The Most Beautiful Sights in SalzburgerLand
Introduction
The top sights in SalzburgerLand combine culture, nature and family-friendly experiences. Between the city of Salzburg and a striking Alpine backdrop, you’ll find historic landmarks, mountain scenery and a wide range of activities for all ages.
Salzburg’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, reflects the region’s rich cultural history. From the city’s landmark, Hohensalzburg Fortress, there are views over the baroque city, including the Residence and Cathedral, as well as the gardens of Mirabell Palace. In the historic Getreidegasse, you’ll find Mozart’s birthplace and the House of Nature museum.
Castles and palaces can be seen throughout SalzburgerLand. Natural highlights such as the Kitzsteinhorn glacier, the Großglockner High Alpine Road in the Hohe Tauern National Park, the Krimml Waterfalls, and various gorges and ravines show the region’s diverse landscapes. Attractions like the Eisriesenwelt ice caves, the Salzwelten salt mines, summer toboggan runs and a visit to a zoo are among the most popular options for families, offering varied and engaging days out.
Museums and castles between alpine vistas and history
In SalzburgerLand, UNESCO-listed historic landmarks are complemented by museums, monasteries, abbeys, castles and palaces, creating a rich mix of cultural sights. In the city of Salzburg, highlights include Mozart’s birthplace, the DomQuartier, Hellbrunn Palace and Mirabell Palace.
Set between mountain landscapes and Alpine panoramas, SalzburgerLand also offers a wide range of family-friendly attractions. From the Silent Night Museum in Oberndorf to the Celtic Museum in Hallein, there are plenty of destinations designed to engage younger visitors.
Art, culture and architecture
Mozart's birthplace
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born at Getreidegasse no. 9 on January 27, 1756. His birthplace is one of the most popular museums in the world.
DomQuartier
History meets architecture: Follow in the footsteps of Salzburg's prince archbishops in the state rooms, the cathedral and the Benedictine monastery of St. Peter.
Hohenwerfen Castle in Werfen
High above the Salzach Valley, at Hohenwerfen Castle – built in 1077 – the Middle Ages come to life through guided tours and a birds of prey display.
Hellbrunn Palace and Palace Gardens
The Hellbrunn trick fountains in the palace gardens are a place of delightful amazement with secret fountains, water-powered puppets and mystical grottos.
Mirabell Palace and Mirabell Gardens
The palace and park are a baroque treasure with a rose garden, fountains, stone sculptures and an "angel staircase". So romantic!
House of Nature
This museum is an adventure! The exhibitions show the colorful world of nature and science and its secrets - from flight simulators to walk-in violins.
Salzburg Museum
The Neue Residenz, an exhibition venue of the "Salzburg Museum", illustrates regional history in a combination of art objects and multimedia installations.
Silent Night museum in Oberndorf
In the former vicarage, the story of how the world-famous song from 1818 came to be is told – featuring original artefacts, audio stations and local history.
Fortress Mauterndorf in Lungau
A 700-year-old defensive tower comes to life: at the castle above the village, you can immerse yourself in medieval life, exhibitions, crafts and the castle's history.
St. Peter's church and abbey in Salzburg's old town
The oldest surviving monastery in the German-speaking world opens its doors to history and faith. St Peter's Cemetery traces back centuries.
Natural park and waterfalls between summits and vistas
In SalzburgerLand, mountains, water and nature come together to create distinctive experiences. Along the Großglockner High Alpine Road, sweeping Alpine panoramas unfold, while the Mönchsberg links the city of Salzburg with nearby green spaces. The Schafberg Railway climbs to 1,783 metres, offering wide views over lakes and peaks.
Ancient trees in the Rauris Primeval Forest and the rushing waters of the Liechtenstein Gorge, the Krimml Waterfalls and the Eisriesenwelt ice caves in Werfen bring the region’s natural forces into focus. The Kitzsteinhorn glacier and the Weißsee Glacier World reveal a high-Alpine landscape shaped by ice. The Untersberg cable car adds panoramic 360° views across SalzburgerLand, making these destinations ideal for exploring nature, mountains and water.
