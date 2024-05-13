Declaration on Digital Accessibility
Contents of this page
Status of compliance with the requirements
Feedback and contact details
Enforcement procedure
Österreich Werbung Wien endeavors to ensure that its website with the URL austria.info complies with the Web Accessibility Act (WZG) for the implementation eU Directive 2016/2102 of the European Parliament and of the Council of October 26, 2016 on the accessibility of the websites and mobile applications of public sector bodies accessible without barriers.
This website has been developed in accordance with the requirements of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1). Certification by the Association for the Advancement of Accessibility in Information and Communication Technology (WACA) is being sought. The results will be presented on this page once the review has been completed.
If you notice any barriers that prevent you from using our website - problems that are not described in this statement, deficiencies with regard to compliance with accessibility requirements - please let us know by e-mail.
We will review your request and contact you as soon as possible.
Please send all messages and suggestions to barrierefrei@austria.info.
Please describe the problem and include the URL(s) of the affected subpage(s) of our website.
In the event of unsatisfactory responses from the above contact option, you can contact the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) by means of a complaint. The FFG accepts complaints electronically via the contact form: https://www.ffg.at/form/contact-form-federal-complaints-office
These complaints will be examined by the FFG to determine whether they relate to violations of the provisions of the Web Accessibility Act, in particular deficiencies in compliance with accessibility requirements, by the federal government or an institution attributable to it.
If the complaint is justified, the FFG must make recommendations for action to the federal government or the legal entities concerned and propose measures to remedy the deficiencies in question.