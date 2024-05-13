SalzburgerLand is the most beautiful region for all guests with a love of music, art and nature, as well as family highlights and excursion destinations.

The top sights in SalzburgerLand combine culture, nature and family-friendly experiences. Between the city of Salzburg and a striking Alpine backdrop, you’ll find historic landmarks, mountain scenery and a wide range of activities for all ages.

Salzburg’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reflects the region’s rich cultural history. From the city’s landmark, Hohensalzburg Fortress, there are views over the baroque city, including the Residence and Cathedral, as well as the gardens of Mirabell Palace. In the historic Getreidegasse, you’ll find Mozart’s birthplace and the House of Nature museum.

Castles and palaces can be seen throughout SalzburgerLand. Natural highlights such as the Kitzsteinhorn glacier, the Großglockner High Alpine Road in the Hohe Tauern National Park, the Krimml Waterfalls, and various gorges and ravines show the region’s diverse landscapes. Attractions like the Eisriesenwelt ice caves, the Salzwelten salt mines, summer toboggan runs and a visit to a zoo are among the most popular options for families, offering varied and engaging days out.