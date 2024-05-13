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Culinary Delights in Styria
Experience genuine warmth – between glacier, lakes, apple orchards and vineyards.

A culinary journey through Styria leads from alpine dishes and the culinary capital Graz to pumpkin fields and wine country.

Despite the region's varied landscapes, one trait connects its people: Styrian warmth. It is shaped by an easy-going curiosity, a touch of generosity and a sense of calm. You can feel these qualities in Alpine huts, farm shops, farmers’ markets, traditional wine taverns (Buschenschank) along the Styrian Wine Roads, as well as in inns and restaurants. And of course in the regional produce and dishes served there.

Some say that pumpkin seed oil runs through Styrians’ veins. This ‘green gold’ gives dishes such as Grazer Krauthäuptel salad, breaded chicken salad, scarlet runner bean salad and even desserts their delicate, nutty flavour. Along the Apple Road in Eastern Styria, visitors can taste crisp, sweet and tangy varieties from Arlet and Gala to Kronprinz Rudolf and Elstar. In the cold Alpine spring water thrive char, trout and mountain prawns. A touch of southern flair and fruity wines awaits at wine festivals and in traditional taverns along the Styrian Wine Roads. A charming corner of the world with genuinely warm people. That is what makes it ‘truly Styrian’.

Foodie favourites in Styria

Graz – Austria's Culinary Capital

Styrian Apple Road in Eastern Styria

Culinary experiences in the thermal & vulcanic land Styria

South Styrian Wine Road with 265 wineries

Culinary experiences in Styria

The Gölles experience tour

In Austria’s largest vinegar cellar and the long-established distillery in Riegersburg, you can discover the craft of refinement – and taste fine brandies and liqueurs.

The Gölles experience tour

Zotter experience world

Chocolate for all the senses in Bergl near Riegersburg – from the Cacao Cinema and tastings in the Chocolate Theatre to the Edible Zoo.

Zotter experience world

Vinofaktur at the Genussregal

At the Genussregal in Vogau, you’ll find Morillon, Muskateller, Sauvignon Blanc, rare wines and 430 non-alcoholic gift ideas from southern Styria.

Vinofaktur at the Genussregal

The Cheese Artist

Experience the art of cheesemaking in Riegersburg: discover which wines pair well, how cheese matures and where the holes come from – explore, taste and enjoy!

The Cheese Artist

Hartlieb oil mill

At the museum in Heimschuh, discover how precious oil is produced from seeds. During the guided tour, you’ll learn about the craft of the oil miller.

Hartlieb oil mill

Salzwelten Altaussee

In the glowing salt tunnels of Altaussee – within the 'mountain of treasures' – history and adventure meet, accompanied by Sally the mine duck.

Salzwelten Altaussee

Plätt’n experience on Lake Grundlsee

Feel the charm of Lake Grundlsee on a traditional wooden boat (Plätt'n). Enjoy peace, nature and a touch of romance as you glide across its crystal-clear waters.

Plätt’n experience Grundlsee

Brewery of the Senses

In the brewery’s former oil store, beer culture takes centre stage: in the interactive ‘brewery of the senses’, you can create your own speciality beers: pale ale &stout.

Brewery of the Senses

Haberl & Fink’s delicacies

Enjoy creative regional dishes at Gasthaus Haberl in Ilz. Next door, the delicatessen offers a selection of fine specialities in jars.

Haberl & Fink’s delicacies

Bäcksteffl farm specialities

In the farm shop and the scarlet runner bean cabinet run by farmer Martina Summer in Halbenrain, you can delve into the world of scarlet runner beans and pumpkin seeds.

Bäcksteffl farm specialities

Vulcano Restaurant

Variations of Vulcano ham and specialities from the Styrian Volcanic Region await at the Vulcano restaurant and on its sun terrace in Feldbach.

Vulcano Restaurant

Alpine cuisine in Styria

Enjoy Kasnocken (Austrian Mac'n'Cheese) with Styrian cheese, Ennstaler lamb roast or Bauernkrapfen in a rustic alpine hut with a view of the peaks. Have breakfast on the lake on a wooden boat or dine on an Aussee char, a brown trout, or mountain prawns from fresh spring water on the lake terrace.

However, this is only a small excerpt from the Styrian menus in the Alps. This year, as part of the Styrian "Almkulinarik by Richard Rauch" in the Schladming-Dachstein region, top chef Richard Rauch is once again creating surprising dishes from regional products together with 14 mountain hut owners. And because Styrians have discovered their love of wine as well as beer, a fitting Styrian wine is recommended with each new dish.

