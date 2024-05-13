Styria in Winter
Enjoy your winter holiday: skiing, cross-country skiing, at the Dachstein Glacier and in thermal spas.
Introduction
In Styria, you can experience a mix of modern ski resorts and excellent cuisine: Large ski areas alternate with smaller, family-friendly resorts, offering a balance of fun, adventure, relaxation, and regeneration. Enjoy soothing thermal springs and charming winter landscapes, and recharge your energy in cosy mountain huts.
Cross-country skiers glide across frozen lakes and weave through winter forests, often framed by majestic peaks in the distance. The landscape is blanketed in snow, with delicate snowflakes swirling through the crisp air. Cross-country skiing feels like a dance; you start by counting your steps, but before long, the rhythm flows naturally.
Meet Styria in winter
Top hoogtepunten
Tours
Winter sports museums
A journey back in time to the beginnings of skiing. Visitors to Haus im Ennstal and Mürzzuschlag get to the bottom of the fun on two skis.
Regio's
Steden en plaatsen
Top evenementen
Folklore against the darkness
As the first snowflakes fall, life in Styria slows down to the warmth of the cosy living room. However, the darkness is not left unchallenged. Long-standing customs and traditions drive away the spirits of the “dark season,” notably with the fearsome masks of the Perchten, designed to scare away the winter’s dark figures. These carved masks can be seen during the Krampus and Perchten parades.
In contrast, the Advent markets offer a quieter, more contemplative experience. A cup of hot mulled wine warms your hands while the sounds of tower trumpeters and choirs provide a festive backdrop. You could easily lose yourself in the lively atmosphere around the colourful market stalls.
Recepten
Unieke plekken om te verblijven
Nature Parks in Styria
Visitors not only have the chance to immerse themselves in the pristine nature of Austria’s "Green Heart," but the seven nature parks also provide a protected habitat for rare plants and animals: