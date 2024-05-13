  1. Homepage
  2. Austria's Provinces in Winter
  3. Styria

Styria in Winter
Enjoy your winter holiday: skiing, cross-country skiing, at the Dachstein Glacier and in thermal spas.

Visit Styria in Summer
Glide through the well-prepared ski slopes and cross-country trails in Styria under the gentle morning light and get into the rhythm.

In Styria, you can experience a mix of modern ski resorts and excellent cuisine: Large ski areas alternate with smaller, family-friendly resorts, offering a balance of fun, adventure, relaxation, and regeneration. Enjoy soothing thermal springs and charming winter landscapes, and recharge your energy in cosy mountain huts.

Cross-country skiers glide across frozen lakes and weave through winter forests, often framed by majestic peaks in the distance. The landscape is blanketed in snow, with delicate snowflakes swirling through the crisp air. Cross-country skiing feels like a dance; you start by counting your steps, but before long, the rhythm flows naturally.

Quick info about Styria
Capital city:Graz
Area:16.401 km²
Population:approx. 1.27 million (as of 2025)
Percentage of forest:62 %
Dachstein mountain: 2.995 metres
Ski areas:77
Nature parks:7
Thermal baths:11

Events in Styria
Traditional and modern highlights are shown here.

Meet Styria in winter

Top hoogtepunten

Dachstein Glacier World: 5 experiences at 2,700 metres

Hauser Kaibling ski resort: Top spot with 123 km of slopes

Kreischberg ski resort: 42 km of slopes, freestyle & fun

Rogner Bad Blumau Thermal Spa: Volcanic lake and art

Alpine cuisine by Richard Rauch: dining in 16 mountain huts

Winter activities in Styria

Tours

Winter tours between Dachstein and Weinland

Ramsau Dachstein : The 10 most beautiful ski touring routes

Ski touring and snowshoeing in the Gesäuse National Park

Winter sports museums

A journey back in time to the beginnings of skiing. Visitors to Haus im Ennstal and Mürzzuschlag get to the bottom of the fun on two skis.

Winter sports museum Haus im EnnstalMürzzuschlag winter sports museum

Winter excursions in Styria

Regio's

Steden en plaatsen

Top evenementen

Culture and traditions

Folklore against the darkness

As the first snowflakes fall, life in Styria slows down to the warmth of the cosy living room. However, the darkness is not left unchallenged. Long-standing customs and traditions drive away the spirits of the “dark season,” notably with the fearsome masks of the Perchten, designed to scare away the winter’s dark figures. These carved masks can be seen during the Krampus and Perchten parades.

In contrast, the Advent markets offer a quieter, more contemplative experience. A cup of hot mulled wine warms your hands while the sounds of tower trumpeters and choirs provide a festive backdrop. You could easily lose yourself in the lively atmosphere around the colourful market stalls.

Recepten

Unieke plekken om te verblijven

Steirereck am Pogusch: Houses in nature

IMLAUER Schlosshotel Pichlarn 5*: In the Ennstal valley

Grand Hotel Wiesler 5*: In the city centre of Graz

Almwellness Hotel Pierer 4*sup: On the Teichalm

Auszeit Hotel 4*: In St. Lambrecht

Hotel Höflehner 4*sup: In Haus in the Ennstal valley

RETTER Bio-Nature-Resort 4*: In Pöllauberg

Ayurveda-Resort MANDIRA 4*sup: In Bad Waltersdorf

"Protect by Using"

Nature Parks in Styria

Visitors not only have the chance to immerse themselves in the pristine nature of Austria’s "Green Heart," but the seven nature parks also provide a protected habitat for rare plants and animals:

FAQ

The best cross-country skiing areas in Styria focus on quality: Well-maintained trails and skating tracks with a sophisticated guiding and orientation system. Cross-country skiing courses teach technique, and dedicated centres provide equipment. This ensures the Styrian Trail Quality Seal.

6 tips for cross-country skiing in Styria:

Whether you choose a region with a 4-mountain Ski Carousel or a smaller, charming ski area: The top ski resorts in Styria offer well-groomed, tracked, and safe pistes:

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepuntjes en recepten

  • Op de hoogte van de meest unieke evenementen

  • Acuteel reisaanbod en specials