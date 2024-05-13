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Lake Constance
A place of stunning natural beauty

Where four countries meet and the shimmering Lake Constance defines the landscape, a region of stunning beauty and rich cultural variety unfolds.

At Austria’s westernmost edge lies the Lake Constance region of Vorarlberg – where Austria, Germany and Switzerland meet. The three countries are linked by the majestic Lake Constance, a European inland sea with a rich cultural appeal.

The Rhine Valley, stretching from Hohenweiler to Nenzing, is home to over two-thirds of Vorarlberg’s population and forms the heart of the region. Each town has its own distinctive character: Bregenz, famous for its lake festival; Dornbirn, with its innovative spirit; Hohenems, steeped in cultural heritage; and Feldkirch, with its medieval charm.

The surrounding landscapes change dramatically with the seasons, providing a scenic backdrop for a wide range of activities. Between the lake and the peaks, visitors will find space for enjoyment, exercise and connection – always with a sense of living in the moment. Architecture and design, music and art, food and conviviality combine to create a unique lifestyle between the lakeshore and the Alpine heights.

Facts & Figures
Size: 536 m²
Volume of water:48,4 km³
Shore length:273 km
Maximum depth: Upper Lake 254 m, Lower Lake 40 m
Depth of the Bay of Bregenz: 60 m
Beste tijd om te bezoeken
Het hele jaar door
Ideaal voor
Families, Couples en Friends

Highlights around Lake Constance

For sport enthusiasts: 260km around Lake Constance by bike

Lake Constance cycle path

Food & Drink at Lake Constance

The most beautiful cities in the region

Bregenz

Dornbirn

Feldkirch

Hohenems

Exceptional accommodation at Lake Constance

Hotel Fritsch am Berg in Lochau

Harry’s Home Dornbirn

JUFA Hotel in Bregenz

Hotel am See in Hard

JUFA Hotel in Laterns

Climate Protection Info

The Rhine Delta

Where the Alpine Rhine flows into Lake Constance lies the Rhine Delta nature reserve – one of Central Europe’s most important wetlands. Reed beds, alluvial forests and gravel shores provide a habitat for more than 330 bird species, rare amphibians and beavers. Protected since 1976, the landscape is constantly changing due to Rhine sediment deposits and fluctuating water levels. Walking trails, birdwatching spots and bathing areas such as Rohrspitz invite visitors to experience nature at its finest.

Rhine Delta Nature Reserve

FAQs

The Lake Constance–Vorarlberg region blends impressive natural scenery with urban variety. Set on the shores of the lake, it charms visitors with gentle hills, picturesque towns like Bregenz, Dornbirn and Feldkirch, and a vibrant cultural scene – including the world-famous Bregenz Festival. A network of cycling and hiking trails weaves through diverse landscapes, while the lake itself offers water sports and inviting bathing spots. The region is also renowned for its regional cuisine and striking architecture.

The Lake Constance–Vorarlberg region offers the perfect blend of nature, culture and cuisine.

  • On the water: Sailing, surfing or simply relaxing with a swim – Lake Constance offers a wide range of experiences.

  • Hiking & cycling: Scenic trails lead through hills, floodplains and along the lakeshore.

  • Cultural experiences: The Bregenz Festival, museums such as inatura Dornbirn, and the medieval old town of Feldkirch are sure to delight culture enthusiasts.

  • Culinary delights: Regional cuisine meets modern architecture – whether in traditional inns or stylish restaurants.

Bregenz blends art, nature and the lake. The famous Bregenz Festival captivates audiences with spectacular stage settings, while the Pfänder mountain offers breathtaking views over Lake Constance.

Dornbirn combines urban life with natural experiences – from interactive exhibitions at the inatura interactive museum to the impressive Rappenloch Gorge, a popular spot for hiking.

Feldkirch charms visitors with medieval flair, narrow alleyways and the striking Schattenburg castle, which towers above the town and offers fascinating insights into local history.

Hohenems tells stories from past and present. The splendid Renaissance palace and the Jewish Museum reflect the town’s rich cultural diversity.

The Lake Constance–Vorarlberg Adventure Card is a smart way to explore the region. It serves as an entry ticket to the area’s top attractions, a travel pass for buses and trains, and offers various discounts.

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