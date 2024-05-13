Two people cooking at a wooden table outdoors, ingredients and grills, Alpine panorama in the background.
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Culinary Delights in SalzburgerLand
Experience alpine cuisine between lakes and alpine pastures, surrounded by a beautiful mountain backdrop

Collect memorable moments and savour every flavour: in SalzburgerLand, long-held traditions meet contemporary creativity.

When fish is caught early in the morning from crystal-clear waters, tree shoots are gathered by top chefs and make their way into the kitchen, and fennel is perfectly cooked in glacier sand, you’re probably sitting at a restaurant table in SalzburgerLand.

In SalzburgerLand, cooking is done with authenticity and passion. It is rooted in tradition but open to new ideas. Creative chefs put a new twist on traditional dishes rooted in SalzburgerLand.

Among lakes in the alpine foothills, alpine meadows and forests, amid breathtaking mountain landscapes and glacier regions in the high mountains, the culinary heroes of SalzburgerLand know how to make good use of the region's bounty. They show that with simple quality products – like alpine butter, mountain cheese, fresh hay milk, and herbs – and traditional recipes with a pinch of creativity, you can create a gourmet menu. SalzburgerLand’s top chefs are setting high standards by skillfully combining the very best regional ingredients.

Culinary tips in SalzburgerLand

Award-winning restaurants

Culinary highlights

Via Culinaria

Culinary path for hut lovers

Original Salzburger Mozartkugel

Culinary experiences in SalzburgerLand

Herb walks on the Hochkönig

Whether you go on herb walks on your own or under the guidance of an expert herbalist, there is much to discover, experience and learn.

Herb walks

Culinary hut walk in Sportgastein

Immerse yourself step by step in life on the alpine pasture: a culinary hike in the Hohe Tauern National Park from Sportgastein to Bad Gastein.

Culinary hut walk

Cheese dairies in the Tennengau

Hay milk cheese from the SalzburgerLand: Alpine cheese dairies in Tennengau invite you to enjoy delicious tastings and learn more about cheese making.

Tennengau cheese dairies

Guided beer tour in Salzburg

The easiest way to explore Salzburg's passion for beer is to take a guided tour of the city on the theme of beer or visit one of the 11 breweries.

Salzburg's beer culture

Salt mines in Hallein

2,600 years of salt history in Hallein near Salzburg: slide into the salt mine, wander through tunnels with lanterns and feel the magic of the underground lake.

Salzwelten Salzburg

Castle fishery at Lake Fuschl

At the turquoise-coloured Lake Fuschl, guests enjoy oven-warm smoked fish at the landing stage of the Zille – a traditional wooden boat – named "Fuschlerin".

Castle fishery at Lake Fuschl

Alpine cuisine

"We put Alpine products at the forefront, refining them with modern preparation and cooking techniques," says award-winning chef Andreas Döllerer, describing the style of the new Alpine cuisine.

Cheese, whey, and organic yoghurt from mountain farms are transformed into surprising dishes. The freshwater fish are sourced from Sigi Schatteiner, who raises Bluntau char in the purest spring water of Bluntau Valley, specifically for Döllerer. There is also experimentation with game, beef, lamb, wild fruits, herbs, and mushrooms. Andreas Döllerer leads by example, inspiring many chefs to follow in his footsteps.

Taste of the Alps

Precious as gold: Products from SalzburgerLand

Herbs

Here, herbs grow on alpine pastures, in forests and in gardens. Herb lovers lead visitors along their own paths to dandelions, ground elder and meadowsweet.

Herbs

Alpine butter

On the Präau Hochalm in Dorfgastein you'll experience real alpine tradition. A hearty fresh snack awaits you on the Salzburger Almenweg.

Präau Hochalm

Sour cheese

On the Filzmoosalm in the Grossarl Valley, butter, sour cheese and yoghurt are made from fresh raw milk. Bread, cheese and sausages also come from their own farm.

Filzmoosalm

Beer

Stiegl beer specialities are made from the finest raw materials and genuine brewing craftsmanship – full of flavour and a harmonious sensation on your tastebuds.

Stiegl beer
#eatAUT

Experience originals from SalzburgerLand!

For Michelin-starred chef Vitus Winkler, the flavour and healing power of herbs are incomparable. In his gourmet restaurant Kräuterreich – by Vitus Winkler, nature becomes culture.

As head chef of dahoam at the Riederalm, Andreas Herbst transforms old bread into miso, uses it to marinate a pork knuckle (Angus Hammer) and then roasts it.
At fredl’s, head chef Alfred Rohrmoser serves a four-seasons fish bread with fish butter and cured, grilled and smoked fish.

Michelin-starred chef Andreas Döllerer finds a quiet sense of connection in the Bluntautal, grounding and inspiring his cuisine. At the organic mountain restaurant Lumberjack, Maria Schmid-Harml meets producer Christine Höller. And sommelier Hans-Jörg Unterrainer of the Kirchenwirt in Leogang nurtures a special friendship with the porcini mushroom.

Recipes from SalzburgerLand

Culinary events

FAQ

In the SalzburgerLand, cooking is done with genuine passion and authenticity. It’s all about tradition while being open to new ideas. That is how traditional dishes with roots in SalzburgerLand get a fresh twist from creative chefs in top-notch restaurants. The Michelin-starred chefs in the SalzburgerLand set the bar high with clever combinations of local ingredients.

Between lakes in the alpine foothills, alpine meadows, and forests, amid stunning mountain landscapes and glacier regions, the culinary heroes in SalzburgerLand get creative with the abundant products of the region.

They show that with ingredients from the mountains – like alpine butter, mountain cheese, fresh hay milk, and herbs – and a bit of creativity, you can whip up a gourmet meal. The chefs in SalzburgerLand set the bar high, cleverly combining local ingredients like freshwater fish, game, beef, lamb, wild fruits, and mushrooms. This is what SalzburgerLand tastes like: From farmer’s doughnuts and Pinzgau cheese spätzle to sourdough bread with alpine butter and herbs, Salzburg Mozart chocolates, and Salzburger Nockerl.

Alpine cuisine puts the spotlight on Alpine products and gives them a modern twist with contemporary cooking techniques," says top chef Andreas Döllerer about the new style of Alpine cooking.

They whip up surprising dishes from cheese, whey, and organic yoghurt from mountain farms. The Bluntau char from Bluntautal is specially raised in the purest spring water just for Döllerer. They also experiment with game, beef, lamb, wild fruits, herbs, and mushrooms. Andreas Döllerer leads the way as a champion of Alpine cuisine, and many chefs are following his example.

The Via Culinaria in SalzburgerLand offers inspiration with around 350 gourmet addresses, including selected restaurants, inns, direct marketers, and producers.

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