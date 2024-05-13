Experiencing nature, testing your limits and embracing the Alpine way of life – for many, mountain hiking is a true revelation. But safety rules are essential.

Breathtaking views, unforgettable nature experiences and a sense of freedom when you reach the summit – once you’ve felt the magic of the mountains, you’ll always want to return. Mountain hiking continues to attract more and more people, but it’s far more than just a walk. It means hiking above the treeline – typically from 1,600 to 1,800 metres – where trails become narrower and the terrain more alpine. Up here, weather conditions are just as crucial as your gear and time planning. And most importantly, be honest with yourself: are you really up to the challenge?

That’s why these safety tips for mountain hiking should be a key part of every backpack.