Mountain worlds, rushing waters and serene nature
Schafberg cog railway at Lake Wolfgangsee
Austria's steepest rack railway climbs to the 1,783m-high Schafberg – offering magnificent views of lakes, peaks and the Alpine panorama.
Rauris primeval forest in Hohe Tauern national park
Ancient giant trees, peaceful paths and rugged Alpine charm – a natural setting to marvel at, hike through and breathe deeply.
Krimml Waterfalls
What a natural spectacle! Feel the spray on your skin and the roar of Europe's highest waterfall up close. The water plunges down from a height of 380 meters.
Liechtenstein gorge in St. Johann in Pongau
The Liechtenstein Gorge is one of the longest, deepest and most impressive gorges in the Alps. The ‘Helix’ spiral staircase descends 30m into the depths.
World of ice giants
The Tennen mountains are home to the 42-km-long and largest accessible ice cave in the world, where ice formations shimmer in shades of turquoise. Very impressive!
Kitzsteinhorn
Fancy a glacier view? Take the cable car up to "Gipfelwelt 3000" and enjoy hiking and mountain bike tours. Wonderful, this high Alpine world in summer!
Weißsee Glacier World
Take the cable car up into the Hohe Tauern National Park to Weißsee: The gondola ride alone is an impressive experience with views of the alpine landscape.
Museums, animal experiences, salt mines and ghost mountains
SalzburgerLand is ideal for families looking to share new and engaging experiences. There are plenty of opportunities to explore, try things out and discover something new – outdoors in the mountains as well as in museums.
At the House of Nature, science is presented in an interactive way, while the Salzburg Open-Air Museum in Großgmain brings rural history to life. You can encounter animals at Salzburg Zoo, the Ferleiten Wildlife and Adventure Park, or Gut Aiderbichl. The Salzwelten salt mines take you underground, the Geisterberg offers activities and surprises at 1,800 metres, and the Maisi Flitzer provides a fast-paced summer experience.
Summer toboggan, animals, and adventures
The Salt Worlds in Hallein
In the salt mine in Hallein, the "Grubenhunt" takes you into the mine where Celtic miners mined salt 2,600 years ago. A magical world!
Salzburg Open Air Museum Großgmain
Over 100 historic buildings from various regions of the SalzburgerLand were dismantled at their original sites and reconstructed at the open-air museum.
Haus der Natur in the city of Salzburg
This museum is an adventure! The exhibitions showcase the colourful world of nature and science and its secrets – from a flight simulator to a walk-in violin.
Maisi Flitzer on Kitzsteinhorn
The Maisi Flitzer Alpine Coaster on the Maiskogel is the first Alpine roller coaster in the Salzburg region – think speed, twists and turns, and fun all year round.
Zoo Salzburg in Hellbrunn
Salzburg Zoo is home to around 1,500 animals representing 144 species from all over the world, living in habitats that closely resemble their natural environments.
Ferleiten Wildlife Park
Observe over 200 wild animals at close range, barrier-free on walking trails and with wonderful views of the Hohe Tauern National Park landscape.
Aiderbichl Estate in Henndorf
More than 1,000 rescued animals find a home for life on Gut Aiderbichl's 40 hectares of main estate and outdoor yards.
FAQs
Why is alpine farming so important?
Alpine farming helps preserve the cultural landscape and ensures the safety of valleys, as managed pastures protect against avalanches and mudslides.
It prevents overgrowth and promotes biodiversity.
Up to 70 different herbs can grow on alpine meadows per square metre (compared to an average of just seven in valley areas). This biodiversity is crucial for the ecosystem.
Alpine farmers and dairy herders produce valuable organic milk products from cows, sheep, and goats.
Alpine pastures offer an energising retreat in a beautiful mountain landscape, embodying simplicity and authenticity.