Gourmet huts in Styria

Brandalm, Ramsau am Dachstein

At Brandalm, the hosts are passionate about sustainable farming. Enjoy tasty dishes straight from their farm, served up on the wooden terrace or in the cosy dining room.

Brandalm

Restaurant Kohlröserlhütte, Bad Aussee

A culinary journey with local roots awaits guests at Manfred Mayer's Kohlröserlhütte in the Ödensee nature reserve.

Kohlröserlhütte

Restaurant Fischerhütte, Grundlsee

The fish prepared in the fisherman's hut on Lake Toplitz are guaranteed to come from the Ausseerland, and the restaurant is also known for its refined traditional dishes.

Restaurant Fischerhütte

As precious as gold: Products from Styria

Schilcher

Western Styria is a small yet significant rosé-producing area, where Schilcher wine is made from the Blauer Wildbacher grape.

Blauer Wildbacher

Sauvignon Blanc

Once introduced to Styria by Archduke Johann as ‘Muskat-Sylvaner’, it is now the rising star among Styrian wines.

Sauvignon Blanc

Styrian pumpkin seed oil

This pure, unrefined oil is made from the seeds of the Styrian oil pumpkin. Dark green in colour, it has a distinctly nutty flavour.

Styrian pumpkin seed oil

Styrian scarlet runner bean P.D.O.

Styrian scarlet runner beans come in the Bonela and Melange varieties, available in farm shops – or served as a scarlet runner bean salad with pumpkin seed oil.

Styrian scarlet runner bean

Styrian char

Styrian char thrive in clear Alpine waters – fresh, stress-free, and sustainable. Naturally 100% organic.

Michi's fresh fish

Styrian apple

Arlet, Fuji Kiku and Kronprinz Rudolf – a variety of apple types grow along the 25km Styrian Apple Road.

Styrian apple

Horseradish

The original comes from southern Styria. When grated, SteirerKren (Styrian horseradish) releases its distinctive sharpness – spicy, fresh and intense.

Horseradish

Cheese from under the mountains

In the Almenland region, cheese matures deep within the mountains: 100m below ground, wheels of cheese develop their tangy, distinctive flavour in silver mining tunnels.

Stollenkäse
#eatAUT

Experience true originals in Styria!

First the wine, then the food: three winemakers from the Tement, Engel and Langmann Lex estates each present a special wine. Three-star chef Heinz Reitbauer creates perfectly matched dishes at Steirereck am Pogusch that bring out the wines’ aromas.

Chef versus AI: What’s for dinner today, AI? Christoph Mandl cooks at the Neumeister estate in the Saziani Stub’n restaurant in Straden, in South-Eastern Styrias' spa and volcanic region. Together with sommelier Ruth Mandl, Christoph offers a modern, seasonally inspired cuisine rooted in classical French technique.

A feast for the eyes: Eveline Wild creates sweet works of art. Sensual and sculptural, her creations could be displayed in a museum. The talented pâtissière brings a touch of the sweet life to the WILDer EDER, the 4-star hotel in St Kathrein am Offenegg in Styria.

Recipes from Styria

Culinary Events

FAQ

One could say that pumpkin seed oil runs through the veins of the Styrians. The “green gold” lends this delicate, nutty flavour to dishes such as Grazer Krauthäuptel Salad, Breaded Chicken Salad, Runner Bean Salad and desserts. Guests can taste crisp and sweet apple varieties from Arlet, Gala, Crown Prince Rudolf to Elstar on the Apple Road, which winds its way through eastern Styria. Variations of Vulcano ham are the specialty of the Thermen- & Vulkan Region. In the cold spring water in the Alps, char, trout and mountain prawn cavort. Southern flair and fruity wines can be enjoyed at wine festivals and in Buschenschanken (wine taverns) along the Styrian Wine Roads.

The eight Styrian wine routes are spread across three wine-growing regions: the Thermen- & Vulkan Land of Styria, where the vines root in volcanic rock; Southern Styria, characterised by steep vineyards, orchards, forests, and modern wine architecture; and Western Styria, a small but significant rosé wine-growing area where Schilcher wine is made from the Blauer Wildbacher grape. Enjoy wine tastings and cellar tours along the wine roads.

A culinary journey through Styria leads from the Dachstein glacier and the "capital of delights", Graz, along the 25km Apple Road on to the wine regions. Here is a selection of the top restaurants in Styria

The culinary capital Graz boasts numerous award-winning restaurants. They owe their success to the warm and innovative chefs and restaurateurs who rely on local products and demonstrate bold creativity.

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