Skiing and Winter in Austria
Whether you are a skier or a snowboarder, Austria has the perfect resort for you.
Introduction
Why we love skiing and winter holidays
In winter, Austria transforms into a beautiful wonderland that attracts visitors from around the globe. When the first rays of sunlight turn the freshly fallen snow into sparkling crystals, the real adventure begins.
Skiing on well-prepared slopes is just the start. Away from the slopes, there’s even more to enjoy: Peaceful snowshoe walks through quiet, snowy forests, leading to amazing views. Fast toboggan runs on curvy tracks bring joy to kids and adults alike, while cross-country skiing through calm valleys and open fields lets you soak in the stunning scenery. The fresh mountain air will fill your lungs as you take in the views.
Every winter day in Austria feels special. It’s a snowy paradise filled with adventure and relaxation time that will stay with you long after your trip ends.
Winter made for you: Skiing in Austria
Safety on the slopes
Important piste rules
Be considerate of others and do not put anyone in danger.
Ski on sight and adapt your speed to your skiing style and ability.
The skier or snowboarder ahead of you, travelling slowly, has priority. Be sure to avoid putting them in danger.
You may overtake from any side, but ensure there is enough space for the person being overtaken.
When entering the slope or starting off after a stop, do not obstruct anyone or cause them to fall. Always look up to see if a skier or snowboarder is approaching.
If possible, do not stop in narrow places on a descent. If you fall, clear the area as quickly as possible.
Only ascend and descend on foot at the edge of the piste.
In case of an accident, everyone is obliged to provide assistance.
In SalzburgerLand, Upper Austria, Styria, Lower Austria, Carinthia, Burgenland, and Vienna, it is a legal requirement for children up to the age of 15 to wear a helmet.
Winter beyond the slopesWinter in Austria offers so much nature to discover — winter hiking, tobogganing, cross-country skiing and more - here are some cool experiences away from the pistes.
Winter in Austria's provinces & cities
Legendary ski resorts in Austria
Kitzbühel: Famous beyond borders
The small town is renowned for the annual Hahnenkamm race and the steep Streif racing piste, which finishes in the heart of Kitzbühel.
Schladming: The heart of the ski region
The major ski openings set the tone with concerts, while the stars of the Alpine Ski World Cup battle it out in the annual night slalom.
Lech: The birthplace of alpine skiing
The once small mountain village has evolved into an international winter sports resort, known for its world-class skiing and charming alpine atmosphere.