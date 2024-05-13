Glide through the well-prepared ski slopes and cross-country trails in Styria under the gentle morning light and get into the rhythm.

In Styria, you can experience a mix of modern ski resorts and excellent cuisine: Large ski areas alternate with smaller, family-friendly resorts, offering a balance of fun, adventure, relaxation, and regeneration. Enjoy soothing thermal springs and charming winter landscapes, and recharge your energy in cosy mountain huts.

Cross-country skiers glide across frozen lakes and weave through winter forests, often framed by majestic peaks in the distance. The landscape is blanketed in snow, with delicate snowflakes swirling through the crisp air. Cross-country skiing feels like a dance; you start by counting your steps, but before long, the rhythm flows naturally.