrain to scenery with a Mediterranean feel.

Castles, monasteries and small villages line the way. Cycle-friendly accommodation and family-run inns make relaxed stage stops easy. After a demanding stretch, a cool drink awaits, along with regional cuisine full of character. Those who travel here collect more than metres of elevation – they gather stories along the way.

Meet gravel biking

Regions for alpine gravel biking adventures

Regions with wine, hills and wide spaces

Regions between lakes and gravel

Take on the challenge

Gravel Austria: The route through Austria

Varied sections combined with striking mountain and lake scenery – all away from busy roads. The Gravel Austria Route leads through eight of Austria’s provinces, taking riders over demanding climbs, through forests in countless shades of green and into charming villages, past clear lakes and along rivers and historic towns.

Key Facts:

  • 11 days

  • 3.000 km

  • almost 50.000 metres of elevation gain

  • rideable in both directions

Gravel Austria on Komoot

Safety and equipment Tips

Gravel bike A–Z: A beginner’s guide

E for Equipment

Alongside your bike, suitable tyres, cycling gloves and clothing, a well-fitting helmet is essential – safety first. Pack an energy-boosting snack such as nuts or a cereal bar, plus a basic first aid kit. As gravel riding often includes uneven terrain, make sure your water bottle sits securely in its holder. It is also wise to carry a small selection of tools and spare parts in case of a puncture or minor repair.

E for Exploration

Above all, gravel biking is about enjoyment. Take time to explore your surroundings and perhaps venture off your planned route to discover something unexpected. Look out for signposts along the way – they may lead to inns, viewpoints or sights you had not considered. Sometimes, the journey really is the destination.

F for Fitness

Anyone taking on the gravel adventure will soon notice: there is plenty of climbing involved. Choose a route that matches your fitness level and build up gradually. Challenge yourself, but if a section is too steep, simply dismount, take a break and enjoy the scenery.

R for Riding Technique

On loose or rocky ground, brake gently to avoid locking the wheels. Uneven surfaces require more attention than asphalt. Watch for loose sections and shift your weight in good time to maintain balance and stability. A helpful tip: stay relaxed and avoid leaning too far into corners.

R for Route Planning

Apps such as komoot or Ride with GPS offer inspiring route suggestions. With route data and a GPS device, you can easily discover new tours during your trip.

S for Shoes

When it comes to footwear, MTB shoes are ideal, as there may be sections where you need to dismount and push your bike.

Events around gravel biking

Climate Protection Info

5 tips for gravel bikers

Stay in harmony with flora and fauna

  • We ride on designated paths: This way, we protect young plants and breeding animals and avoid soil changes and erosion.

  • We adapt our speed to the terrain: This prevents skid marks caused by driving with the brakes on.

  • We are considerate of wild and grazing animals: Especially at dusk, in forests and meadows, we let them forage undisturbed.

  • We respect protected areas and barriers: They are there so that nature and animals get time to recover.

  • We properly dispose of our waste: Everything, that we bring on the tour, we also take back to our accommodation.

FAQs

A gravel bike is more off-road than a road bike, and lighter than a mountain bike. It has curved racing handlebars, like a road bike, but they are much wider, providing stability and safety in technically demanding terrain. A gravel bike has no suspension fork. Compared to a road bike, it has much wider tyres, but they are not as wide as a mountain bike's.

The Gravel Austria route is 3,000 km (1.864 mi) long, leads through eight Austrian provinces and takes 14 days to complete. Sections on gravel alternate with those on tarmac. Impressive lake and mountain landscapes are your constant companions. Along the route, gravel bikers will find numerous cosy accommodation options and attractions that are worth taking a day's break from cycling.

The Gravel Austria route is suitable for all gravel bikers, no matter if looking for a multi-day adventure or individual sections and provinces to cycle. Varied trails and Austria's beautiful scenery are the main focus.

Of course! Anyone who has already gained experience in mountain biking and/or road biking will know whether they might enjoy this trend sport. Because the gravel bike combines both sports and offers greater riding comfort. To get to grips with gravel biking, simply hire a bike and choose a route to suit your fitness level. Have fun and enjoy the ride!

You are well equipped for your gravel bike tour with the following items in your backpack:

  • Energy-boosting snack

  • Raincover

  • Tools and spare parts

  • Water bottle

  • Mobile phone/GPS device

  • Mountainbike gloves

  • Helmet

  • Cycling clothes

  • Sun glasses

  • First-aid kit

  • Probably replacement clothing

  • Cash

Austria offers numerous beautiful trails with descents on gravel and asphalt. Connoisseurs particularly appreciate the following regions:

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