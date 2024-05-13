Where four countries meet and the shimmering Lake Constance defines the landscape, a region of stunning beauty and rich cultural variety unfolds.

At Austria’s westernmost edge lies the Lake Constance region of Vorarlberg – where Austria, Germany and Switzerland meet. The three countries are linked by the majestic Lake Constance, a European inland sea with a rich cultural appeal.

The Rhine Valley, stretching from Hohenweiler to Nenzing, is home to over two-thirds of Vorarlberg’s population and forms the heart of the region. Each town has its own distinctive character: Bregenz, famous for its lake festival; Dornbirn, with its innovative spirit; Hohenems, steeped in cultural heritage; and Feldkirch, with its medieval charm.

The surrounding landscapes change dramatically with the seasons, providing a scenic backdrop for a wide range of activities. Between the lake and the peaks, visitors will find space for enjoyment, exercise and connection – always with a sense of living in the moment. Architecture and design, music and art, food and conviviality combine to create a unique lifestyle between the lakeshore and the Alpine heights.